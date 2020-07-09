Technology News
Oppo Find X2 Pro vs OnePlus 8 Pro: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Both the phones are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 SoC.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 9 July 2020 18:32 IST
Oppo Find X2 Pro vs OnePlus 8 Pro: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Oppo Find X2 and OnePlus 8 Pro run on Android 10 with different skins on top

Highlights
  • OnePlus 8 Pro comes with a larger 4,510mAh battery
  • Oppo Find X2 Pro has a better 32-megapixel selfie camera
  • Both the phones have a hole-punch display design

Oppo Find X2 Pro and the OnePlus 8 Pro are two premium smartphone offerings from competing OEMs that people have been asking us about a lot. The two phones are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 SoC and run on Android 10 software with different skins on top. The Oppo Find X2 Pro and the OnePlus 8 Pro have a hole-punch display design and multiple cameras at the back. The Oppo Find X2 Pro offers three rear cameras, while the OnePlus 8 Pro has a quad camera setup at the back.

We pit the Oppo Find X2 Pro against the OnePlus 8 Pro to see which one fares better, at least on paper.

Oppo Find X2 Pro vs OnePlus 8 Pro price in India compared

The Oppo Find X2 Pro or the Oppo Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition price in India has not been announced in India right now. There is no word on the sale date for either of the phones. The vanilla Oppo Find X2 is on sale at Rs. 64,990 for the 12GB + 256GB model and the Pro variants should be more expensive than the Oppo Find X2.

The OnePlus 8 Pro, on the other hand, is more affordably priced in India at Rs. 54,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model and at Rs. 59,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model in India. The phone has been listed on Amazon India and OnePlus.in both, but currently is ‘unavailable' on both the sites. It has been launched in three colour options — Glacial Green, Onyx Black and Ultramarine Blue.

Oppo Find X2 Pro vs OnePlus 8 Pro specifications compared

Both the phones run on Android 10, but the Oppo Find X2 Pro has a ColorOS skin on top, while the OnePlus 8 Pro has an OxygenOS skin on top. The Oppo Find X2 Pro features a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,168 pixels) Ultra Vision display that has up to 120Hz refresh rate, and the OnePlus 8 Pro has a slightly larger 6.78-inch QHD+ (1440x3168 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display along with up to 120Hz refresh rate as well. Both the phones have a hole-punch display with the cut-out placed on the top left of the screen.

The Oppo Find X2 and OnePlus 8 Pro are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM. There is 512GB of UFS 3.0 storage that isn't expandable via a microSD card on the Oppo Find X2 Pro, whereas the OnePlus 8 Pro has 128GB and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage options, both of which aren't expandable using a microSD card either.

In terms of cameras, the Oppo Find X2 Pro has a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX689 sensor with an f/1.7, seven-piece lens. The camera setup also includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with an f/2.2 lens that has a field of view (FoV) of 120 degrees and a 13-megapixel sensor with a periscope-shaped f/3.0 telephoto lens.

On the camera front, the OnePlus 8 Pro has the quad rear camera setup that also houses a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX689 sensor — along with an f/1.78 lens that has optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS) support. The primary camera sensor is accompanied by an 8-megapixel secondary sensor that has an f/2.44 telephoto lens and OIS support, paired with a 48-megapixel tertiary sensor that includes an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens. The camera setup also includes a 5-megapixel “Color Filter” camera sensor that will bring artistic lighting effects and filters, along with an f/2.4 lens. Moreover, the smartphone offers 3x hybrid support and 4K video recording at 30/ 60fps.

Up front, the Oppo Find X2 Pro has a 32-megapixel camera sensor at the front along with an f/2.4 lens, while the OnePlus 8 Pro has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor at the front along with an f/2.45 lens.

The Oppo Find X2 Pro packs a 4,260mAh battery that supports 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge fast charging tech. In contrast, OnePlus has provided a 4,510mAh battery on the OnePlus 8 Pro that supports Warp Charge 30T (5V/ 6A) and Warp Charge 30 Wireless, apart from reverse wireless charging.

Both the phones support an in-display fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options on the two phones include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

Is OnePlus 8 Pro the perfect premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo Find X2 vs OnePlus 8 Pro comparison
  Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2
OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
GENERAL
BrandOppoOnePlus
ModelFind X28 Pro
Release date6th March 202014th April 2020
Launched in IndiaYesNo
Dimensions (mm)164.90 x 74.50 x 8.00165.30 x 74.35 x 8.50
Weight (g)187.00199.00
Battery capacity (mAh)42004510
Removable batteryNoNo
Fast chargingSuper VOOCProprietary
ColoursBlack, OceanGlacial Green, Onyx Black, Ultramarine Blue
Body type-Glass
IP rating-IP68
Wireless charging-Yes
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.706.78
Resolution1440x3168 pixels1440x3168 pixels
Protection typeGorilla GlassGorilla Glass
Aspect ratio-19.8:9
Pixels per inch (PPI)-513
HARDWARE
Processor2.84GHz octa-coreocta-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 865Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
RAM12GB8GB
Internal storage256GB128GB
Expandable storageNoNo
CAMERA
Rear camera48-megapixel (f/1.7) + 12-megapixel (f/2.2) + 13-megapixel (f/2.4)48-megapixel (f/1.78, 1.12-micron) + 8-megapixel (f/2.44, 1.0-micron) + 48-megapixel (f/2.2) + 5-megapixel (f/2.4)
Rear autofocusYesYes
Rear flashYesDual LED
Front camera32-megapixel (f/2.4)16-megapixel (f/2.45, 1.0-micron)
Front autofocus-No
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 10Android 10
SkinColorOS 7.1OxygenOS
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/Yes802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/Yes
BluetoothYes, v 5.10Yes, v 5.10
NFCYesYes
USB Type-CYesYes
Number of SIMs-2
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYes
In-Display Fingerprint SensorYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYes
AccelerometerYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYes
GyroscopeYesYes
BarometerYes-
Temperature sensorYes-
Fingerprint sensor-Yes
SIM 1
SIM Type-Nano-SIM
4G/ LTE-Yes
SIM 2
SIM Type-Nano-SIM
4G/ LTE-Yes
OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality, IP68 rating
  • Bright, fluid display
  • Very good rear cameras
  • Solid overall performance
  • Great battery life
  • Fast wireless charging
  • Bad
  • Selfie camera could be better
  • Excessive rear camera bulge
Read detailed OnePlus 8 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4510mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
Further reading: Oppo Find X2 Pro, Oppo Find X2 Pro price in India, Oppo Find X2 Pro Specifcations, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Pro Price in India, OnePlus 8 Pro specifications, OnePlus, Oppo
Tasneem Akolawala
Vodafone and BT Need Five Years Minimum to Remove Huawei

