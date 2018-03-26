BBK-owned Chinese smartphone manufacturers Oppo and Vivo recently refreshed their flagship smartphone series in the Indian market. The Oppo F7 and the Vivo V9 have a lot in common - including a bezel-less display and an iPhone X-like notch on top of the display. The two phones run Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box with their respective proprietary UI skins on top. Among other things, the two smartphones come with similar 19:9 aspect ratio displays and, subsequently, 1080x2280 pixel resolution. We take a look at the Oppo F7 price in India and specifications and compare them with those of the recently launched Vivo V9.

Oppo F7 vs Vivo V9 price in India

Oppo F7 price in India has been set at Rs. 21,990 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant, and will be available starting April 9. Two special edition variants of the phone - Oppo F7 Diamond Black and Oppo F7 Sunrise Red with 6GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage - have been launched at a price of Rs. 26,990 each. The limited edition variants will be available only at select Oppo stores. Talking about launch offers, 10,000 units of the Oppo F7 will be up for grabs at 777 Oppo offline stores and Flipkart in a 24-hour flash sale wherein buyers will be entitled to 5 percent cashback on purchases through ICICI credit cards. Customers can also avail a one-time free screen replacement, 120GB data from Jio, and up to 1,200 cashback in 12 months.

On the other hand, Vivo V9 price in India is Rs. 22,990 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant, which is the only one launched in the country. Pre-orders have already gone live on Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, and Vivo's own E-store. Vivo is also running launch offers wherein customers placing pre-orders before April 2 will be entitled to one free screen replacement warranty, an additional discount of Rs. 2,000, alongside no-cost EMIs. Further, customers can avail a cashback of Rs. 2,299 on Paytm by using promo code 'VIVOV9', and 5 percent Amazon Pay balance is eligible for on purchases through Amazon.in. Buyers are also entitled to BookMyShow movie vouchers from Amazon and Vivo E-store. The smartphone will be available starting April 2 across online and offline partners.

Oppo F7, Vivo V9 specifications, features

The Oppo F7 is a dual-SIM handset that runs ColorOS 5.0 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. The phone features a 6.23-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) Full Screen 2.0 display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and 16 million colours. It is fuelled by a 64-bit octa-core SoC, paired with 4GB RAM (6GB RAM in special edition variants) and 64GB inbuilt storage expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

The F7 handset bears a 16-megapixel rear camera features including f/1.8 aperture and AI scene recognition. The selfie camera has a 25-megapixel CMOS sensor with f/2.0 aperture and real-time HDR capabilities. There is a 3400mAh battery under the hood.

In terms of connectivity, the Oppo F7 gets Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 4G VoLTE, USB OTG, and GPS/ A-GPS. Sensors include ambient light sensor, accelerometer, fingerprint sensor, and proximity sensor.

The dual-SIM Vivo V9 runs FunTouch OS 4.0 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. It sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) IPS 'FullView Display 2.0' panel with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 SoC, paired with 4GB of DDR3 RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage. Storage is expandable via dedicated microSD card (up to 256GB).

In terms of camera optics, the Vivo V9 has a dual rear camera setup that gets a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, which have f/2.0 and f/2.4 aperture lenses respectively. On the front is a 24-megapixel selfie camera with features such as f/2.0 aperture, Face Beauty app, an Ultra-HDR mode, and Portrait Lighting capabilities. There is a 3260mAh battery powering the internals from under the hood.

Connectivity options on the Vivo V9 include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a Micro-USB port, and Bluetooth 4.2. Sensors onboard the phone include ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and an accelerometer.