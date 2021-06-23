OnePlus Nord CE 5G is the latest budget-friendly offering from the company and its cheapest smartphone so far in India. The phone retains the core elements of the OnePlus Nord from last year and adds a few new features on top. The iQoo Z3 is another budget-friendly smartphone from the Vivo sub-brand to recently launch in the country. Around the same price range, you can also get the Samsung Galaxy F62 that arrived in India in February. Let's see what sets these three phones apart.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs iQoo Z3 vs Samsung Galaxy F62: Price in India

OnePlus Nord CE 5G costs Rs. 22,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, and Rs. 27,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It is offered in Blue Void, Charcoal Ink, and Silver Ray colours.

iQoo Z3 starts at Rs. 19,990 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 20,990 while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option is priced at Rs. 22,990. It comes in Ace Black and Cyber Blue colours.

Samsung Galaxy F62 is priced at Rs. 23,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB model is priced at Rs. 25,999. The phone comes in Laser Blue, Laser Green, and Laser Grey colour options.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs iQoo Z3 vs Samsung Galaxy F62: Specifications

All three phones come with dual-SIM (Nano) support and run Android 11. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. The iQoo Z3 features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The Samsung Galaxy F62 features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display. Under the hood, the new OnePlus smartphone comes with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, up to 12GB RAM, and up to 256GB of onboard storage. On the other hand, the iQoo Z3 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The Samsung offering is powered by an Exynos 9825 SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

In terms of optics, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G and iQoo Z3 pack triple rear cameras while the Galaxy F62 comes with a quad rear camera setup. On the OnePlus phone, you get a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens and electronic image stabilisation (EIS), an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.25 ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens. At the front, it offers a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie camera with an f/2.45 lens and EIS support.

iQoo Z3 comes with a 64-megapixel primary GW3 sensor with an f/1.79 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. At the front, there is a notch housing a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.0 aperture.

Samsung's offering comes with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary sensor, a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens featuring a 123-degree field-of-view, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, you get a 32-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

Connectivity options on the OnePlus Nord CE 5G include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS/ NaVIC, NFC, USB Type-C, and 3.5mm headphone jack. The iQoo Z3 offers 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Samsung Galaxy F62 features Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on the OnePlus Nord CE include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. iQoo Z3 comes with proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, e-compass, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The Samsung Galaxy F62 also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, along with accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor.

In terms of battery capacity, the OnePlus smartphone is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. iQoo Z3 supports 55W fast charging with its 4,400mAh battery while the Galaxy F62 packs a massive 7,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. In terms of dimensions, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G measures 159.2x73.5x7.9mm and weighs 170 grams. The iQoo phone measures 163.95x75.30x8.50mm and weighs 185.5 grams, while the Samsung Galaxy F62 measures 163.9x76.3x9.5mm and weighs 218 grams.