OnePlus Nord made its debut today as the Chinese brand's newest addition to the growing mid-budget smartphone segment. The newly launched phone offers premium features such as 5G, Fluid AMOLED display, and dual front cameras without a premium price tag. Although the newly launched OnePlus Nord is expected to give stiff competition to brands such as Xiaomi, Huawei and Samsung, it might also overshadow the popularity of OnePlus 8 that was launched in April. One notable difference between the two phones is in their camera setup.

So in case you're wondering how OnePlus Nord stacks up against its sibling, the OnePlus 8, here's a comparison between the two smartphones' prices and specifications.

Oneplus Nord vs OnePlus 8: Price in India

OnePlus Nord price in India starts at Rs. 24,999 for the base 6GB + 64GB storage variant. Its 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage models come with a price tag of Rs. 27,999, and Rs. 29,999, respectively. The OnePlus 8 also comes in three storage options. Its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage (Amazon exclusive) variant is available at Rs. 41,999, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage options are priced at Rs. 44,999 and Rs. 49,999, respectively.

The OnePlus Nord's colour options include Blue Marble and Gray Onyx. The OnePlus 8 comes in Glacial Green, Interstellar Glow, and Onyx Black colour options.

Oneplus Nord vs OnePlus 8: Specifications

The newly launched OnePlus Nord runs Android 10-based OxygenOS 10.5 out-of-the-box. It features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. The OnePlus 8, on the other hand, runs on OxygenOS 10 and sports a relatively larger 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display that has up to 90Hz refresh rate. Both the phones do not come with IP rating for water resistance.

The OnePlus Nord is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, while the OnePlus 8 packs the more powerful octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The OnePlus Nord and OnePlus 8 both come with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage.

In terms of camera, the quad rear camera setup on OnePlus Nord includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.75 aperture and OIS support, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.25 aperture and 119-degree field-of-view, a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture, and lastly, a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The triple rear camera setup on the OnePlus 8 comes with a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.75 aperture and OIS support, 2-megapixel secondary camera with f/2.4 macro lens, and a 16-megapixel tertiary camera with f/2.2 camera.

For selfies, the OnePlus Nord features a dual front camera setup comprising a 32-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. Its front cameras support 4K video recording at up to 60fps. The OnePlus 8 comes with a single 16-megapixel selfie camera that supports video recording in 1080p resolution.

The OnePlus Nord comes with a 4,115mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T fast charging solution. It is said to attain 70 percent battery charge in just half an hour. Whereas the OnePlus 8 packs a 4,300mAh battery that also supports Warp Charge 30T. Both smartphones do not support wireless charging.

Connectivity options on the OnePlus Nord and OnePlus 8 are mostly similar. This includes 5G, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, USB Type-C port, and in-display fingerprint sensor. The OnePlus Nord comes with dual-band Wi-Fi while the OnePlus 8 supports Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

Lastly, the OnePlus Nord measures 158.3x73.3x8.2mm and weighs 184 grams. The OnePlus 8 measures 160.20x72.90x8mm and is lighter at 180 grams.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.