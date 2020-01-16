Technology News
Oppo F15 vs Realme X2 vs Vivo S1 Pro: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Oppo F15, Vivo S1 Pro, and Realme X2 phones all run on Android Pie, have a quad rear camera setup, and are seen to sport a waterdrop-style notch.

By | Updated: 16 January 2020 19:49 IST
Oppo F15 (left), Vivo S1 Pro, and Realme X2 (right) all sport a USB Type-C port

Highlights
  • Oppo F15 and Realme X2 both pack a 4,000mAh battery inside
  • Vivo S1 Pro, Realme X2 sport a 32-megapixel selfie sensor
  • All three phones sport a dual-SIM slot

Oppo F15 was launched in India in the under Rs. 20,000 price bracket, and it comes with features like a MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, an in-display fingerprint sensor, a quad camera setup at the back with a main 48-megapixel sensor, and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The phone is all set to go on sale on February 24 in India through online and offline stores in the country. The phone will go head to head with other sub-Rs. 20,000 phones like the Realme X2 and the Vivo S1 Pro.

We pit the newly launched Oppo F15 against the Vivo S1 Pro and the Realme X2 phones to see how the fresh entrant fares in the competitive market, at least on paper.

Oppo F15 vs Realme X2 vs Vivo S1 Pro price in India

To begin with, the Oppo F15 is priced in India at Rs. 19,990 for the single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The phone has been launched in two colours - Lightening Black and Unicorn White. As mentioned, the sale will begin on January 24 on Amazon.in, Flipkart, Oppo India online store, and via offline retailers. Launch offers include no-cost EMI options, 5 percent cashback from varied banks, and a one-time screen replacement until January 26.

The Vivo S1 Pro, on the other hand, is priced in India at Rs. 19,990 for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. The smartphone is already available for purchase through various offline and online retail channels in three colour options, namely Mystic Black, Jazy Blue, and Dreamy White.

Lastly, the Realme X2 price in India is set at Rs. 16,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration carries a price tag of Rs. 18,999. There is also the top-of-the-line, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option comes with a price tag of Rs. 19,999. Furthermore, the smartphone comes in Pearl Blue, Pearl Green, and Pearl White colour options.

Oppo F15 vs Realme X2 vs Vivo S1 Pro specifications

All three phones run on Android Pie, support dual-SIM slots, and sport a waterdrop-style notch up front. Oppo F15 and the Realme X2 features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ display, and the Vivo S1 Pro features a 6.38-inch full-HD+ display. The Oppo F15 is powered by the Helio P70 SoC, the Vivo S1 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 665 SoC, and the Realme X2 is powered by the Snapdragon 730G SoC. The Oppo F15 and the Vivo S1 Pro come in a single 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option. Realme X2 models start with 4GB RAM and goes up to 8GB RAM. Storage options on the Realme X2 include 128GB and 256GB.

As for camera, the three phones sport a quad camera setup. The Oppo F15 includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, along with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.25 ultra-wide-angle lens that has a field-of-view (FoV) of 119 degrees. There are also two 2-megapixel sensors for capturing portrait and monochrome shots, with f/2.4 lenses. The Vivo S1 Pro, on the other hand, consists of a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens. The Vivo S1 Pro also has two 2-megapixel sensors with f/2.4 lenses for capturing macro and bokeh shots. Lastly, the Realme X2 also has a similar quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.25 super-wide angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The front camera setup of the Oppo F15 has a 16-megapixel sensor along with an f/2.0 lens. The Vivo S1 Pro and the Realme X2 both have a 32-megapixel camera sensor at the front - along with an f/2.0 lens.

The Oppo F15 and Realme X2 pack 4,000mAh batteries, while the Vivo S1 Pro packs a 4,500mAh battery. The Oppo F15 supports the company's proprietary VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology, the Vivo S1 Pro supports 18W Dual Engine fast charging technology, and the Realme X2 supports 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge technology. All phones have 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and in-display fingerprint sensor.

Oppo F15 vs Vivo S1 Pro vs Realme X2 comparison
  Oppo F15
Oppo F15
Vivo S1 Pro
Vivo S1 Pro
Realme X2
Realme X2
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating--
Design Rating--
Display Rating--
Software Rating--
Performance Rating--
Battery Life Rating--
Camera Rating--
Value for Money Rating--
GENERAL
BrandOppoVivoRealme
ModelF15S1 ProX2
Release date16th January 202019th November 2019December 2019
Launched in IndiaYesNoNo
Dimensions (mm)160.20 x 73.30 x 7.90159.25 x 75.19 x 8.68158.70 x 75.20 x 8.60
Weight (g)172.00186.70182.00
Battery capacity (mAh)400045004000
Removable batteryNoNoNo
Fast chargingVOOCProprietaryVOOC
ColoursLightening Black, Unicorn WhiteMystic Black, Jazzy Blue & Dreamy WhitePearl White, Pearl Blue
Body type-PlasticGlass
Wireless charging-NoNo
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.406.386.40
Resolution1080x2400 pixels1080x2340 pixels1080x2340 pixels
Protection typeGorilla Glass-Gorilla Glass
Aspect ratio20:919.5:919.5:9
HARDWARE
Processor2GHz octa-core (4x2GHz + 4x2.1GHz)octa-coreocta-core
Processor makeMediaTek Helio P70Qualcomm Snapdragon 665Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
RAM8GB8GB8GB
Internal storage128GB128GB128GB
Expandable storageYes-Yes
Expandable storage typemicroSD-microSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)256--
Dedicated microSD slot--Yes
CAMERA
Rear camera48-megapixel (f/1.79, 0.8-micron) + 8-megapixel (f/2.25, 1.12-micron) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4, 1.75-micron) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4, 1.75-micron)48-megapixel (f/1.8) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)64-megapixel (f/1.8, 1/1.72-micron) + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)
Rear autofocusYesYesYes
Rear flashYesYesYes
Front camera16-megapixel (f/2.0, 1.0-micron)32-megapixel (f/2.0)32-megapixel
Front flashNo--
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 9Android 9 PieAndroid 9 Pie
SkinColorOS 6.1.2Funtouch OS 9.2ColorOS 6
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac-802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
BluetoothYes, v 4.20Yes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00
USB Type-CYesYesYes
Number of SIMs222
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYes-Yes
USB OTG-Yes-
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYesYes
Fingerprint sensorYesYesYes
In-Display Fingerprint SensorYes--
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYes
GyroscopeYes-Yes
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium looks, good build quality
  • Good cameras
  • Very fast charging
  • Smooth gaming performance
  • Bad
  • Low-light video recording could be better
Read detailed Realme X2 review
