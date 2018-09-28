NDTV Gadgets360.com

Oppo F9 Pro vs Vivo V11: Price in India, Specifications Compared

, 28 September 2018
Oppo F9 Pro and Vivo V11 are Oppo and Vivo's latest smartphones

Highlights

  • Oppo F9 Pro and Vivo V11 sport a waterdrop notch
  • They are powered by MediaTek's Helio P60 chipset
  • Both of them offer 6GB of RAM

Oppo F9 Pro and Vivo V11 are Oppo and Vivo’s latest smartphones in India, respectively. Both of these Chinese phone makers are owned by the same parent brand, BBK Electronics. Key highlights of the Oppo F9 Pro include VOOC fast charging, a 25-megapixel front camera, a waterdrop display notch, and 6GB of RAM. Key highlights of the Vivo V11 include a similar waterdrop notch, a vertically stacked pair of dual cameras, and 18W charging support. With prices strikingly close to each other, it becomes a little confusing for the layman to differentiate between the two smartphones. So let’s compare the Oppo F9 Pro price in India and specifications with those of the new Vivo V11.

Oppo F9 Pro vs Vivo V11 price in India

Oppo F9 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 23,990 for the lone 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant, and the handset is available in Starry Purple, Sunrise Red, and Twilight Blue colour options. The phone is available across Flipkart, Amazon.in, Paytm Mall, and select offline stores in India. On the other hand, the Vivo V11 is priced at Rs. 22,990 in India and is available on Vivo E-Store, Flipkart, and select offline stores starting September 27. Colour options include Nebula Purple and Starry Night.

Oppo F9 Pro vs Vivo V11 Specifications

The Oppo F9 Pro and Vivo V11 both come with support for dual SIM cards. The Oppo F9 Pro sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display panel with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, while the Vivo V11 bears the same 6.3-inch panel with a resolution of 1080x2280 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. Both these smartphones run Android 8.1 Oreo; however, the Oppo F9 Pro runs the custom ColorOS 5.2 and the Vivo V11 has FunTouch OS 4.5.

Both of these smartphones are powered by MediaTek’s Helio P60 SoC. Oppo F9 Pro offers only a 6GB RAM option along with 64GB internal storage configuration. On the other hand, the Vivo V11 comes with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. Internal storage on both of these smartphones is expandable via microSD cards (up to 256GB).

In terms of optics, both of these handsets come with dual rear camera setups, however the one on the Oppo F9 Pro is horizontally stacked and the one on the Vivo V11 is aligned vertically. The Oppo F9 Pro sports a 16-megapixel primary sensor, with f/1.8 aperture, and a 2-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The Vivo V11 gets a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor on the back. As for selfies, the Oppo F9 Pro offers a 25-megapixel front camera sensor. The Vivo V11 also sports a similar 25-megapixel selfie camera with AI-based features.

Oppo F9 Pro packs in a 3,500mAh battery under the hood, with support for the brand’s VOOC fast charging technology. The Vivo V11 is backed by a slightly smaller 3,315mAh battery unit with support for 18W quick charging. Both have a fingerprint sensor on the back, and come with support for software-based face unlock capabilities.

In terms of connectivity, the Oppo F9 Pro has 4G VoLTE (on both SIM card slots), Wi-Fi 802.11ac, GPS/ A-GPS, Bluetooth v4.2, a Micro-USB port with OTG support, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Vivo V11 gets 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Vivo V11 vs Oppo F9 Pro comparison

  Vivo V11
Vivo V11
Oppo F9 Pro
Oppo F9 Pro
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
GENERAL
Release dateSeptember 2018August 2018
Launched in IndiaYesYes
Dimensions (mm)157.90 x 75.00 x 7.90156.70 x 74.00 x 7.90
Weight (g)156.00169.00
Battery capacity (mAh)33153500
ColoursNebula and Starry NightSunrise Red, Twilight Blue, Starry Purple
Fast charging-VOOC
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.306.30
Resolution1080x2340 pixels1080x2340 pixels
Aspect ratio-19.5:9
HARDWARE
Processor2.2GHz2GHz octa-core
Processor makeMediaTek Helio P60MediaTek Helio P60
RAM6GB6GB
Internal storage128GB64GB
Expandable storageYesYes
Dedicated microSD slotYesYes
Expandable storage type-microSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)-256
CAMERA
Rear camera16-megapixel + 5-megapixel16-megapixel (f/1.8) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)
Front camera25-megapixel25-megapixel (f/2.0)
Rear autofocus-Yes
Rear flash-Yes
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 8.1 OreoAndroid Oreo
SkinFuntouch OS 4.5Color OS 5.2
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes, v 4.20
USB OTGYesYes
USB Type-CNo-
Number of SIMs22
NFC-No
Micro-USB-Yes
Lightning-No
SIM 1
4G/ LTEYesYes
SIM Type-Nano-SIM
SIM 2
SIM Type-Nano-SIM
4G/ LTE-Yes
SENSORS
Fingerprint sensorYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYes
AccelerometerYesYes
Face unlock-Yes
Ambient light sensor-Yes
