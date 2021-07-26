OnePlus Nord 2, Poco F3 GT, and Oppo Reno 6 smartphones are poised to compete with each other in the Indian market, thanks to their similar pricing and specifications. The Poco F3 GT features a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and has a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main camera. On the other, the OnePlus Nord 2 has a 90Hz refresh rate display but is powered by the same Dimensity 1200 SoC. Oppo Reno 6 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC and has a 90Hz refresh rate display.

OnePlus Nord 2 vs Poco F3 GT vs Oppo Reno 6 price in India

OnePlus Nord 2 price in India has been set at Rs. 27,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also has an 8GB + 128GB option that is priced at Rs. 29,999 and the top-of-the-line 12GB RAM + 256GB model at Rs. 34,999. It comes in Blue Haze, Gray Sierra, and Green Wood (India-exclusive) colours. However, the base variant will be limited to the Blue Haze colour option, while the 8GB and 12GB models will be available in both Gray Sierra and the Green Wood hue will be exclusive to the 12GB version. It is up for grabs via Amazon and OnePlus online site.

The new Poco F3 GT is priced in India at Rs. 26,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 28,999, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at Rs. 30,999. In the first week of the sale, the phone will be up for grabs at a discounted price of Rs. 25,999, Rs. 27,999, and Rs. 29,999, respectively. In the second week of the sale, the Poco F3 GT will be up for grabs at Rs. 26,499, Rs. 28,499, and Rs. 30,499 respectively. The prices will return to normal after August 9. The phone is up for grabs via Flipkart in Gunmetal Silver and Predator Black colour options.

Lastly, Oppo Reno 6 comes in an 8GB + 128GB storage model that is priced at Rs. 29,990 which will be available from July 29. It is offered in two colours — Aurora and Stellar Black. Oppo Reno 6 series will be available for purchase via Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Croma, Oppo online store, and other retailers.

OnePlus Nord 2 vs Poco F3 GT vs Oppo Reno 6 specifications

All three phones run on Android 11 based on different skins. OnePlus Nord 2 and Oppo Reno 6 features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. Both the phones have a hole-punch cut out on the top left edge of the screen. Poco F3 GT features a bigger 6.67-inch Turbo AMOLED 10-bit display with HDR 10+ support, 120Hz refresh rate, and a 480Hz touch sampling rate. The hole-punch cut out for the selfie camera is centered.

OnePlus Nord 2 and Poco F3 GT are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, whereas the Oppo Reno 6 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC. OnePlus Nord 2 offers up to 12GB RAM, whereas the other two offer up to 8GB RAM. The internal storage offered by all three phones is up to 256GB.

Coming to the cameras, the OnePlus Nord 2 has a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. For selfies and video chats, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G carries a single, 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 camera sensor at the front.

The triple camera setup on the Poco F3 GT includes a 64-megapixel main camera (f/1.65 aperture), 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor (119-degree field-of-view), and 2-megapixel macro lens. The main sensor is made of an ED (extra-low dispersion) glass that is normally used in DSLR lenses for better clarity of images. Up front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

For photos and videos, the Oppo Reno 6 phone packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. At the front, the Oppo Reno 6 5G comes with a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G packs a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery that supports Warp Charge 65 (supported charger is in the box). Poco F3 GT packs the highest 5,065mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. Oppo Reno 6 is backed by a 4,300mAh battery that supports 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging.

Oppo Reno 6 and OnePlus Nord 2 have an in-display fingerprint sensor, whereas the Poco F3 GT has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. All three phones come with USB Type-C port and NFC. Poco F3 GT weighs the heaviest at 205 grams, whereas the OnePlus Nord 2 weighs 189 grams, and the Oppo Reno 6 weighs 182 grams. Poco F3 GT dimensions are 161.9x76.9x8.3mm, OnePlus Nord 2 dimensions are 158.9x73.2x8.25mm and the Oppo Reno 6 measures at 156.8x72.1x7.59mm.