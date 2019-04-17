Snapdragon 855 is Qualcomm's top-end mobile SoC, one that is powering the current breed of flagships from the likes of Samsung, Sony and Xiaomi, among other smartphone makers. So far, a total of 18 Snapdragon 855-powered smartphones have been officially announced, with more expected to arrive later this year. Based on an octa-core architecture consisting of the Kryo 485 cores, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC is claimed to bring a performance improvement of 45 percent over its predecessor, while being more power-efficient and bringing newer camera features to the table. If you've been looking forward to buying a Snapdragon 855-powered smartphone and wanted to explore all the available options at your disposal, we bring you a list of all the Snapdragon 855-powered mobile phones announced so far.

Phones with Snapdragon 855

1. Samsung Galaxy S10

The Samsung Galaxy S10 is the South Korean electronics giant's vanilla flagship, packing a 6.1-inch QHD+ Curved Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC (Exynos 9810 in some regions) paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. It packs a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens, while a 10-megapixel front camera takes care of selfies. The device draws power from a 3,400mAh battery with support for fast charging, while security is handled by an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. In regions outside the US and China, the company has launched the smartphone with the Exynos 9820 SoC.

Launched: February 21

Price: Starting at Rs. 66,900

2. Samsung Galaxy S10+

The Samsung Galaxy S10+ is a larger version of the Galaxy S10, packing a bigger 6.4-inch QHD+ Curved Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O display, more camera sensors, and a bigger 4,100mAh battery. The processor powering the device varies between the Snapdragon 855 and the Exynos 9820 depending upon the region, accompanied by up to 12GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage. The rear imaging hardware of the Samsung Galaxy S10+ is the same as the Samsung Galaxy S10, but on the front, it has two snappers – a 10-megapixel primary camera paired with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor.

Launched: February 21

Price: Starts at Rs. 73,900

3. Samsung Galaxy S10e

The most affordable device of the Galaxy S10 trio, the Samsung Galaxy S10e packs a smaller 5.8-inch full-HD+ Flat Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O display and misses out on the in-display fingerprint sensor. It is powered by the same Qualcomm or Exynos processor as its larger siblings, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The camera setup comprises of a 12-megapixel primary camera accompanied by a 16-megapixel secondary camera on the rear, while selfies are handled by a 10-megapixel camera. The Galaxy S10e comes equipped with a 3,100mAh battery.

Launched: February 21

Price: Rs. 55,900

4. Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G is the company's first 5G-ready smartphone, and packs a 6.7-inch Quad-HD+ Curved Dynamic AMOLED display, while the Snapdragon 855 SoC at its heart ticks alongside 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G comes with a 12-megapixel s wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens camera, and a 3D depth sensor on the rear, while the front has a 10-megapixel main camera assisted by a 3D depth camera. The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G sports a 4,500mAh battery and has support for fast charging.

Launched: February 21

Price: Starting at KRW 1,390,000 (around Rs. 85,000)

5. Samsung Galaxy Fold

The first foldable smartphone from Samsung, the Galaxy Fold packs 12GB of RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.0 internal storage. It features a main 7.3-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED Display, while the smaller cover display is a 4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED panel. The Samsung Galaxy Fold sports three rear cameras – a 12-megapixel telephoto lens, 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 160-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. There is a 10-megapixel camera above the cover display, while the inner display features a 10-megapixel primary camera assisted by an 8-megapixel secondary camera.

Launched: February 21

Price: EUR 2,000 (around Rs. 1,57,000)

6. Xiaomi Mi 9

The Xiaomi Mi 9 sports a 6.39-inch full-HD+ Samsung AMOLED display, and is powered by the Snapdragon 855 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There is a fifth-generation in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. In the camera department, the Xiaomi Mi 9 comes equipped with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor, 16-megapixel Sony IMX481 secondary sensor, and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens, while selfies are taken care of by a 20-megapixel camera. The Xiaomi offering packs a 3,300mAh battery which supports 20W wireless charging and 27W wired fast charging.

Launched: February 20

Price: Starting at CNY 2,999 (around Rs. 31,000)

7. Xiaomi Mi 9 Transparent Edition

The Xiaomi Mi 9 Transparent Edition's internal hardware is quite similar to that of the Xiaomi Mi 9, such as the same 6.39-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display, waterdrop notch, and 3,300mAh battery, but it packs a higher 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Also, it has a slightly improved 7-element 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor, 16-megapixel Sony IMX481 secondary sensor, and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens. On the front is the same 20-megapixel selfie snapper as on the Xiaomi Mi 9.

