Oppo Reno 3 vs Oppo Reno 3 Pro: What’s the Difference

Oppo Reno 3 price starts at CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 34,600), while Oppo Reno 3 Pro price begins at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 40,700).

By | Updated: 27 December 2019 11:15 IST
Oppo Reno 3 comes with a waterdrop-style display notch, whereas Oppo Reno 3 Pro has a hole-punch design

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 3 and Reno 3 Pro both run Android 10
  • Oppo Reno 3 has MediaTek Dimensity 1000L 5G SoC
  • Oppo Reno 3 Pro features a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor

Oppo Reno 3 and Oppo Reno 3 Pro were launched on Thursday as the latest smartphones by the Chinese company. Both new Oppo Reno phones come with dual-mode 5G support and sport quad rear cameras. The smartphones also feature a gradient finish. However, apart from the few similarities, the Oppo Reno 3 and Oppo Reno 3 Pro have a a number of differences. While the Oppo Reno 3 comes with a waterdrop-style display notch, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro has a hole-punch display design. The smartphones also have distinct processors.

In this article, we are highlighting the major differences between the Oppo Reno 3 and Oppo Reno 3 Pro to help find the best option for you.

Oppo Reno 3 vs Oppo Reno 3 Pro: Price

The Oppo Reno 3 price is set at CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 34,600) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while its 12GB RAM + 128GB storage option is priced at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 37,700). Both models will go on sale in China starting December 31 with Misty White, Moon Night Black, Sunrise Impression, and Blue Starry Night colour options.

In contrast, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro price is set at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 40,700) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, whereas its 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 45,800). The phone comes in Misty White, Moon Night Black, Sunrise Impression, and Blue Starry Night colour options. There is also the Oppo Reno 3 Pro Pantone Edition that is priced at Rs. 4,199 (roughly Rs. 42,800) and features a Classic Blue colour option. While the entry-level configuration of the Oppo Reno 3 Pro will go on sale in China starting December 31, its top-end model with 256GB storage and the Pantone Edition variant will be available from January 10.

Details about the global availability and pricing of both the Oppo Reno 3 and Oppo Reno 3 Pro are yet to be revealed.

Oppo Reno 3 vs Oppo Reno 3 Pro: Specifications

Oppo Reno 3 and Oppo Reno 3 Pro, both have dual-SIM support and run Android 10 with ColorOS 7. However, the Oppo Reno 3 has a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) TUV Rheinland-certified display and the waterdrop-style notch design, and the Oppo Reno 3 Pro features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) curved AMOLED display with the hole-punch design. Both phones have 20:9 aspect ratio and in-display fingerprint sensor, though.

Under the hood, the Oppo Reno 3 has the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000L 5G SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM. This is unlike the Oppo Reno 3 Pro that comes with the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC. However, just like the Reno 3, the Reno 3 Pro also comes with up to 12GB of RAM.

Both the Oppo Reno 3 and Oppo Reno 3 Pro have quad rear cameras, though you'd get different series on image sensors. The Oppo Reno 3 has a 64-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. There is also a monochrome sensor and an additional sensor with a portrait lens. In contrast, the quad rear camera setup of the Oppo Reno 3 Pro includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 as the primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, alongside an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The camera setup also has a 13-megapixel telephoto shooter with 5x hybrid zoom support and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

For selfies, the Oppo Reno 3 and Oppo Reno 3 Pro both have a 32-megapixel camera at the front.

On the storage front, the Oppo Reno 3 and Oppo Reno 3 Pro, both have 128GB and 256GB onboard storage option. Connectivity support on both phones are also almost similar with 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Besides, the phones pack a 4,025mAh battery that supports VOOC 4.0 fast charging technology.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G vs Oppo Reno 3 5G comparison
  Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 3 5G
Oppo Reno 3 5G
GENERAL
BrandOppoOppo
ModelReno 3 Pro 5GReno 3 5G
Release date26th December 201926th December 2019
Launched in IndiaNoNo
Body typeGlass-
Dimensions (mm)159.40 x 72.40 x 7.70-
Weight (g)171.00-
Battery capacity (mAh)40254500
Fast chargingVOOCVOOC
ColoursMisty White, Moon Night Black, Sunrise Impression, Blue Starry NightMisty White, Moon Night Black, Sunrise Impression, Blue Starry Night
Thickness-7.96
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.506.40
Resolution1080x2400 pixels1080x2400 pixels
Protection typeGorilla GlassGorilla Glass
Pixels per inch (PPI)402-
HARDWARE
Processor2.4GHz octa-coreocta-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 765GMediaTek
RAM8GB8GB
Internal storage128GB128GB
CAMERA
Rear camera48-megapixel (f/1.7) + 13-megapixel (f/2.4) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Rear autofocusYesYes
Rear flashYesYes
Front camera32-megapixel (f/2.4)32-megapixel
Front autofocusYes-
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 10Android 10
SkinColorOS 7ColorOS 7
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n
BluetoothYes, v 5.10Yes
NFCYesYes
USB OTGYes-
USB Type-CYesYes
Number of SIMs22
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYes-
Wi-Fi Direct-Yes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYes
Fingerprint sensorYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYes
AccelerometerYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYes
GyroscopeYes-
Comments

