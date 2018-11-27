Oppo A7 is the Chinese phone maker's latest smartphone that launched in India earlier this week. With a waterdrop-style notch, a 19:9 display panel, and a dual rear camera setup, the Oppo A7 comes at a time when the mid-range smartphone market in India is filled with multiple affordable and value for money offerings. Case in point, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro which was launched earlier this month as a successor to the ultra popular Redmi Note 5 Pro. Next, the Vivo Y95 was also launched in India this month and is the first Vivo Y series phone to sport a waterdrop notch. Lastly, Honor 8X is the Huawei's sub-brand's attempt at offering a value-for-money option in the sub-Rs. 15,000 starting price segment. Let's compare the price in India and specifications of these four smartphones.

Oppo A7 vs Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Vivo Y95 vs Honor 8X price in India

Oppo A7 price in India is set at Rs. 16,990 for the only variant which packs in 4GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage. Available in Glaring Gold and Glaze Blue colour options, the Oppo A7 can be bought via Flipkart and Amazon.in. Flipkart and Amazon India are offering exchange discounts and no cost EMI plans on purchase of the smartphone.

Redmi Note 6 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 13,999 for the base 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model and Rs. 15,999 for the one with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The phone is sold via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home offline stores; the next flash sale date is November 28. Colour options include Black, Blue, Red, and Rose Gold.

Vivo Y95 price in India is set at Rs. 16,990 for the only 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model in India. The phone is sold via Amazon.in, Paytm Mall, Flipkart, Vivo's online e-store, and all leading offline partner stores. Colour options include Nebula Purple and Starry Black.

Lastly, Honor 8X price in India is set at Rs. 14,999 for the base 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model, Rs. 16,999 for the mid 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, and Rs. 18,999 for the top-end variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone is available in India in Black, Red, and Blue colour options, exclusively via Amazon.in and HiHonor store.

Oppo A7 vs Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Vivo Y95 vs Honor 8X specifications

The Oppo A7 runs the custom ColorOS 5.2, Redmi Note 6 Pro runs MIUI 10, Vivo Y95 runs Funtouch OS 4.5, and the Honor 8X runs EMUI 8.2, all based on top of Android 8.1 Oreo. The Oppo A7 sports a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display, the Redmi Note 6 Pro sports a 6.26-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) IPS LCD panel, and the Vivo Y95 has a 6.22-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) Halo FullView display, all three with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The Honor 8X gets a large 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) panel with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

In terms of internals, the Oppo A7 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, the Redmi Note 6 Pro borrows the Qualcomm Snapdagon 636 SoC from its predecessor, the Vivo Y95 is powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, while the Honor 8X gets the in-house HiSilcon Kirin 710 SoC. Oppo A7 has 4GB RAM and 32GB internal storage, Redmi Note 6 Pro has 4GB/ 6GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage, Vivo Y95 has 4GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage, and Honor 8X has 4GB/ 6GB of RAM and 64GB/ 128GB of inbuilt storage.

In the camera department, the Oppo A7 sports a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor. On the front, the phone bears a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Xiaomi's Redmi Note 6 Pro bears a vertically stacked pair of dual rear cameras with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensing secondary lens. For selfies, the Redmi Note 6 Pro sports another dual camera setup with a 20-megapixel primary lens and a 2-megapixel secondary lens for portrait shots.

The Vivo Y95 sports a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor, coupled with f/2.2 and f/2.4 apertures respectively. On the front, the smartphone sports a 20-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. Lastly, the Honor 8X also has a vertical dual rear camera setup with a 20-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor, coupled with f/1.8 aperture and PDAF capabilities. It also has a 16-megapixel selfie camera with fixed focus and f/2.0 aperture.

In the battery department, the Oppo A7 has a 4,230mAh battery under the hood, the Redmi Note 6 Pro has a 4,000mAh battery with 10W charging support, Vivo Y95 comes with a 4,030mAh battery under the hood, and the Honor 8X sports a 3,750mAh battery with 10W charging support.

Connectivity options on the Oppo A7 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, Micro-USB with OTG support, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Redmi Note 6 Pro gets 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, a Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Vivo Y95 connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, single-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS, FM radio, a Micro-USB port with OTG support, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Finally, the Honor 8X's connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2 LE with aptX, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, a Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Sensors on board the Oppo A7 include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. The Redmi Note 6 Pro gets an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, electronic compass, gyroscope, IR blaster, proximity sensor, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor in terms of sensors. The Vivo Y95 comes with an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, electronic compass, fingerprint sensor, proximity sensor, and a virtual gyroscope. And, the Honor 8X has an ambient light sensor, compass, fingerprint sensor, gravity sensor, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor.

Dimensions of the Oppo A7 are 155.9x75.4x8.1mm, those of the Redmi Note 6 Pro are 157.91x76.38x8.26mm, those of the Vivo Y95 are 155.11x75.09x8.28mm, and then those of the Honor 8X are 160.4x76.6x7.8mm.