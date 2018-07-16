Oppo A3s was launched by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer in India earlier this week, and here, we compare it with other popular budget smartphones in the market - namely, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 (Review) and the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 (Review). Notably, the Oppo A3s has a slightly higher price than the Redmi Note 5, which starts at Rs. 9,999, the Redmi Note 5 also has a higher priced variant. In this comparison, we take a look at how the Oppo A3s fares against the Redmi Note 5 and the ZenFone Max Pro M1 in terms of price as well as specifications. The comparison should help you make a better buying decision, until we review the Oppo A3s and voice our final judgement on it.

Oppo A3s vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1: Price compared

The Oppo A3s price in India has been set at Rs. 10,990 for its lone 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage variant. It is available via Amazon, Flipkart, and Paytm Mall from Sunday, July 15. No launch offers have been detailed by the company. It will be available in Dark Purple and Red colour variants.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 price in India starts at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant, and goes up to Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant. The smartphone is available via Flipkart, Mi.com, and the Mi Home stores. It is available in Black, Gold, Lake Blue, and Rose Gold colour variants.

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 price in India starts at Rs. 10,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant, with the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant priced at Rs. 12,999, and the upcoming 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant priced at Rs. 14,999. The last variant also features upgraded camera specifications. It is available in Black and Grey colour variants, exclusively via Flipkart.

Oppo A3s vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1: Specifications compared

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A3s runs ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo, and sports a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) 'Super Full Screen' display. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 450 SoC coupled with 2GB of RAM. The A3s bears a dual rear camera setup, with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and 2-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, it bears an 8-megapixel sensor while the company is touting the presence of its AI Beauty Technology 2.0 features for beautification.

The Oppo A3s bears 16GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) in a hybrid dual-SIM configuration. Connectivity options on the Oppo A3s include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and Micro-USB. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. There is no fingerprint sensor on board, and users will have to rely on the Face Unlock feature. It is powered by a 4230mAh battery. The smartphone measures 156.2x75.6x8.2mm and weighs 168 grams.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Review

The dual-SIM (Nano) Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 runs on MIUI 9.5 based on Android Nougat, and sports a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC coupled with 3GB or 4GB of RAM, depending on the variant purchased. The smartphone sports a single rear camera, with a 12-megapixel sensor, apart from a 5-megapixel front camera with a selfie light. Like Oppo, Xiaomi is touting its Beauty 4.0 beautification features.

The Redmi Note 5 comes with 32GB or 64GB of inbuilt storage, depending on the variant, expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB) in a hybrid dual-SIM format. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n (dual-band 2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and Micro-USB. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. It bears a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel. It is powered by a 4000mAh battery, measures 158.5x75.45x8.05mm, and weighs 180 grams.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Review

Finally, the we get to the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 - the dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone runs stock Android 8.1 Oreo, and sports a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Snapdragon 636 SoC, coupled with 3GB or 4GB of RAM. As we mentioned, a 6GB RAM variant is set to arrive soon in India. It sports a dual rear camera with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, the ZenFone Max Pro M1 features an 8-megapixel sensor with softlight LED flash.

The ZenFone Max Pro M1 bears 32GB or 64GB of inbuilt storage, depending on the variant purchased, expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB) with a dedicated card slot. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and Micro-USB. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. The ZenFone Max Pro M1 bears a 5000mAh battery, measures 159x76x8.46, and weighs 180 grams.

