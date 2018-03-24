Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Oppo F7 India Launch on March 26: Specifications, Design, Features, and More

 
, 24 March 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Oppo F7 India Launch on March 26: Specifications, Design, Features, and More

Highlights

  • Oppo F7 will have a 6.2-inch bezel-less display with iPhone X-like notch
  • It will sport a 25-megapixel front camera with AI beautification features
  • The smartphone is said to come with an octa-core processor and 6GB RAM

The Oppo F7 India launch event is set for Monday, March 26, and will see the launch of yet another smartphone with design similar to iPhone X, down to the notch. Some features and specifications of the new Oppo F7 have already been revealed officially in a press note, but there’s a lot more that recent leaks have given away. Of course, the Oppo F7 price in India and release date remain a mystery so far, which will be announced at the launch event. For those unaware, Oppo’s sister compare Vivo launched the V9 smartphone just a day ago, featuring a notch and a similar design.

Oppo F7 specifications

Oppo F7 will have a 6.2-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) Super Full Screen display panel with aspect ratio of 19:9 and 89.09 percent screen-to-body ratio. A recent leak says the smartphone will be powered by the oct-core MediaTel Helio P60 chip (four Cortex A73 cores at 2GHz and four Cortex A53 cores at 2GHz). It is said to have the Mali-G72MP3 GPU and 6GB of RAM. For optics, the smartphone is said to have a 16-megapixel camera on the back, with f/2.0 aperture, 4K video recording, and dual-tone LED flash. And for selfies, the smartphone will have a 25-megapixel camera in front.

On the software front, the Oppo F7 appears to run ColorOS 5.0 with features such as facial unlock and screen recording. There is also a rear-facing fingerprint sensor and connectivity options such as 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS/ A-GPS. The battery capacity of the smartphone is said to be 3400mAh, and the handset is claimed to last up to 15 hours on a single charge.

Oppo F7 design, features

Going by the teasers, Oppo F7 will feature a design reminiscent of the iPhone X. The notch is rather conspicuous in the marketing material pushed by the company so far, as are the bezel-less display and rounded corners.

Coming to the features of the smartphone, photography fans will get AI selfie, AI Beauty Technology 2.0, and Real-time HDR modes in the camera. There will also be Cover Shot and AR Stickers, which was also seen on the Vivo V9 handset. For navigation, buyers will have to use gestures, and there will be an App-in-App view for multitasking.

The ticker on the Oppo India website says the launch event will start at 2:30pm IST on Monday, March 26. The event will be live streamed, so fans can catch the action in real time. Oppo has roped in cricketers Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Ravichandran Ashwin as brand ambassadors.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo F7, Oppo F7 India Launch, Oppo Specifications
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Vivo V9 vs Moto X4 vs Oppo F3 Plus vs Honor 8 Pro: Price in India, Specifications Compared
Oppo F7 India Launch on March 26: Specifications, Design, Features, and More
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Ebay Flash Sale
TRENDING
  1. Airtel Offers 30GB of Free Data to Rope in VoLTE Beta Testers
  2. OnePlus 5T Goes Out of Stock in North America
  3. Aadhaar Data, Including Bank Details, Exposed by Utility Provider: Report
  4. Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2 With 13-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India
  5. Vivo V9 Launched in India at Rs. 22,990, Pre-Orders Now Open
  6. WhatsApp May Come to Jio Phone Sooner Than You Expected
  7. Xiaomi Mi TV Gets Hotstar App; New Mi Accessories Launched in India
  8. OnePlus 6 Specifications Sheet Leaks, Suggests a Larger 3450mAh Battery
  9. Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S Teased in a Pacific Rim: Uprising Promotion Video
  10. Vivo V9 vs Moto X4 vs Oppo F3 Plus vs Honor 8 Pro
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.