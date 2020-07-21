Technology News
OnePlus Nord vs OnePlus 8: Price in India, Specifications Compared

OnePlus Nord price starts at Rs. 24,999 while the cheapest OnePlus 8 variant is priced at Rs. 41,999.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 21 July 2020 20:41 IST
OnePlus Nord comes with dual front cameras

Highlights
  • OnePlus 8 is lighter than OnePlus Nord by nearly four grams
  • OnePlus Nord comes with dual front cameras
  • Both OnePlus Nord and OnePlus Nord do not have an IP rating

OnePlus Nord made its debut today as the Chinese brand's newest addition to the growing mid-budget smartphone segment. The newly launched phone offers premium features such as 5G, Fluid AMOLED display, and dual front cameras without a premium price tag. Although the newly launched OnePlus Nord is expected to give stiff competition to brands such as Xiaomi, Huawei and Samsung, it might also overshadow the popularity of OnePlus 8 that was launched in April. One notable difference between the two phones is in their camera setup.

So in case you're wondering how OnePlus Nord stacks up against its sibling, the OnePlus 8, here's a comparison between the two smartphones' prices and specifications.

Oneplus Nord vs OnePlus 8: Price in India

OnePlus Nord price in India starts at Rs. 24,999 for the base 6GB  + 64GB storage variant. Its 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage models come with a price tag of Rs. 27,999, and Rs. 29,999, respectively. The OnePlus 8 also comes in three storage options. Its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage (Amazon exclusive) variant is available at Rs. 41,999, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage options are priced at Rs. 44,999 and Rs. 49,999, respectively.

The OnePlus Nord's colour options include Blue Marble and Gray Onyx. The OnePlus 8 comes in Glacial Green, Interstellar Glow, and Onyx Black colour options.

Oneplus Nord vs OnePlus 8: Specifications

The newly launched OnePlus Nord runs Android 10-based OxygenOS 10.5 out-of-the-box. It features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. The OnePlus 8, on the other hand, runs on OxygenOS 10 and sports a relatively larger 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display that has up to 90Hz refresh rate. Both the phones do not come with IP rating for water resistance.

The OnePlus Nord is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, while the OnePlus 8 packs the more powerful octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The OnePlus Nord and OnePlus 8 both come with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage.

In terms of camera, the quad rear camera setup on OnePlus Nord includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.75 aperture and OIS support, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.25 aperture and 119-degree field-of-view, a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture, and lastly, a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The triple rear camera setup on the OnePlus 8 comes with a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.75 aperture and OIS support, 2-megapixel secondary camera with f/2.4 macro lens, and a 16-megapixel tertiary camera with f/2.2 camera.

For selfies, the OnePlus Nord features a dual front camera setup comprising a 32-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. Its front cameras support 4K video recording at up to 60fps. The OnePlus 8 comes with a single 16-megapixel selfie camera that supports video recording in 1080p resolution.

The OnePlus Nord comes with a 4,115mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T fast charging solution. It is said to attain 70 percent battery charge in just half an hour. Whereas the OnePlus 8 packs a 4,300mAh battery that also supports Warp Charge 30T. Both smartphones do not support wireless charging.

Connectivity options on the OnePlus Nord and OnePlus 8 are mostly similar. This includes 5G, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, USB Type-C port, and in-display fingerprint sensor. The OnePlus Nord comes with dual-band Wi-Fi while the OnePlus 8 supports Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

Lastly, the OnePlus Nord measures 158.3x73.3x8.2mm and weighs 184 grams. The OnePlus 8 measures 160.20x72.90x8mm and is lighter at 180 grams.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

GENERAL
BrandOnePlusOnePlus
ModelNord8
Release date21st July 202014th April 2020
Launched in IndiaYesYes
Dimensions (mm)158.30 x 73.30 x 8.20160.20 x 72.90 x 8.00
Weight (g)184.00180.00
Battery capacity (mAh)41154300
Removable batteryNoNo
Fast chargingProprietaryProprietary
Wireless chargingNoNo
ColoursBlue Marble, Gray OnyxGlacial Green, lnterstellar Glow, Onyx Black
Body type-Glass
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.446.55
Resolution1080x2400 pixels1080x2400 pixels
Protection typeGorilla GlassGorilla Glass
Aspect ratio20:920:9
Pixels per inch (PPI)-402
HARDWARE
Processor2.4GHz octa-coreocta-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 765Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
RAM6GB12GB
Internal storage64GB256GB
Expandable storageNoNo
CAMERA
Rear camera48-megapixel (f/1.75, 0.8-micron) + 8-megapixel (f/2.25) + 5-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)48-megapixel (f/1.75, 0.8-micron) + 16-megapixel (f/2.2) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4, 1.75-micron)
Rear autofocusYesYes
Rear flashDual LEDDual LED
Front camera32-megapixel (f/2.45, 0.8-micron) + 8-megapixel (f/2.45)16-megapixel (f/2.45, 1.0-micron)
Pop-Up CameraNo-
Front autofocusNoNo
Front flashNo-
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 10Android 10
SkinOxygenOS 10.5OxygenOS
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/Yes
BluetoothYes, v 5.10Yes, v 5.10
NFCYesYes
USB Type-CYesYes
Number of SIMs22
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYes-
Lightning-No
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYes
In-Display Fingerprint SensorYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYes
AccelerometerYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYes
GyroscopeYesYes
Display 6.44-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
Front Camera 32-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4115mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality
  • Vivid display
  • Excellent performance and software
  • Solid battery life
  • Decent camera performance
  • Bad
  • No IP rating or wireless charging
  • Low-light video could be better
  • 12GB variant isn’t great value
Read detailed OnePlus 8 review
Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
OnePlus Buds True Wireless Earphones With Warp Charge, 30 Hours Battery Life Launched, Priced at Rs. 4,990
Tata Sky Replaces Annual Hindi Value Pack With a New Pack Charging Rs. 2,423 for 12 Months: Report

