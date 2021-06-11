Technology News
OnePlus Nord CE vs OnePlus Nord vs OnePlus 9R: Price, Specifications Compared

OnePlus Nord CE is powered by the Snapdragon 750G SoC while the OnePlus Nord is powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 11 June 2021 15:01 IST
OnePlus Nord CE vs OnePlus Nord vs OnePlus 9R: Price, Specifications Compared

OnePlus Nord CE has four rear cameras, OnePlus Nord, OnePlus 9R have three

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord CE starts at Rs. 22,999
  • OnePlus Nord has a dual-selfie camera setup
  • OnePlus 9R comes with support for 65W fast charging

OnePlus Nord CE 5G is the latest addition to the company's smartphone portfolio. The CE stands for Core Edition and the company says it retains all the core elements of the popular OnePlus Nord. It is a budget friendly offering and also the cheapest phone that the company offers in India. The OnePlus 9R, on the other hand, is the cheapest offering in the OnePlus 9 series but still comes with near flagship specifications. So, let's compare the OnePlus Nord CE, OnePlus Nord, and the OnePlus 9R to see what all is different.

OnePlus Nord CE vs OnePlus Nord vs OnePlus 9R: Price in India

OnePlus Nord CE 5G is priced at Rs. 22,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model and Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. There is also a 12GB + 256GB variant that costs Rs. 27,999. It is offered in Blue Void, Charcoal Black, and Silver Ray colours. The phone is currently up for pre-orders and will start shipping within six days. The base 6GB + 128GB model is listed as unavailable on OnePlus website and is not present on Amazon either.

OnePlus Nord is priced at Rs. 24,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model, Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB + 128GB mode, and Rs. 29,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model. The phone comes in Blue Marble, Grey Ash, and Grey Onyx colours. It launched in India in July last year.

OnePlus 9R costs Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs. 43,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. It is offered in Carbon Black and Lake Blue colours. The phone was launched in India in March this year.

OnePlus Nord CE vs OnePlus Nord vs OnePlus 9R: Specifications

All three phones come with dual-SIM (Nano) support and run Android 11 with OxygenOS on top. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus Nord features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. In comparison, the OnePlus 9R features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. All three phones have hole-punch cutout designs. Under the hood, the OnePlus Nord CE is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, along with Adreno 619 GPU, up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The original Nord comes with the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with Adreno 620 GPU, up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The OnePlus 9R is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage.

In terms of optics, the latest budget offering from OnePlus features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.25 ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens. At the front, it carries a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.45 lens and EIS support. On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord packs a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.75 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.25 ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 5-megapixel depth shooter – both with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, it has a dual selfie camera setup with a 32-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.45 lens and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.45 ultra-wide-angle lens. The OnePlus 9R sports a quad rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, a 16-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel monochrome shooter. For selfies and video chats, the OnePlus 9R has a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

Connectivity options are pretty much the same on all three phones. They come with 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The Nord CE 5G brings back the 3.5mm headphone jack while the more premium OnePlus 9R has Wi-Fi 6 support. Sensors onboard are the same as well including ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

OnePlus has packed a 4,500mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30T Plus fast charging in the Nord CE 5G. OnePlus Nord comes with a 4,115mAh battery that also supports 30W fast charging. OnePlus 9R is backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 65. In terms of dimensions, the Nord CE 5G measures 159.2x73.5x7.9mm and weighs 170 grams, the Nord measures 158.3x73.3x8.2mm and weighs 184 grams, and the OnePlus 9R measures 160.7x74.1x8.4mm and weighs 189 grams.

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Built well, comfortable design
  • 90Hz AMOLED display
  • 5G-ready processor
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Average low-light image quality
Read detailed OnePlus Nord review
Display 6.44-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Front Camera 32-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4115mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
OnePlus 9R

OnePlus 9R

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks good
  • Vivid 120Hz display
  • 65W fast charging
  • Good overall performance
  • Bad
  • No IP rating
  • Low-light camera performance could be better
  • Gets a bit warm when stressed
Read detailed OnePlus 9R review
Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Apple Subpoenaed by Donald Trump Administration for Lawmakers’ Data: Report

