Oppo Find X has been launched as the latest handset from the Chinese manufacturer in India. With the announcement, Oppo appears to be finally taking on the other big players in the 2018 flagship party, including the handsets from Samsung and Apple. What separates the latest flagship is the introduction of a completely new design that gets rid of the display notch. It comes with a motorised slider that contains the smartphone's cameras, helping reduce the size of the display bezels. The handset also packs several premium features.

The main highlight of the Oppo Find X is its motorised slider that hides the phone's cameras, much like the Vivo Nex. Apart from that, Oppo has also introduced a new O-Face Recognition technology that uses 3D structured light and 15,000 dot projection for facial scanning, and is claimed to be 20 times safer than fingerprint recognition.

In this article, we take a closer look at the Oppo Find X price and specifications and compare them with its rivals such as Apple iPhone 8, Samsung Galaxy S9, and OnePlus 6, it's primary competition in India. The OnePlus 6 offers top-end specifications like 8GB of RAM and the Snapdragon 845 SoC, at a more affordable price compared to flagships from Samsung and Sony. Meanwhile, in the Galaxy S9, Samsung had packed features such as Super Slo-Mo videos, dual-aperture in primary camera, motion detection, AR Emoji, and the Bixy Vision. While the iPhone 8 design follows the same design language as their predecessors, it sports a metal and glass bodies and comes in only two storage variants - 64GB and 256GB. Among the highlights of the new phones are wireless charging and glass back, among others.

Oppo Find X First Impressions

To see if the Oppo Find X will be able to compete with its rivals, we compare the price and specifications of the smartphones.

Oppo Find X vs iPhone 8 vs Samsung Galaxy S9 vs OnePlus 6 price in India

Oppo Find X price in India has been set at Rs. 59,990 for the 8GB of RAM and 256GB inbuilt storage variant. The phone will be available in Bordeaux Red and Ice Blue colour variants, with pre-orders starting from July 25, with sales beginning from August 3. A Rs. 3,000 Flipkart voucher will be given to those who pre-order it on Flipkart. It will become available via offline channels soon after.

The iPhone 8 price in India is Rs. 64,000 for the 64GB variant and Rs. 77,000 for the one with 256GB storage. However, there are several cashback and Buyback offers via online stores from Airtel and Jio.

When it comes to the Samsung Galaxy S9, the smartphone is available with a price tag of Rs. 57,900 for the 64GB storage variant, Rs. 61,900 for the 128GB variant, and Rs. 65,900 for the 256GB variant. The 64GB and 256GB variants are already available for purchase via various retail outlets, the Samsung Shop, and Flipkart in Lilac Purple, Coral Blue, and Midnight Black colour options.

OnePlus 6 Review

Its primary competitor will be 6GB RAM variant of the OnePlus 6, priced in India at Rs. 34,999 and the 8GB RAM/ 128GB inbuilt storage variant comes with a price tag of Rs. 39,999. Recently, OnePlus 6 with 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage in Midnight Black finish became available for purchase in India. The price in India of OnePlus 6 Midnight Black 8GB RAM, 256GB storage is Rs. 43,999.

Oppo Find X vs iPhone 8 vs Samsung Galaxy S9 vs OnePlus 6 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo Find X runs ColorOS 5.1 based on top of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. It features a 6.42-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED panel with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, a screen-to-body ratio of 93.8 percent, brightness of 430 nits, and pixel density of 401ppi. The handset is powered by the flagship 64-bit, octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, which comes paired with an Adreno 630 GPU and 8GB of RAM.

The Oppo Find X bears a dual camera setup on the back. The secondary camera has a 20-megapixel sensor and the primary camera has a 16-megapixel sensor, both with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, and LED flash. On the front, this smartphone gets a 25-megapixel selfie 'AI 3D' camera with the same f/2.0 aperture. Both the front and back modules are hidden under the motorised slider that opens and closes whenever the camera app is triggered. There is 256GB of storage on the India variant, not expandable via microSD card. As we mentioned, the India variant has a 3730mAh battery with VOOC fast charging, said to deliver 2 hours of talk time with 5 minutes of charging.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0 LE, GPS, and USB Type-C. Dimensions of the phone are 156.7x74.2x9.6mm. The weight of the Oppo Find X is about 186 grams.

The iPhone 8 offers incremental improvements over the iPhone 7. It pretty much retained the same form factor and design, but there were a few noticeable changes including new colour options - Gold, Silver, and Space Gray, improved display, 25 percent louder speakers, as well as glass front and back. The iPhone 8 also supports Qi wireless inductive charging, allowing people charge the iPhone without having to plug in a cable again. Notably, the smartphone sports a 4.7-inch display.

Apple's iPhone 8 is powered by A11 Bionic SoC six-core processor and improved GPU, which is 30 percent more efficient than the GPU in iPhone 7. The iPhone 8 also comes with improved cameras. It has a 12-megapixel camera. Among other new capabilities, both the new iPhone models can shoot 1080p videos in 240 frames per second.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 runs Android 8.0 Oreo and sports a 5.8-inch QHD+ Curved Super AMOLED 18.5:9 display with 1440x2960 resolution. It runs Android 8 Oreo out-of-the-box. The smartphone is powered by a 10nm 64-bit octa-core SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM. In terms of optics, the Galaxy S9 sports a Super Speed Dual Pixel 12-megapixel autofocus f/1.5-f/2.4 sensor with OIS. It comes in 64/ 128/ 256GB storage options, expandable via microSD card (up to 400GB).

In terms of optics, it has a Super Speed Dual Pixel 12-megapixel autofocus f/1.5 - f/2.4 sensor with OIS and an 8-megapixel autofocus front camera f/1.7 sensor. It packs a 3000mAh battery. Connectivity options include Gigabit LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, USB Type-C, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It measures 147.7x68.7x8.5mm and weighs 163 grams.

Next up, the OnePlus 6 is also a dual-SIM (Nano) phone that runs OxygenOS 5.1 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo. It also has an Android P Beta build that is available for it now. It sports a 6.28-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) Full Optic AMOLED display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with either 6GB/ 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

The OnePlus 6 bears a dual rear camera setup with a primary 16-megapixel Sony IMX519 sensor and a 20-megapixel Sony IMX376K secondary sensor, complete with Slow Motion video recording (up to 480fps at 720p) dual-LED flash, OIS, EIS, and f/1.7 aperture. On the front, the OnePlus 6 bears a 16-megapixel Sony IMX371 camera with Face Unlock and Portrait Mode. Three inbuilt storage options are available - 64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB.

Connectivity options on the OnePlus 6 include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C. Sensors onboard the smartphone include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, compass, gyroscope, fingerprint sensor, and proximity sensor. It is powered by a 3300mAh battery, with Dash Charge support.