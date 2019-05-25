Technology News
  Poco F1, Asus ZenFone Max M1, Samsung Galaxy A30, and Other Smartphones That Got Price Cuts in India This Month

Poco F1, Asus ZenFone Max M1, Samsung Galaxy A30, and Other Smartphones That Got Price Cuts in India This Month

Oppo R17 Pro received a price cut of Rs. 10,000

Updated: 25 May 2019 18:17 IST
Oppo R17 Pro was launched in December last year

Highlights
  • Oppo A7 is currently priced at Rs. 13,990
  • Vivo V15 Pro 6GB RAM variant gets a price cut of Rs. 2,000
  • Samsung Galaxy A10, A20, and A30 have also received price cuts

A host of smartphones have received a price cut in the month of May. If you're looking to buy a new phone currently, this list should help you know if your favourite smartphone has received a pay cut or no. The phones that have received a price cut in India include the Oppo A7, Oppo R17 Pro, Vivo Y95, Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018), Samsung Galaxy A10, Samsung Galaxy A20, and Samsung Galaxy A30, Vivo V15 Pro, Oppo F11 Pro, and more.

Here's a look at all the phones that have received a price cut in the month of May.

Poco F1

The Poco F1 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option has been given a price cut as well this month, and it is now priced at Rs. 20,999, down from the last reduced price of Rs. 22,999. The phone's 6GB + 128GB model was originally priced at Rs. 23,999, but had subsequently received a price cut to Rs. 22,999, and now the price has further been permanently reduced to Rs. 20,999. The phone is offered in Steel Blue, Graphite Black, and Rosso Red colours.

Asus ZenFone Max M1 and ZenFone Lite L1

The Asus ZenFone Max M1 price in India has been cut to Rs. 6,999, down from its Rs. 8,999 launch price. On the other hand, the Asus ZenFone Lite L1 price in India has been slashed to Rs. 4,999, down from its Rs. 6,999 launch price. Both the phones are available on Flipkart, and were originally launched in October 2018.

Samsung Galaxy A10, Galaxy A20, and Galaxy A30
The recently launched Samsung Galaxy A10, Galaxy A20, and Galaxy A30 received price cuts in India as well. The Samsung Galaxy A10 price in India now starts at Rs. 7,990, down from its launch price of Rs. 8,490. The Samsung Galaxy A20 price has now been revised to Rs. 11,490, down from Rs. 12,490, whereas the Galaxy A30 can be purchased for as low as Rs. 15,490. The Galaxy A30 was earlier retailing at Rs. 16,990, showing a price cut of Rs. 1,500.

To recall, Samsung had introduced the Galaxy A10 and Galaxy A30 smartphones in March in India. Whereas, the Galaxy A20 made its debut last month.

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018)
The Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) price now starts at Rs. 25,990 for the 6GB + 128GB variant, down from its earlier price of Rs. 28,990. The 8GB + 128GB version of the phone is now available at Rs. 28,990, down from its old price of Rs. 31,990. Samsung had launched the Galaxy A9 (2018) starting at Rs. 36,990 in November last year.

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)
Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) also received a price cut this month, and is now listed at Rs. 15,990 for the 6GB + 64GB variant, down from its previous price of Rs 18,990. The 6GB + 128GB model of the phone can now be purchased at Rs. 19,990, down from the old price of Rs. 22,990. To recall, Samsung had launched the Galaxy A7 (2018) starting at Rs. 23,990, back in September 2018.

Oppo F11, Oppo F11 Pro
The Oppo F11 Pro 64GB variant price in India has also been dropped to Rs. 22,990, while the price of its 128GB storage counterpart has been slashed to Rs. 23,990. To recall, the Oppo F11 Pro was launched in India back in March with a price tag of Rs. 24,990. The smartphone debuted in sole, 6GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration. However, it added the 128GB storage model that went on sale in the country a few weeks ago at a price of Rs. 25,990.

