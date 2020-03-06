Technology News
Oppo Find X2 Pro vs Oppo Find X2: What’s the Difference

Oppo Find X2 Pro comes with a price tag of EUR 1,199, while Oppo Find X2 price is set at EUR 999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 6 March 2020 19:00 IST
Oppo Find X2 Pro vs Oppo Find X2: What’s the Difference

Oppo Find X2 Pro and Find X2 have many similarities, including 120Hz displays and hole-punch cutout

Highlights
  • Oppo Find X2 Pro comes with a periscope-shaped lens
  • Both phones are powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC
  • Oppo Find X2 has 256GB onboard storage

Oppo Find X2 Pro and Find X2 were launched on Friday. Both new Oppo phones come with top-notch specifications. The Oppo Find X2 Pro and Find X2, both come with a hole-punch design and feature a curved Ultra Vision displays. The smartphones also have triple rear cameras and are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 SoC. Additionally, Oppo has provided its proprietary 65W fast charging support on both new Find X2-series phones. But apart from all these similarities, the Find X2 Pro and Find X2 do have some differences as well.

Here, we compare the price and specifications of the Oppo Find X2 Pro with those of the Oppo Find X2 to help you understand what's different between the two new premium smartphones.

Oppo Find X2 Pro vs Oppo Find X2: Price

The Oppo Find X2 Pro comes with a price tag of EUR 1,199 (roughly Rs. 1,67,300) for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration. The phone also comes in Black (Ceramic) and Orange (Vegan Leather) finishes. However, the Oppo Find X2 price is set at EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 83,400) for the 12GB + 256GB option.

Oppo Find X2 Pro vs Oppo Find X2: Specifications, features

Both Oppo Find X2 Pro and Find X2 run Android 10 with ColorOS 7.1 on top. The phones also feature 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3168 pixels) Ultra Vision display along with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 100 percent P3 colour gamut. Similarly, there is the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with Adreno 650 GPU and 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

On the major distinction part, the Oppo Find X2 Pro and Find X2 have different image sensors, though both come with a triple rear camera setup. The Find X2 Pro has a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX689 sensor with an f/1.7, seven-piece lens, 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens that has a field of view (FoV) of 120 degrees, and a 13-megapixel sensor with a periscope-shaped f/3.0 telephoto lens. In contrast, the Find X2 packs a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX586 sensor and an f/1.7 lens, 12-megapixel secondary Sony IMX708 sensor and an f/2.2 lens, and a 13-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

The Oppo Find X2 Pro and Find X2, both have identical 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.4 lens.

In terms of storage, the Oppo Find X2 Pro has 512GB of UFS 3.0 internal storage. The Oppo Find X2, on the other hand, has 256GB of UFS 3.0 onboard storage.

Connectivity options on both phones are the same, which means you'll get 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C on both Find X2 models. The array of sensors on the phones is also identical and includes an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, magnetometer, colour temperature sensor, and proximity sensor.

The Oppo Find X2 Pro packs a 4,260mAh battery (two series-connected cells of 2,130mAh capacity) that supports 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge fast charging tech. This unlike the Find X2 that has a 4,200mAh battery (two series-connected cells of 2,100mAh capacity each) that supports 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge fast charging technology.

Dimensions of the Ceramic variant of the Oppo Find X2 Pro are at 165.2x74.4x8.8mm, and it weighs 207 grams. The Vegan Leather model of the phone measures 165.2x74.4x9.5mm and weighs 200 grams. In contrast, the Oppo Find X2 measures 164.9x74.5x8.0mm and weighs 196 grams for the Ceramic version, while its Glass option weighs 187 grams.

Oppo Find X2 Pro vs Oppo Find X2 comparison
  Oppo Find X2 Pro
Oppo Find X2 Pro
Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2
GENERAL
BrandOppoOppo
ModelFind X2 ProFind X2
Release date6th March 20206th March 2020
Launched in IndiaNoNo
Dimensions (mm)165.20 x 74.40 x 8.80164.90 x 74.50 x 8.00
Weight (g)200.00187.00
Battery capacity (mAh)42604200
Removable batteryNoNo
Fast chargingSuper VOOCSuper VOOC
ColoursBlack, OrangeBlack, Ocean
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.706.70
Resolution1440x3168 pixels1440x3168 pixels
Protection typeGorilla GlassGorilla Glass
HARDWARE
Processor2.84GHz octa-core2.84GHz octa-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 865Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
RAM12GB12GB
Internal storage512GB256GB
Expandable storageNoNo
CAMERA
Rear camera48-megapixel (f/1.7) + 48-megapixel (f/2.2) + 13-megapixel (f/3.0)48-megapixel (f/1.7) + 12-megapixel (f/2.2) + 13-megapixel (f/2.4)
Rear autofocusYesYes
Rear flashYesYes
Front camera32-megapixel (f/2.4)32-megapixel (f/2.4)
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 10Android 10
SkinColorOS 7.1ColorOS 7.1
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/Yes802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/Yes
BluetoothYes, v 5.10Yes, v 5.10
NFCYesYes
USB Type-CYesYes
Number of SIMs22
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYes
In-Display Fingerprint SensorYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYes
AccelerometerYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYes
GyroscopeYesYes
BarometerYesYes
Temperature sensorYesYes
Oppo Find X2 Pro

Oppo Find X2 Pro

Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 4260mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
