Oppo Reno 3 was launched a day ago, and the successor of the Oppo Reno 2 comes with considerable upgrades. The biggest difference is 5G support that has been introduced with the help of the new MediaTek Dimensity 1000L 5G SoC. The phone comes with a slew of other great features, like a quad camera setup, gradient finish, large 4,500mAh battery, 32-megapixel selfie camera, and more. The Oppo Reno 3 was launched alongside the Oppo Reno 3 Pro in China, and its availability in other international markets is not known yet.

We pit the Oppo Reno 3 against the predecessor Oppo Reno 2 to see how much of an upgrade the new phone is, at least on paper.

Oppo Reno 3 vs Oppo Reno 2 price in India

Oppo Reno 3 price is set at CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 34,000) for the 8GB + 128GB variant, while the higher-end 12GB + 128GB model carries a price tag of CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 36,999). The phone comes in four colour options - Misty White, Moon Night Black, Sunrise Impression, and Blue Starry Night. The Oppo Reno 3 will go on sale from December 31 in China, and as mentioned, availability in international markets is not known.

To recall, the Oppo Reno 2 was launched in India in August, and its price in India starts at Rs. 36,990 for the lone 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. The phone comes in Ocean Blue and Luminous Black colour options, and is available for purchase via offline stores, Amazon.in and Flipkart.

Oppo Reno 3 vs Oppo Reno 2 specifications

The dual-SIM Oppo Reno 2 runs on Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.1, but the dual-SIM Oppo Reno 3 Pro runs Android 10 with ColorOS 7 skin on top. The Oppo Reno 3 gives up on the shark-fin pop-up selfie camera setup and sports a 6.4-inch TUV Rheinland-certified display with a waterdrop notch. The Oppo Reno 2, on the other hand, features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED display with no notch and very thin bezels on all the other sides.



Under the hood, the Oppo Reno 3 5G is powered by the octa-core 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 1000L 5G SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of storage. In comparison, the Oppo Reno 2 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

Coming to the cameras, the Oppo Reno 3 is equipped with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 aperture and an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor. There are additional two 2-megapixel sensors as well. On the Oppo Reno 2, the quad setup includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor -- assisted by a 13-megapixel telephoto lens. The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with 116-degree field of view and a dedicated 2-megapixel monochrome lens.

The biggest difference, apart from 5G support, is that the Oppo Reno 3 gives up on the unique shark-fin pop-up selfie camera that is seen on the Oppo Reno 2. There is a 32-megapixel front camera to handle selfies and video calls inside the waterdrop-notch. The Oppo Reno 2 has the shark-fin module that integrates a 16-megapixel sensor.

The Reno 3 packs a 4,025mAh battery with VOOC 4.0 fast charging support, and the Reno 2 packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 tech. Both the phones include an in-display fingerprint sensor.

