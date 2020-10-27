Technology News
OnePlus Nord N10 5G vs OnePlus Nord N100 vs OnePlus Nord: What's the Difference?

OnePlus Nord N10 5G is the only phone to support 5G networks.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 27 October 2020 18:31 IST
OnePlus Nord N10 5G vs OnePlus Nord N100 vs OnePlus Nord: What's the Difference?

OnePlus Nord N10 5G (left), Nord N100 (centre), and Nord (right) run on Android 10 software

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord N100 has the largest battery at 5,000mAh
  • OnePlus Nord and Nord N10 5G have quad rear cameras
  • OnePlus Nord has a dual camera setup in the front

OnePlus Nord N10 5G and OnePlus Nord N100 phones were introduced in Europe rather discreetly. This is unusual because the company normally indulges in heavy-duty teasing before launching new phones. However, OnePlus Nord N10 5G and OnePlus Nord N100 were launched without much fanfare. Both the phones feature hole-punch displays and come with stereo speaker support. Both new phones are initially going to be sold in Europe, though OnePlus has confirmed availability in North America at a later stage.

We pit the newly launched OnePlus Nord N10 5G and OnePlus Nord N100 with OnePlus Nord to highlight the differences between the three affordable phones from the company.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G vs OnePlus Nord N100 vs OnePlus Nord: Price

OnePlus Nord N10 5G is priced at GBP 329 (roughly Rs. 32,000) for the lone 6GB + 128GB storage model. It comes in a single Midnight Ice colour finish and is reported to be available first in Europe and later in North America. No announcement has been made on its availability in India.

OnePlus Nord N100, on the other hand, carries a price tag of GBP 179 (roughly Rs. 17,300) for the lone 4GB + 64GB storage model. It is offered in a Midnight Frost shade and will be available in the same markets as the OnePlus Nord N10 5G. OnePlus has not announced availability or pricing for the Indian market yet.

In contrast, OnePlus Nord was launched in India in July, priced at Rs. 24,999 for the 6GB + 64GB storage variant, Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage option, and the top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs. 29,999. The base variant is available in Gray Onyx, whereas the other two premium configurations are available in Blue Marble and Gray Onyx colour options. There is also a new Gray Ash model that is only available in the 12GB + 256GB storage configuration. It is available for purchase on Amazon and OnePlus.in.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G vs OnePlus Nord N100 vs OnePlus Nord: Specifications

All the three phones – OnePlus Nord N10 5G, OnePlus Nord N100, and OnePlus Nord – run on Android 10-based OxygenOS 10.5. OnePlus Nord N100 has the largest 6.52-inch display with a resolution of 720x1,600 pixels and 269ppi pixel density. OnePlus Nord N10 5G features a slightly smaller 6.49-inch FHD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 405ppi pixel density whereas the OnePlus Nord has the smallest 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 408ppi pixel density. All the three handsets have a hole-punch display, but OnePlus Nord has a pill-shaped cutout to house two selfie cameras.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM. OnePlus has provided 128GB of onboard storage on the Nord N10 5G that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). On the other hand, OnePlus Nord N100 has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. OnePlus has offered 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Lastly, OnePlus Nord is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM. OnePlus Nord has up to 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage that doesn't support expansion via a microSD card.

In the camera department, OnePlus Nord packs a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 5-megapixel depth shooter. At the front, OnePlus Nord has a dual selfie camera setup that houses a 32-megapixel Sony IMX616 primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G also houses a quad rear camera setup, but it includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary ultra-wide sensor. The camera setup also includes dedicated 2-megapixel macro as well as monochrome shooters. For selfies and video chats, there is a 16-megapixel snapper at the front.

OnePlus Nord N100 comes with a triple camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 2-megapixel bokeh lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and video chats, there is an 8-megapixel sensor at the front.

There is a 4,300mAh battery on OnePlus Nord N10 5G, whereas OnePlus Nord houses a slightly smaller 4,115mAh battery. Both these phones support Warp Charge 30T fast charging technology. OnePlus Nord N100 packs a 5,000mAh battery but supports 18W fast charging.

Connectivity options on the three phones include USB Type-C port, dual-SIM slots, Wi-Fi, GPS, and Bluetooth. OnePlus Nord N10 5G and OnePlus Nord support NFC, whereas OnePlus Nord N100 lacks the same. 5G is only supported on the OnePlus Nord N10 5G.

OnePlus Nord comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, whereas OnePlus Nord N10 5G and OnePlus Nord N100 come with rear-mounted fingerprint sensors.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

GENERAL
BrandOnePlusOnePlusOnePlus
ModelNord N10 5GNord N100Nord
Release date26th October 202026th October 202021st July 2020
Launched in IndiaNoNoYes
Battery capacity (mAh)430050004115
Fast chargingProprietaryProprietaryProprietary
ColoursMidnight IceMidnight FrostBlue Marble, Gray Onyx
Dimensions (mm)--158.30 x 73.30 x 8.20
Weight (g)--184.00
Removable battery--No
Wireless charging--No
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.496.526.44
Resolution--1080x2400 pixels
Protection type--Gorilla Glass
Aspect ratio--20:9
HARDWARE
Processorocta-coreocta-core2.4GHz octa-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 690Qualcomm Snapdragon 460Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
RAM6GB4GB12GB
Internal storage128GB64GB256GB
Expandable storageYesYesNo
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSD-
Expandable storage up to (GB)512--
CAMERA
Rear camera64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel13-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel48-megapixel (f/1.75, 0.8-micron) + 8-megapixel (f/2.25) + 5-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)
Rear autofocusYesYesYes
Rear flashYesYesDual LED
Front camera16-megapixel8-megapixel32-megapixel (f/2.45, 0.8-micron) + 8-megapixel (f/2.45)
Pop-Up Camera--No
Front autofocus--No
Front flash--No
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 10Android 10Android 10
SkinOxygenOS 10.5OxygenOS 10.5OxygenOS 10.5
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/Yes802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
BluetoothYes, v 5.10Yes, v 5.10Yes, v 5.10
USB Type-CYesYesYes
Number of SIMs222
NFC--Yes
Active 4G on both SIM cards--Yes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
5GYes-Yes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
5GYes-Yes
SENSORS
Fingerprint sensorYesYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYes
Face unlock--Yes
In-Display Fingerprint Sensor--Yes
Gyroscope--Yes
Display 6.49-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 690
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 10
Display 6.52-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Built well, comfortable design
  • 90Hz AMOLED display
  • 5G-ready processor
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Average low-light image quality
Read detailed OnePlus Nord review
Display 6.44-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Front Camera 32-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4115mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
OnePlus Nord N10 5G vs OnePlus Nord N100 vs OnePlus Nord: What's the Difference?
