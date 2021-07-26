OnePlus Nord 2 is the latest mid-range offering from OnePlus that launched just last week and is the first phone from the company to use a MediaTek SoC. The phone follows the same design language as OnePlus phones of the past and brings the Sony IMX766 sensor to a more budget-friendly offering. The OnePlus 9 series, which is the latest flagship offering from the company, was unveiled in March with three models — OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 9, and OnePlus 9 Pro. The OnePlus 9R and OnePlus 9 are relatively more affordable with the OnePlus 9R being the closest to the price of the OnePlus Nord 2. Let's take a look at the differences and similarities between the three phones.

OnePlus Nord 2 vs OnePlus 9R vs OnePlus 9: Price in India

OnePlus Nord 2 5G starts at Rs. 27,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also has an 8GB + 128GB option that is priced at Rs. 29,999 and a top-of-the-line 12GB RAM + 256GB model priced at Rs. 34,999. It is offered in Blue Haze, Gray Sierra, and Green Wood (India-exclusive) colours.

OnePlus 9R is priced at Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage model and Rs. 43,999 for the 12GB + 256GB storage model. It is offered in Carbon Black and Lake Blue colour options.

OnePlus 9 starts at Rs. 49,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant and the 12GB + 256GB storage model costs Rs. 54,999. The phone comes in Arctic Sky, Astral Black, and Winter Mist colour options.

OnePlus Nord 2 vs OnePlus 9R vs OnePlus 9: Specifications

All three phones run OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 but only the OnePlus Nord 2's OS is based on an integrated codebase of OnePlus and Oppo ColorOS. The OnePlus Nord 2 features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. Both the OnePlus 9R and the OnePlus 9 come with a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the OnePlus Nord 2 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC, which is an enhanced version of the standard MediaTek Dimensity 1200. The phone is also the first from OnePlus to use an SoC other than that of Qualcomm. The OnePlus 9R is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC while the OnePlus 9 comes with a Snapdragon 888 SoC. All three models come with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage without room for expansion.

For photos and videos, the OnePlus Nord 2 packs a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with an f/1.88 lens and optical image stabalisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.25 ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.5 lens. At the front, it carries a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 camera sensor with an f/2.45 lens. The OnePlus 9R features a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, a 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor with an f/2.4 lens for selfies and video calls.

In comparison, the OnePlus 9 features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX689 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. At the front, you get the same sensor as the OnePlus 9R.

Connectivity options on the OnePlus Nord 2 include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The other two phones feature mostly the same connectivity options with the exception of NavIC, and Bluetooth v5.1 instead of v5.2 on the OnePlus 9R. Sensors onboard the three models include accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and e-compass. All three phones come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

OnePlus has packed a 4,500mAh battery in all three phones with support for 65W fast charging. In terms of dimensions, the OnePlus Nord 2 measures 159.1x 73.3x8.2mm and weighs 189 grams. The OnePlus 9R measures 160.7x74.1x8.4mm and weighs 189 grams. Lastly, the OnePlus 9 measures 160x73.9x8.1mm and weighs 183 grams.