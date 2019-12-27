Technology News
loading

Oppo Reno 3 vs Oppo Reno 2: Price, Specifications Compared

Oppo Reno 3 has a larger battery, a better selfie camera, and comes with 5G support.

By | Updated: 27 December 2019 12:35 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Oppo Reno 3 vs Oppo Reno 2: Price, Specifications Compared

Oppo Reno 3 (left) and Oppo Reno 2 (right), both come with at least 8GB of RAM

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 3 has a 4,500mAh battery; Reno 2 packs a 4,000mAh battery
  • Oppo Reno 3 has a 32-megapixel selfie sensor
  • Oppo Reno 3 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000L 5G SoC

Oppo Reno 3 was launched a day ago, and the successor of the Oppo Reno 2 comes with considerable upgrades. The biggest difference is 5G support that has been introduced with the help of the new MediaTek Dimensity 1000L 5G SoC. The phone comes with a slew of other great features, like a quad camera setup, gradient finish, large 4,500mAh battery, 32-megapixel selfie camera, and more. The Oppo Reno 3 was launched alongside the Oppo Reno 3 Pro in China, and its availability in other international markets is not known yet.

We pit the Oppo Reno 3 against the predecessor Oppo Reno 2 to see how much of an upgrade the new phone is, at least on paper.

Oppo Reno 3 vs Oppo Reno 2 price in India

Oppo Reno 3 price is set at CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 34,000) for the 8GB + 128GB variant, while the higher-end 12GB + 128GB model carries a price tag of CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 36,999). The phone comes in four colour options - Misty White, Moon Night Black, Sunrise Impression, and Blue Starry Night. The Oppo Reno 3 will go on sale from December 31 in China, and as mentioned, availability in international markets is not known.

To recall, the Oppo Reno 2 was launched in India in August, and its price in India starts at Rs. 36,990 for the lone 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. The phone comes in Ocean Blue and Luminous Black colour options, and is available for purchase via offline stores, Amazon.in and Flipkart.

Oppo Reno 3 vs Oppo Reno 2 specifications

The dual-SIM Oppo Reno 2 runs on Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.1, but the dual-SIM Oppo Reno 3 Pro runs Android 10 with ColorOS 7 skin on top. The Oppo Reno 3 gives up on the shark-fin pop-up selfie camera setup and sports a 6.4-inch TUV Rheinland-certified display with a waterdrop notch. The Oppo Reno 2, on the other hand, features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED display with no notch and very thin bezels on all the other sides.


Under the hood, the Oppo Reno 3 5G is powered by the octa-core 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 1000L 5G SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of storage. In comparison, the Oppo Reno 2 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

Coming to the cameras, the Oppo Reno 3 is equipped with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 aperture and an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor. There are additional two 2-megapixel sensors as well. On the Oppo Reno 2, the quad setup includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor -- assisted by a 13-megapixel telephoto lens. The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with 116-degree field of view and a dedicated 2-megapixel monochrome lens.

The biggest difference, apart from 5G support, is that the Oppo Reno 3 gives up on the unique shark-fin pop-up selfie camera that is seen on the Oppo Reno 2. There is a 32-megapixel front camera to handle selfies and video calls inside the waterdrop-notch. The Oppo Reno 2 has the shark-fin module that integrates a 16-megapixel sensor.

The Reno 3 packs a 4,025mAh battery with VOOC 4.0 fast charging support, and the Reno 2 packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 tech. Both the phones include an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Oppo Reno 3, Oppo Reno 3 Pro With Quad Rear Cameras, Dual-Mode 5G Support Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo Reno 2 Review

Oppo Reno 3 5G vs Oppo Reno 2 comparison
  Oppo Reno 3 5G
Oppo Reno 3 5G
Oppo Reno 2
Oppo Reno 2
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
GENERAL
BrandOppoOppo
ModelReno 3 5GReno 2
Release date26th December 201928th August 2019
Launched in IndiaNoYes
Thickness7.96-
Battery capacity (mAh)45004000
Fast chargingVOOCVOOC
ColoursMisty White, Moon Night Black, Sunrise Impression, Blue Starry NightOcean Blue, Luminous Black
Dimensions (mm)-160.00 x 74.30 x 9.50
Weight (g)-189.00
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.406.55
Resolution1080x2400 pixels1080x2400 pixels
Protection typeGorilla GlassGorilla Glass
Aspect ratio-19.5:9
HARDWARE
Processorocta-core-
Processor makeMediaTekQualcomm Snapdragon 730G
RAM8GB8GB
Internal storage128GB256GB
Expandable storage-Yes
CAMERA
Rear camera64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel48-megapixel (f/1.7) + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Rear autofocusYesPhase detection autofocus
Rear flashYes-
Front camera32-megapixel16-megapixel
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 10Android 9.0 Pie
SkinColorOS 7ColorOS 6.1
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
BluetoothYesYes, v 5.00
NFCYesYes
USB Type-CYesYes
Number of SIMs22
Wi-Fi DirectYes-
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIM-
4G/ LTEYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYes-
Fingerprint sensorYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYes-
Proximity sensorYesYes
AccelerometerYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYes
Oppo Reno 2

Oppo Reno 2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Smooth performance
  • Decent battery life
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Bad
  • Voices on calls sound hollow
  • Bloatware and spammy notifications
  • Slightly expensive
Read detailed Oppo Reno 2 review
Display6.55-inch
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage256GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9.0 Pie
Resolution1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Reno 3 5G, Oppo Reno 3 5G Price, Oppo Reno 3 5G Specifications, Oppo Reno 2, Oppo Reno 2 Price in India, Oppo Reno 2 Specifications, Oppo
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Dish TV Launches New SD, HD Combo Packs for Bengali Subscribers

Related Stories

Oppo Reno 3 vs Oppo Reno 2: Price, Specifications Compared
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Reduces Rs. 558 Prepaid Recharge Plan Validity, Now Lasts 56 Days
  2. Sony Said to Be Using Hole-Punch Display in Upcoming Xperia Smartphone
  3. The Most Disappointing Technologies of the Decade
  4. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  5. OnePlus 8 Pro Purported Listing Pops Up on Certification Site
  6. LG to Launch New Range of Premium Soundbars at CES 2020
  7. Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi 8 Now on Open Sale in India
  8. Vivo Y11 (2019) With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. LG to Launch New Range of Premium Soundbars at CES 2020
  2. Dish TV Launches New SD, HD Combo Packs for Bengali Subscribers
  3. IIT Delhi Files 150 Patents in 2019, Highest Ever in a Year
  4. Airtel Rs. 558 Prepaid Recharge Plan Revised, Validity Reduced to 56 Days: All Details
  5. OnePlus 8 Pro Purported Listing Surfaces on Certification Site, Dual-Mode 5G Connectivity Tipped
  6. Realme X50 5G With Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC to Launch on January 7, Company Announces
  7. Oppo Reno 3, Oppo Reno 3 Pro With Quad Rear Cameras, Dual-Mode 5G Support Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Turkey Top Court Rules Wikipedia Ban Breaches Free Speech
  9. Tesla Secures $1.29 Billion Loan From Chinese Banks for Shanghai Factory
  10. LG to Showcase webOS Auto at CES 2020, a Competitor to Android Auto and Apple Car Play
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.