Oppo also selling Oppo F11 at a price of Rs 17,990 . Earlier, Oppo had confirmed that the phone will be priced at Rs. 19,990, but prior to making it available in the Indian market; the company announced a cut of Rs 2,000 in the price.

Oppo R17 Pro
The Oppo R17 Pro received a price cut of a whopping Rs. 10,000 in May. It brings its price down to Rs. 29,990. The Oppo R17 Pro debuted in India in December last year at Rs. 45,990, though it received a price cut of Rs. 6,000 in March this year.

Oppo A7 
The Oppo A7 4GB RAM variant is available currently at Rs. 13,990 - a Rs. 1,000 price drop. To recall, the Oppo A7 4GB RAM variant was launched in India last year with a price tag of Rs. 16,990. It received two price drops of Rs. 1,000 each earlier this year. The phone is available on Amazon India and the Oppo e-shop.

Oppo A3s
After the price cut this month, the Oppo A3s 2GB RAM model is now retailing at Rs. 7,990, its 3GB RAM variant is said to be available at Rs. 9,990.The phone is available to buy on Amazon India. Notably, the Oppo A3 was launched in India back in July last year with a price tag of Rs. 10,990 for the 2GB RAM + 16GB storage variant. The handset got a Rs. 1,000 price cut in October last year that was further reduced by Rs. 1,000 in December. The Oppo A3s 3GB RAM variant arrived in August last year at Rs. 13,990. It received a couple of price cuts in the past that resulted in its most recent retailing price of Rs. 10,990.

Vivo V15, Vivo V15 Pro
The Vivo V15 price in India has been cut to Rs. 19,990 - this is a Rs. 4,000 drop from its launch price, and a Rs. 2,000 drop from its last revised pricing. The phone was launched in India in March at Rs. 23,990, and then received its first price cut in April that brought it down to Rs. 21,990. Notably, the phone is sold via Vivo E-Store, Amazon India, and Flipkart.

This month, Vivo also slashed the price of the Vivo V15 Pro's base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage by Rs. 2,000. Launched for Rs. 28,990, the price cut has brought the price down to Rs. 26,990.

Vivo Y17
The Vivo Y17 was launched in India late last month, at Rs. 17,990. It has now received a Rs. 2,000 price cut, taking its price down to Rs. 15,990. The phone is available on Amazon India, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, Vivo E-Store, and in offline stores as well.

Vivo Y91, Vivo Y91i
The Vivo Y91 is now priced at Rs. 8,990 in offline stores. The phone received a price cut of Rs. 1,000 in March, and has since then been sold for Rs. 9,990 in India. Its original launch price was Rs. 10,990 for the lone 2GB model. The 32GB variant of the Vivo Y91i has received a price cut as well, and it is now priced at Rs. 7,990, down from its original price of Rs. 8,490.

Vivo Y95
The Vivo Y95 price in India has been slashed to Rs. 13,990, a Rs. 1,000 price cut when compared to the last revision. The Vivo Y95 was launched in India back in November. At launch, the Vivo Y95 price in India was set at Rs. 16,990. The smartphone however received a price cut in March, bringing its price down to Rs. 15,990. It received another price cut after, and was available at Rs. 14,990.

Tecno Camon iAce 2x, Tecno Camon iSky 3 and Tecno Camon i4
Starting with the recently launched Tecno Camon i4, it received a price cut of Rs. 600. The 2GB RAM + 32GB storage option was launched earlier last month for Rs. 9,599, but it will now be available for Rs. 8,999. The Tecno Camon i4 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant is still priced at Rs. 10,599, and the price for its 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant is Rs. 11,999.

The Tecno Camon iSky 3 is now priced at Rs. 7,999, down from its original launch price of Rs. 8,599. The phone was launched in March, and is available offline in Midnight Black, Aqua Blue, Champagne Gold, and Nebula Black colours.

Lastly, the Tecno Camon iAce 2X price has been reduced to Rs. 7,299, an effective discount of Rs. 300. The phone was launched in February with a price tag of Rs. 7,599. It is available in Champagne Gold, Midnight Black, and Nebula Black colour options.
 