Launched: February 20

Price: CNY 3,599 (around Rs. 37,000)

8. Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G is the first 5G smartphone from Xiaomi, packing the Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with up to 10GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device sports a 6.4-inch (1080x2340 pixels) full-HD+ OLED panel. The Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G packs a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens at the back, while the slide-out module houses a 24-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Xiaomi's 5G capable smartphone comes equipped with a 3,850mAh battery with 10W Qi wireless charging support.

Launched: February 24

Price: Starting at EUR 599 (around Rs. 47,000)

9. Xiaomi Black Shark 2

The latest gaming phone from Xiaomi's Black Shark division, the Black Shark 2 sports a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display, while under the hood, there is 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The Black Shark 2 features a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel secondary camera, while a 20-megapixel camera on the front takes care of selfies. A 4,000mAh battery provides the juice for gaming sessions, while the Liquid Cool 3.0 liquid-cooling technology handles the thermals.

Launched: March 18

Price: Starting at CNY 3,199 (around Rs. 33,000)

10. Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition

The flagship Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Edition with a side-swing pop-up module features a 48-megapixel primary camera, assisted by a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with a periscope telephoto lens, and an 8-megapixel super wide-angle lens. Powered by the flagship Qualcomm chipset, it packs up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The display is a 6.65-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED panel with HDR10+ compliance, and it is lit by a 4,065mAh battery which has support for Oppo's proprietary VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology.

Launched: April 10

Price: CNY 2,999 (around Rs. 31,000)

11. Sony Xperia 1

The Sony Xperia 1 marks the beginning of a new flagship line of smartphones for the company. The Snapdragon 855-powered Sony Xperia 1 comes with a 6.5-inch 4K HDR (1644x3840 pixels) OLED CinemaWide display with a 21:9 aspect ratio. In the camera department, it features a 12-megapixel primary camera, assisted by a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with optical zoom. There is 6GB of RAM paired with 128GB of storage, while a 3,300mAh battery keeps the lights on.

Launched: February 26

Price: EUR 799 (around Rs. 63,000)

12. LG G8 ThinQ

Flaunting a MIL-STD 810G and IP68-rated build, the LG G8 ThinQ comes with support for Air Gestures for accomplishing tasks like switching apps and adjusting the volume. The display is a 6.1-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) OLED FullVision panel with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the Snapdragon 855 is paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, while drawing power from a 3,500mAh battery with fast charging support. On the rear, it packs a 12-megapixel primary camera, a 16-megapixel 107-degree super wide-angle lens, and a 12-megapixel 45-degree telephoto lens with an f/2.4 aperture and a 1-micron pixel sensor.

Launched: February 25

Price: KRW 897,600 (around Rs. 55,000)

13. LG G8s ThinQ

The LG G8s ThinQ packs a slightly larger 6.2-inch full-HD+ (1080x2248 pixels) display with 18.7:9 aspect ratio, while its Snapdragon 855 processor ticks alongside 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The rear imaging hardware comprises of a 12-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel wide-angle sensor, and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens, while selfies are handled by an 8-megapixel camera. It too has Hand ID and Air Motion support like the G8 ThinQ, and packs a 3,550mAh battery.

Launched: February 25

Price: To be announced

14. LG V50 ThinQ 5G

The first 5G-ready smartphone from the company, the LG V50 ThinQ 5G sports an HDR 10-compatible 6.4-inch QHD (1440x3120 pixels) OLED FullVision display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is the Snapdragon 855 paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, while the battery is a 4,000mAh unit with Quick Charge 3.0 support. It comes equipped with a 12-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens, while on the front, there is an 8-megapixel RGB sensor accompanied by a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens.

Launched: February 25

Price: KRW 1,119,000 (roughly Rs. 69,000)

15. Vivo iQoo

The first smartphone from Vivo's iQoo sub-brand, the eponymous Vivo iQoo flaunts a 6.41-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch. Assisting the Snapdragon 855 processor inside the glass body is up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, while a large 4,000mAh battery with support for Vivo's Super Flash Charge technology keeps things running. The gaming-centric device packs a 12-megapixel primary, a 13-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, while a 12-megapixel camera is on the front.

