Technology News
loading

OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs iQoo Z3 vs Samsung Galaxy F62: Price in India, Specifications Compared

OnePlus Nord CE 5G starts at Rs. 22,999, iQoo Z3 starts at Rs. 19,990, and Samsung Galaxy F62 starts at Rs. 23,999.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 23 June 2021 18:43 IST
OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs iQoo Z3 vs Samsung Galaxy F62: Price in India, Specifications Compared
Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord CE 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 750 SoC
  • iQoo Z3 features a 120Hz display
  • Samsung Galaxy F62 packs a massive 7,000mAh battery

OnePlus Nord CE 5G is the latest budget-friendly offering from the company and its cheapest smartphone so far in India. The phone retains the core elements of the OnePlus Nord from last year and adds a few new features on top. The iQoo Z3 is another budget-friendly smartphone from the Vivo sub-brand to recently launch in the country. Around the same price range, you can also get the Samsung Galaxy F62 that arrived in India in February. Let's see what sets these three phones apart.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs iQoo Z3 vs Samsung Galaxy F62: Price in India

OnePlus Nord CE 5G costs Rs. 22,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, and Rs. 27,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It is offered in Blue Void, Charcoal Ink, and Silver Ray colours.

iQoo Z3 starts at Rs. 19,990 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 20,990 while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option is priced at Rs. 22,990. It comes in Ace Black and Cyber Blue colours.

Samsung Galaxy F62 is priced at Rs. 23,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB model is priced at Rs. 25,999. The phone comes in Laser Blue, Laser Green, and Laser Grey colour options.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs iQoo Z3 vs Samsung Galaxy F62: Specifications

All three phones come with dual-SIM (Nano) support and run Android 11. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. The iQoo Z3 features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The Samsung Galaxy F62 features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display. Under the hood, the new OnePlus smartphone comes with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, up to 12GB RAM, and up to 256GB of onboard storage. On the other hand, the iQoo Z3 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The Samsung offering is powered by an Exynos 9825 SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

In terms of optics, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G and iQoo Z3 pack triple rear cameras while the Galaxy F62 comes with a quad rear camera setup. On the OnePlus phone, you get a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens and electronic image stabilisation (EIS), an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.25 ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens. At the front, it offers a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie camera with an f/2.45 lens and EIS support.

iQoo Z3 comes with a 64-megapixel primary GW3 sensor with an f/1.79 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. At the front, there is a notch housing a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.0 aperture.

Samsung's offering comes with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary sensor, a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens featuring a 123-degree field-of-view, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, you get a 32-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

Connectivity options on the OnePlus Nord CE 5G include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS/ NaVIC, NFC, USB Type-C, and 3.5mm headphone jack. The iQoo Z3 offers 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Samsung Galaxy F62 features Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on the OnePlus Nord CE include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. iQoo Z3 comes with proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, e-compass, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The Samsung Galaxy F62 also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, along with accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor.

In terms of battery capacity, the OnePlus smartphone is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. iQoo Z3 supports 55W fast charging with its 4,400mAh battery while the Galaxy F62 packs a massive 7,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. In terms of dimensions, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G measures 159.2x73.5x7.9mm and weighs 170 grams. The iQoo phone measures 163.95x75.30x8.50mm and weighs 185.5 grams, while the Samsung Galaxy F62 measures 163.9x76.3x9.5mm and weighs 218 grams.

