Oppo F19 Vs Oppo F19 Pro Vs Oppo F19 Pro Plus: What’s the Difference?

Oppo F19 launched in India on Tuesday, March 6, a month after the launch of the more premium Oppo F19 Pro and Oppo F19 Pro+. The three models make up the new Oppo F19 series, and all of them run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 and come with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The new Oppo phones also have a 16-megapixel selfie camera inside a hole-punch cutout placed on the top left corner of the screen. The Oppo F19 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC and is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, the biggest of the three phones. The Oppo F19 Pro+ and Oppo F19 Pro have a 4,310mAh battery each.

We compare the Oppo F19 Pro+, the Oppo F19 Pro, and the Oppo F19 to highlight the differences between the three phones.

Oppo F19 Vs Oppo F19 Pro Vs Oppo F19 Pro Plus: Price in India

The new Oppo F19 Pro+ is priced in India at Rs. 25,990 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The Oppo F19 Pro has 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option at a price tag of Rs. 21,490 and an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model priced at Rs. 23,490. Both the new Oppo phones come in Fluid Black and Space Silver colour options.

Oppo F19 is priced in India at Rs. 18,990 for the sole 6GB + 128GB storage variant. The phone comes in Midnight Blue and Prism Black colour options. The first sale is scheduled for April 9.

Oppo F19 Vs Oppo F19 Pro Vs Oppo F19 Pro Plus: Specifications

All three Oppo phones – Oppo F19 Pro+, Oppo F19 Pro, and Oppo F19 – run on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top and have dual-SIM (Nano) slots. The phones feature a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and a 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. The Oppo F19 Pro+ is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, along with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. In comparison, the Oppo F19 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Helio P95 SoC paired wih 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Lastly, the Oppo F19 is powered by the Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The Oppo F19 Pro+ and Oppo F19 Pro come with the quad rear camera setups that carry a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, an 8-megapixel wide-angle macro shooter, a 2-megapixel portrait sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The Oppo F19 has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. All the three phones are equipped with a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor, along with an f/2.4 lens.

There is a 5,000mAh battery of the Oppo F19 with 33W fast charging. In comparison, the Oppo F19 Pro+ packs a 4,310mAh battery that supports 50W Flash Charge fast charging. The Oppo F19 Pro has the same battery capacity as the F19 Pro+ model, but it supports 30W VOOC fast charging. All three phones have an in-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The Oppo F19 supports Bluetooth v5, whereas the other two support Bluetooth v5.1.

