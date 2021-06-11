OnePlus Nord CE 5G is the latest addition to the company's smartphone portfolio. The CE stands for Core Edition and the company says it retains all the core elements of the popular OnePlus Nord. It is a budget friendly offering and also the cheapest phone that the company offers in India. The OnePlus 9R, on the other hand, is the cheapest offering in the OnePlus 9 series but still comes with near flagship specifications. So, let's compare the OnePlus Nord CE, OnePlus Nord, and the OnePlus 9R to see what all is different.

OnePlus Nord CE vs OnePlus Nord vs OnePlus 9R: Price in India

OnePlus Nord CE 5G is priced at Rs. 22,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model and Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. There is also a 12GB + 256GB variant that costs Rs. 27,999. It is offered in Blue Void, Charcoal Black, and Silver Ray colours. The phone is currently up for pre-orders and will start shipping within six days. The base 6GB + 128GB model is listed as unavailable on OnePlus website and is not present on Amazon either.

OnePlus Nord is priced at Rs. 24,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model, Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB + 128GB mode, and Rs. 29,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model. The phone comes in Blue Marble, Grey Ash, and Grey Onyx colours. It launched in India in July last year.

OnePlus 9R costs Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs. 43,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. It is offered in Carbon Black and Lake Blue colours. The phone was launched in India in March this year.

OnePlus Nord CE vs OnePlus Nord vs OnePlus 9R: Specifications

All three phones come with dual-SIM (Nano) support and run Android 11 with OxygenOS on top. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus Nord features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. In comparison, the OnePlus 9R features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. All three phones have hole-punch cutout designs. Under the hood, the OnePlus Nord CE is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, along with Adreno 619 GPU, up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The original Nord comes with the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with Adreno 620 GPU, up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The OnePlus 9R is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage.

In terms of optics, the latest budget offering from OnePlus features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.25 ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens. At the front, it carries a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.45 lens and EIS support. On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord packs a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.75 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.25 ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 5-megapixel depth shooter – both with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, it has a dual selfie camera setup with a 32-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.45 lens and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.45 ultra-wide-angle lens. The OnePlus 9R sports a quad rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, a 16-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel monochrome shooter. For selfies and video chats, the OnePlus 9R has a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

Connectivity options are pretty much the same on all three phones. They come with 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The Nord CE 5G brings back the 3.5mm headphone jack while the more premium OnePlus 9R has Wi-Fi 6 support. Sensors onboard are the same as well including ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

OnePlus has packed a 4,500mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30T Plus fast charging in the Nord CE 5G. OnePlus Nord comes with a 4,115mAh battery that also supports 30W fast charging. OnePlus 9R is backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 65. In terms of dimensions, the Nord CE 5G measures 159.2x73.5x7.9mm and weighs 170 grams, the Nord measures 158.3x73.3x8.2mm and weighs 184 grams, and the OnePlus 9R measures 160.7x74.1x8.4mm and weighs 189 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.