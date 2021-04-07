Technology News
Oppo F19 Vs Oppo F19 Pro Vs Oppo F19 Pro Plus: What’s the Difference?

All three phones have an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm audio jack.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 7 April 2021 11:12 IST
Oppo F19 Pro+ (left), Oppo F19 Pro, Oppo F19 (right) have a hole-punch display

Highlights
  • Oppo F19 Pro+ supports 50W Flash Charge fast charging
  • Oppo F19 Pro, Oppo F19 Pro+ have similar quad rear cameras
  • Oppo F19 has the largest 5,000mAh battery among the three phones

Oppo F19 launched in India on Tuesday, March 6, a month after the launch of the more premium Oppo F19 Pro and Oppo F19 Pro+. The three models make up the new Oppo F19 series, and all of them run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 and come with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The new Oppo phones also have a 16-megapixel selfie camera inside a hole-punch cutout placed on the top left corner of the screen. The Oppo F19 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC and is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, the biggest of the three phones. The Oppo F19 Pro+ and Oppo F19 Pro have a 4,310mAh battery each.

We compare the Oppo F19 Pro+, the Oppo F19 Pro, and the Oppo F19 to highlight the differences between the three phones.

Oppo F19 Vs Oppo F19 Pro Vs Oppo F19 Pro Plus: Price in India

The new Oppo F19 Pro+ is priced in India at Rs. 25,990 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The Oppo F19 Pro has 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option at a price tag of Rs. 21,490 and an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model priced at Rs. 23,490. Both the new Oppo phones come in Fluid Black and Space Silver colour options.

Oppo F19 is priced in India at Rs. 18,990 for the sole 6GB + 128GB storage variant. The phone comes in Midnight Blue and Prism Black colour options. The first sale is scheduled for April 9.

Oppo F19 Vs Oppo F19 Pro Vs Oppo F19 Pro Plus: Specifications

All three Oppo phones – Oppo F19 Pro+, Oppo F19 Pro, and Oppo F19 – run on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top and have dual-SIM (Nano) slots. The phones feature a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and a 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. The Oppo F19 Pro+ is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, along with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. In comparison, the Oppo F19 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Helio P95 SoC paired wih 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Lastly, the Oppo F19 is powered by the Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The Oppo F19 Pro+ and Oppo F19 Pro come with the quad rear camera setups that carry a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, an 8-megapixel wide-angle macro shooter, a 2-megapixel portrait sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The Oppo F19 has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. All the three phones are equipped with a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor, along with an f/2.4 lens.

There is a 5,000mAh battery of the Oppo F19 with 33W fast charging. In comparison, the Oppo F19 Pro+ packs a 4,310mAh battery that supports 50W Flash Charge fast charging. The Oppo F19 Pro has the same battery capacity as the F19 Pro+ model, but it supports 30W VOOC fast charging. All three phones have an in-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The Oppo F19 supports Bluetooth v5, whereas the other two support Bluetooth v5.1.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Oppo F19 vs Oppo F19 Pro vs Oppo F19 Pro+ comparison
  Oppo F19
Oppo F19
Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro+
Oppo F19 Pro+
GENERAL
BrandOppoOppoOppo
ModelF19F19 ProF19 Pro+
Release date6th April 20218th March 20218th March 2021
Launched in IndiaYesYesYes
Dimensions (mm)160.30 x 73.80 x 7.95160.10 x 73.20 x 7.80160.10 x 73.40 x 7.80
Weight (g)175.00172.00173.00
Battery capacity (mAh)500043104310
Fast chargingProprietaryVOOCProprietary
ColoursMidnight Blue, Prism BlackFluid Black, Space SilverFluid Black, Space Silver
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.436.406.40
Resolution1080x2400 pixels1080x2400 pixels1080x2400 pixels
Aspect ratio20:920:920:9
Protection type-Gorilla GlassGorilla Glass
Pixels per inch (PPI)--408
HARDWARE
Processorocta-coreocta-coreocta-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 662MediaTek Helio P95 (MT6779V/CV)MediaTek Dimensity 800U
RAM6GB8GB8GB
Internal storage128GB128GB128GB
Expandable storageYesYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSDmicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)--256
CAMERA
Rear camera48-megapixel (f/1.7) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)48-megapixel (f/1.7) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)48-megapixel (f/1.7) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)
No. of Rear Cameras344
Rear autofocusYesYesYes
Rear flashYesYesYes
Front camera16-megapixel (f/2.4)16-megapixel (f/2.4)16-megapixel (f/2.4)
No. of Front Cameras111
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 11Android 11Android 11
SkinColorOS 11.1ColorOS 11.1ColorOS 11.1
CONNECTIVITY
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.10Yes
USB Type-CYesYesYes
Number of SIMs222
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
5G--Yes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYes--
In-Display Fingerprint SensorYesYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYes-
Proximity sensorYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYes
GyroscopeYesYesYes
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
iQoo Neo 5 Allegedly Gets BIS Certification, Hints at Imminent India Launch