Launched: March 4

Price: Starting at CNY 2,998 (roughly Rs. 31,000)

16. ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G

The ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G comes equipped with a 6.47-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch, while the Snapdragon 855 SoC at its heart ticks alongside 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For photography, there is a 48-megapixel rear camera on the rear, sitting alongside a 20-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, while the front snapper is a 20-megapixel sensor.

Launched: February 26

Price: To be announced

17. Lenovo Z5 Pro GT

Touted to be the world's first Snapdragon 855-powered smartphone, the Lenovo Z5 Pro GT packs a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. As for the internal specifications, there is up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, while the battery capacity is 3,350mAh. The rear camera set-up consists of a 24-megapixel primary camera and a 16-megapixel secondary camera, while the front features a 16-megapixel primary camera assisted by an 8-megapixel IR sensor.

Launched: December 20

Price: Starting at CNY 2,698 (around Rs. 28,000)

18. Energizer Power Max P8100S

The Energizer Power Max P8100S is a 5G-ready foldable smartphone, which packs a 6-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) cover display and an 8.1-inch foldable display with a resolution of 1536x2048 pixels and 4:3 aspect ratio. The Snapdragon 855 SoC under the hood is accompanied by up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, while a massive 10,000mAh battery keeps the lights on. There is a 48-megapixel primary rear camera sitting alongside a 12-megapixel sensor, while selfies are taken care of by a 24-megapixel front camera.

Launched: February 26

Price: Starting at EUR 850 (around Rs. 67,000)

Upcoming phones with Snapdragon 855 (rumoured)

1. Google Pixel 4

The Pixel 4 has already been spotted multiple times in Android Open Source Project (AOSP) commits and is tipped to bring improved dual-SIM functionality. While not much is known about its hardware specifications, it will almost certainly pack the flagship Qualcomm chipset, probably the Snapdragon 855, and is expected to make its debut around October later this year.

2. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro

The OnePlus 7 is tipped to launch on May 14 and will reportedly be powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC. Alleged case renders indicate that the next OnePlus offering will sport a pop-up selfie camera, dual primary microphones, triple rear cameras, while purported hands-on images depict a full-screen display with a very small chin. The company's chief has already confirmed that the OnePlus 7 won't have support for wireless charging, which is quite disappointing. A smartphone called OnePlus 7 Pro has also been tipped in recent times, and should be powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC as well.

3. Asus ZenFone 6Z

Asus is all set to launch its next flagship, the ZenFone 6, on May 16, but a variant of the device – tipped to be the ZenFone 6Z – was recently spotted on Geekbench. As per the benchmark listing, the ZenFone 6Z will be powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and will run Android Pie. The device has reportedly received its Wi-Fi certification ahead of its launch, but there is no word on other details like camera hardware, battery capacity, and internal storage among others.

4. Lenovo Z6 Pro

Lenovo has already confirmed that its next flagship offering, the Lenovo Z6 Pro, will be launched on April 23 in China. Moreover, an official teaser image has also confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC. The company has also teased that the Lenovo Z6 Pro will come with 5G support and a feature called “HyperVision” camera, aside from the ability to capture 100-megapixel photos.

5. Poco F2

Xiaomi has teased that the Poco F2 might be launched before June this year, but details on other specifications are still under wraps. The device is rumoured to come equipped with the Snapdragon 855 SoC, and as per a concept render, it will sport a waterdrop notch and dual rear cameras.

6. Samsung Galaxy Note 10

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is rumoured to come equipped with the Snapdragon 855 SoC, and will reportedly sport quad rear cameras. A 5G-ready model is also tipped to be in the pipeline, and it might be available in four variants with two different display sizes. It is also being reported that the Galaxy Note 10 will ditch the physical buttons in favour of force touch.

7. Motorola Moto Z4

As per an alleged Moto Z4 render, the upcoming Motorola flagship will feature a single 48-megapixel camera and will sport a waterdrop notch. An in-display fingerprint sensor and support for Moto Mods have also been tipped, with one them being the 5G Moto Mod. It will reportedly be powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC and will retain the 3.5mm headphone jack.

8. Meizu 16s

The Meizu 16s was recently sighted on the TENAA database with specifications such as a 6.2-inch AMOLED display, a 3,540mAh battery with 24W fast charging support, and an octa-core processor clocked at 2.8GHZ (tipped to be the Snapdragon 855) paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It will reportedly flaunt a notch-less design and might feature a 48-megapixel rear camera, a 20-megapixel selfie snapper, and is expected to be launched on April 23.