We dive into all things WWDC — iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8 and more — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs iQOO Z3 vs Samsung Galaxy F62 comparison
  OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G
iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3
Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating
Design Rating
Display Rating
Software Rating
Performance Rating
Battery Life Rating
Camera Rating
Value for Money Rating
GENERAL
BrandOnePlusiQOOSamsung
ModelNord CE 5GZ3Galaxy F62
Release dateJune 10, 2021March 25, 2021February 15, 2021
Launched in IndiaYesYesYes
Dimensions (mm)159.20 x 73.50 x 7.90163.95 x 75.30 x 8.50163.90 x 76.30 x 9.50
Weight (g)170.00185.50218.00
Battery capacity (mAh)450044007000
Fast chargingProprietaryProprietaryProprietary
ColoursBlue Void, Charcoal Ink, Silver RayCyber Blue, Ace BlackLaser Blue, Laser Green, Laser Grey
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.436.586.70
Resolution1080x2400 pixels1080x2408 pixels1080x2400 pixels
Aspect ratio20:920:920:9
Pixels per inch (PPI)410--
HARDWARE
Processorocta-coreocta-coreocta-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 750GQualcomm Snapdragon 768GSamsung Exynos 9825
RAM6GB6GB6GB
Internal storage128GB128GB128GB
Expandable storage-YesYes
Expandable storage type-microSDmicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)-10001000
CAMERA
Rear camera64-megapixel (f/1.79, 0.7-micron) + 8-megapixel (f/2.25) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)64-megapixel (f/1.79) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)64-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel
No. of Rear Cameras334
Rear autofocusYesYesYes
Rear flashYesYesYes
Front camera16-megapixel (f/2.45, 1.0-micron)16-megapixel (f/2.0)32-megapixel
No. of Front Cameras111
Pop-Up Camera-No-
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 11Android 11Android 11
SkinOxygenOS 11OriginOS for iQoo 1.0One UI 3.1
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac--
BluetoothYes, v 5.10Yes, v 5.10Yes, v 5.00
NFCYes-Yes
USB Type-CYesYesYes
Number of SIMs222
Micro-USB-No-
Lightning-No-
Active 4G on both SIM cards--Yes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
5GYesYes-
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
5G-Yes-
SENSORS
In-Display Fingerprint SensorYes--
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYes
GyroscopeYesYesYes
Fingerprint sensor-YesYes
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 5G

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build quality
  • Good battery life, fast charging
  • 5G-ready, powerful SoC
  • Good daylight photo quality
  • 90Hz AMOLED display
  • Promised software updates
  • Bad
  • Low-light camera performance needs improvement
  • No alert slider
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 5G review
Display 6.43-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
iQOO Z3

iQOO Z3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • 120Hz refresh rate display
  • 5G-ready
  • Good performance
  • Good battery life and fast charging
  • Solid build quality
  • Bad
  • Average low-light camera performance
Read detailed iQOO Z3 review
Display 6.58-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2408 pixels
Samsung Galaxy F62

Samsung Galaxy F62

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Marathon battery life
  • Vivid AMOLED display
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Bad
  • Ads in some stock apps
  • Cameras could do better in low light
  • Slow charging relative to battery size
  • Missing segment-staple features
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy F62 review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 9825
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord CE 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 5G Price in India, OnePlus Nord CE 5G Specifications, iQoo Z3, iQoo Z3 Price in India, iQoo Z3 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy F62, Samsung Galaxy F62 Price in India, Samsung Galaxy F62 Specifications, OnePlus, iQoo, Samsung
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs iQoo Z3 vs Samsung Galaxy F62: Price in India, Specifications Compared
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi 11 Lite With 90Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 732G SoC Launched in India
  2. Vivo V21e 5G India Launch Date Set for June 24, Price Tipped
  3. iPhone 13 Pricing to Be on Par With iPhone 12 Series: TrendForce
  4. Dogecoin Can Have Real-World Uses: Ethereum Cofounder Charles Hoskinson
  5. Battlegrounds Mobile India Transfers Data Only to Enable Features: Krafton
  6. Loki Episode 3 Recap: Marvel Goes Mandalorian on Lamentis-1
  7. Mi 11 Lite vs Redmi Note 10 Pro vs OnePlus Nord CE 5G: What’s the Difference?
  8. iQoo 7 Legend Review: Almost an All-Rounder
  9. Stranger Things Season 4 to Set Up ‘Definite’ Ending, David Harbour Says
  10. Realme Narzo 30, Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme Buds Q2 Price in India, Colour Options Surface Online
#Latest Stories
  1. Tinder Users Can Now Add Videos to Their Dating Profiles, Find Matches Based on Shared Interests
  2. Mi 11 Lite vs Redmi Note 10 Pro vs OnePlus Nord CE 5G: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  3. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts to Bring Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons
  4. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4, ThinkPad L13 Gen 2, ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2, IdeaPad 5i, Flex 5i Chromebook Launched
  5. Battlegrounds Mobile India Maker Krafton Says Data Transfer Done Only ‘to Enable Game Features’
  6. Microsoft Becomes Second US Public Company After Apple to Join $2 Trillion Club
  7. Microsoft OneDrive Brings Basic Photo Editing Tools to Its Web, Android Apps to Rival Google Photos
  8. Google Meet to Get YouTube Livestreams, Live Translated Captions, Multiple Hosts Support in Coming Months
  9. Oppo Could Be Working on Mystery Phone With Snapdragon 768G SoC, 120Hz Refresh Rate
  10. Black Widow Teaser Trailer Tells Us Red Guardian Smells Really Bad
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com