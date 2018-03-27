Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Oppo F7 vs Vivo V9: Price in India, Specifications, Features Compared

, 27 March 2018
Oppo F7 vs Vivo V9: Price in India, Specifications, Features Compared

Oppo F7 and Vivo V9 seem to be strong contenders in the sub-Rs. 25,000 segment

Highlights

  • Oppo F7 has been priced at Rs. 21,990 in India
  • Vivo V9 can be pre-ordered at a price of Rs. 22,990
  • Both brands come from the same parent company - BBK

Oppo F7 has been launched in India as the most affordable smartphone with a notch, just days after the Vivo V9 was unveiled in the country featuring a similar design. Of course, both Oppo F7 and Vivo V9 also have several other features in common, including a bezel-less design that strikingly resembles iPhone X, Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box (with their respective custom OSes), and full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixel) resolution displays with 19:9 aspect ratio, among others. While the Oppo F7 trumps the Vivo V9 in pricing by a very small margin, there are features that both models offer that make them among the most competitive handsets in the sub-Rs. 25,000 segment. We take a look at the prices, specifications, and features of the two smartphones. 

Oppo F7, Vivo V9 price in India

Oppo F7 price in India has been set at Rs. 21,990 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant, and will be available starting April 9. Two special edition variants of the phone - Oppo F7 Diamond Black and Oppo F7 Sunrise Red with 6GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage - have been launched at a price of Rs. 26,990 each. The limited edition variants will be available only at select Oppo stores. Talking about launch offers, 10,000 units of the Oppo F7 will be up for grabs at 777 Oppo offline stores and Flipkart in a 24-hour flash sale wherein buyers will be entitled to 5 percent cashback on purchases through ICICI credit cards. Customers can also avail a one-time free screen replacement, 120GB data from Jio, and up to 1,200 cashback in 12 months.

Oppo F7 First Impressions

On the other hand, Vivo V9 price in India is Rs. 22,990 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant, which is the only one launched in the country. Pre-orders have already gone live on Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, and Vivo's own E-store. Vivo is also running launch offers wherein customers placing pre-orders before April 2 will be entitled to one free screen replacement warranty, an additional discount of Rs. 2,000, alongside no-cost EMIs. Further, customers can avail a cashback of Rs. 2,299 on Paytm by using promo code 'VIVOV9', and 5 percent Amazon Pay balance is eligible for on purchases through Amazon.in. Buyers are also entitled to BookMyShow movie vouchers from Amazon and Vivo E-store. The smartphone will be available starting April 2 across online and offline partners.

Oppo F7, Vivo V9 specifications, features

The Oppo F7 is a dual-SIM handset that runs ColorOS 5.0 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. The phone features a 6.23-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) Full Screen 2.0 display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and 16 million colours. It is fuelled by a 64-bit octa-core SoC, paired with 4GB RAM (6GB RAM in special edition variants) and 64GB inbuilt storage expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

The F7 handset bears a 16-megapixel rear camera features including f/1.8 aperture and AI scene recognition. The selfie camera has a 25-megapixel CMOS sensor with f/2.0 aperture and real-time HDR capabilities. There is a 3400mAh battery under the hood.

 

In terms of connectivity, the Oppo F7 gets Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 4G VoLTE, USB OTG, and GPS/ A-GPS. Sensors include ambient light sensor, accelerometer, fingerprint sensor, and proximity sensor.

The dual-SIM Vivo V9 runs FunTouch OS 4.0 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. It sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) IPS 'FullView Display 2.0' panel with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 SoC, paired with 4GB of DDR3 RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage. Storage is expandable via dedicated microSD card (up to 256GB).

Vivo V9 First Impressions

In terms of camera optics, the Vivo V9 has a dual rear camera setup that gets a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, which have f/2.0 and f/2.4 aperture lenses respectively. On the front is a 24-megapixel selfie camera with features such as f/2.0 aperture, Face Beauty app, an Ultra-HDR mode, and Portrait Lighting capabilities. There is a 3260mAh battery powering the internals from under the hood.

 

Connectivity options on the Vivo V9 include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a Micro-USB port, and Bluetooth 4.2. Sensors onboard the phone include ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and an accelerometer.

Oppo F7 vs Vivo V9 comparison

  Oppo F7
Oppo F7
Vivo V9
Vivo V9
GENERAL
Release dateMarch 2018March 2018
Dimensions (mm)156.00 x 75.30 x 7.80154.80 x 75.00 x 7.90
Weight (g)158.00150.00
Battery capacity (mAh)34003260
ColoursDiamond Black, Moonlight Silver, Sunrise Red, Solar Red,Pearl Black, Gold
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.236.30
Resolution1080x2280 pixels1080x2280 pixels
HARDWARE
Processorocta-coreocta-core
Processor makeMediaTek Helio P60Snapdragon 626
RAM4GB4GB
Internal storage64GB64GB
Expandable storageYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)128-
CAMERA
Rear camera16-megapixel16-megapixel
Rear FlashYesLED
Front camera25-megapixel24-megapixel
SOFTWARE
Operating SystemAndroid 8.1Android 8.1
SkinColorOS 5.0FunTouch OS 4.0
CONNECTIVITY
BluetoothYesYes, v 4.20
NFCNo-
USB OTGYesYes
Number of SIMs22
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SENSORS
Proximity sensorYesYes
AccelerometerYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYes
Compass/ Magnetometer-Yes
Gyroscope-Yes

Oppo F7, Oppo F7 specifications, Oppo F7 price in India, Vivo V9, Vivo V9 specifications, Vivo V9 price in India, Mobiles, Android, India
