Oppo F15 was launched in India in the under Rs. 20,000 price bracket, and it comes with features like a MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, an in-display fingerprint sensor, a quad camera setup at the back with a main 48-megapixel sensor, and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The phone is all set to go on sale on February 24 in India through online and offline stores in the country. The phone will go head to head with other sub-Rs. 20,000 phones like the Realme X2 and the Vivo S1 Pro.

We pit the newly launched Oppo F15 against the Vivo S1 Pro and the Realme X2 phones to see how the fresh entrant fares in the competitive market, at least on paper.

Oppo F15 vs Realme X2 vs Vivo S1 Pro price in India

To begin with, the Oppo F15 is priced in India at Rs. 19,990 for the single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The phone has been launched in two colours - Lightening Black and Unicorn White. As mentioned, the sale will begin on January 24 on Amazon.in, Flipkart, Oppo India online store, and via offline retailers. Launch offers include no-cost EMI options, 5 percent cashback from varied banks, and a one-time screen replacement until January 26.

The Vivo S1 Pro, on the other hand, is priced in India at Rs. 19,990 for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. The smartphone is already available for purchase through various offline and online retail channels in three colour options, namely Mystic Black, Jazy Blue, and Dreamy White.

Lastly, the Realme X2 price in India is set at Rs. 16,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration carries a price tag of Rs. 18,999. There is also the top-of-the-line, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option comes with a price tag of Rs. 19,999. Furthermore, the smartphone comes in Pearl Blue, Pearl Green, and Pearl White colour options.

Oppo F15 vs Realme X2 vs Vivo S1 Pro specifications

All three phones run on Android Pie, support dual-SIM slots, and sport a waterdrop-style notch up front. Oppo F15 and the Realme X2 features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ display, and the Vivo S1 Pro features a 6.38-inch full-HD+ display. The Oppo F15 is powered by the Helio P70 SoC, the Vivo S1 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 665 SoC, and the Realme X2 is powered by the Snapdragon 730G SoC. The Oppo F15 and the Vivo S1 Pro come in a single 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option. Realme X2 models start with 4GB RAM and goes up to 8GB RAM. Storage options on the Realme X2 include 128GB and 256GB.

As for camera, the three phones sport a quad camera setup. The Oppo F15 includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, along with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.25 ultra-wide-angle lens that has a field-of-view (FoV) of 119 degrees. There are also two 2-megapixel sensors for capturing portrait and monochrome shots, with f/2.4 lenses. The Vivo S1 Pro, on the other hand, consists of a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens. The Vivo S1 Pro also has two 2-megapixel sensors with f/2.4 lenses for capturing macro and bokeh shots. Lastly, the Realme X2 also has a similar quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.25 super-wide angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The front camera setup of the Oppo F15 has a 16-megapixel sensor along with an f/2.0 lens. The Vivo S1 Pro and the Realme X2 both have a 32-megapixel camera sensor at the front - along with an f/2.0 lens.

The Oppo F15 and Realme X2 pack 4,000mAh batteries, while the Vivo S1 Pro packs a 4,500mAh battery. The Oppo F15 supports the company's proprietary VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology, the Vivo S1 Pro supports 18W Dual Engine fast charging technology, and the Realme X2 supports 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge technology. All phones have 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and in-display fingerprint sensor.