Technology News
loading

OnePlus Nord 2 vs OnePlus 9R vs OnePlus 9: Price in India, Specifications Compared

OnePlus Nord 2 starts at Rs. 27,999, OnePlus 9R starts at Rs. 39,999, and OnePlus 9 starts at Rs. 43,999.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 26 July 2021 13:59 IST
OnePlus Nord 2 vs OnePlus 9R vs OnePlus 9: Price in India, Specifications Compared

OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus 9 pack triple rear cameras

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 9 have 4,500mAh batteries
  • OnePlus Nord 2 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC
  • OnePlus 9R and OnePlus 9 have 120Hz refresh rate displays

OnePlus Nord 2 is the latest mid-range offering from OnePlus that launched just last week and is the first phone from the company to use a MediaTek SoC. The phone follows the same design language as OnePlus phones of the past and brings the Sony IMX766 sensor to a more budget-friendly offering. The OnePlus 9 series, which is the latest flagship offering from the company, was unveiled in March with three models — OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 9, and OnePlus 9 Pro. The OnePlus 9R and OnePlus 9 are relatively more affordable with the OnePlus 9R being the closest to the price of the OnePlus Nord 2. Let's take a look at the differences and similarities between the three phones.

OnePlus Nord 2 vs OnePlus 9R vs OnePlus 9: Price in India

OnePlus Nord 2 5G starts at Rs. 27,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also has an 8GB + 128GB option that is priced at Rs. 29,999 and a top-of-the-line 12GB RAM + 256GB model priced at Rs. 34,999. It is offered in Blue Haze, Gray Sierra, and Green Wood (India-exclusive) colours.

OnePlus 9R is priced at Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage model and Rs. 43,999 for the 12GB + 256GB storage model. It is offered in Carbon Black and Lake Blue colour options.

OnePlus 9 starts at Rs. 49,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant and the 12GB + 256GB storage model costs Rs. 54,999. The phone comes in Arctic Sky, Astral Black, and Winter Mist colour options.

OnePlus Nord 2 vs OnePlus 9R vs OnePlus 9: Specifications

All three phones run OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 but only the OnePlus Nord 2's OS is based on an integrated codebase of OnePlus and Oppo ColorOS. The OnePlus Nord 2 features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. Both the OnePlus 9R and the OnePlus 9 come with a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the OnePlus Nord 2 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC, which is an enhanced version of the standard MediaTek Dimensity 1200. The phone is also the first from OnePlus to use an SoC other than that of Qualcomm. The OnePlus 9R is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC while the OnePlus 9 comes with a Snapdragon 888 SoC. All three models come with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage without room for expansion.

For photos and videos, the OnePlus Nord 2 packs a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with an f/1.88 lens and optical image stabalisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.25 ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.5 lens. At the front, it carries a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 camera sensor with an f/2.45 lens. The OnePlus 9R features a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, a 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor with an f/2.4 lens for selfies and video calls.

In comparison, the OnePlus 9 features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX689 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. At the front, you get the same sensor as the OnePlus 9R.

Connectivity options on the OnePlus Nord 2 include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The other two phones feature mostly the same connectivity options with the exception of NavIC, and Bluetooth v5.1 instead of v5.2 on the OnePlus 9R. Sensors onboard the three models include accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and e-compass. All three phones come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

OnePlus has packed a 4,500mAh battery in all three phones with support for 65W fast charging. In terms of dimensions, the OnePlus Nord 2 measures 159.1x 73.3x8.2mm and weighs 189 grams. The OnePlus 9R measures 160.7x74.1x8.4mm and weighs 189 grams. Lastly, the OnePlus 9 measures 160x73.9x8.1mm and weighs 183 grams.

Amazon's annual shopping extravaganza, Prime Day, is our focus this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
OnePlus Nord 2 vs OnePlus 9R vs OnePlus 9 comparison
  OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus 9R
OnePlus 9R
OnePlus 9
OnePlus 9
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
GENERAL
BrandOnePlusOnePlusOnePlus
ModelNord 29R9
Release dateJuly 22, 2021March 23, 2021March 23, 2021
Launched in IndiaYesYesYes
Dimensions (mm)158.90 x 73.20 x 8.25161.00 x 74.10 x 8.40160.00 x 73.90 x 8.10
Weight (g)189.00189.00183.00
Battery capacity (mAh)450045004500
Fast chargingProprietaryProprietaryProprietary
ColoursBlue Haze, Gray Seirra, Green WoodCarbon Black, Lake BlueArctic Sky, Winter Mist, Stellar Black
Body type-Metal-
Wireless charging-No-
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.436.556.55
Resolution1080x2400 pixels1080x2400 pixels1080x2400 pixels
Aspect ratio20:920:920:9
Pixels per inch (PPI)410402402
Protection type-Gorilla GlassGorilla Glass
HARDWARE
Processorocta-coreocta-coreocta-core
Processor makeMediaTek Dimensity 1200Qualcomm Snapdragon 870Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
RAM6GB8GB8GB
Internal storage128GB128GB128GB
Expandable storage-No-
CAMERA
Rear camera50-megapixel (f/1.88, 1.0-micron) + 8-megapixel (f/2.25) + 2-megapixel (f/2.5)48-megapixel (f/1.7) + 16-megapixel (f/2.2) + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel48-megapixel (f/1.8, 1.12-micron) + 50-megapixel (f/2.2) + 2-megapixel
No. of Rear Cameras343
Rear autofocusYesYesYes
Rear flashYesDual LEDYes
Front camera32-megapixel (f/2.45, 0.8-micron)16-megapixel (f/2.4, 1.0-micron)16-megapixel (f/2.4, 1.0-micron)
No. of Front Cameras111
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 11Android 11Android 11
SkinOxygenOS 11.3Oxygen OSOxygenOS 11
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/Yes802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/Yes802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/Yes
BluetoothYes, v 5.20Yes, v 5.10Yes, v 5.20
NFCYesYesYes
USB Type-CYesYesYes
Number of SIMs222
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
5GYesYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
5GYes--
SENSORS
Face unlockYes--
In-Display Fingerprint SensorYesYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYes
GyroscopeYesYesYes
OnePlus 9R

OnePlus 9R

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks good
  • Vivid 120Hz display
  • 65W fast charging
  • Good overall performance
  • Bad
  • No IP rating
  • Low-light camera performance could be better
  • Gets a bit warm when stressed
Read detailed OnePlus 9R review
Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good ergonomics
  • Competent ultra-wide camera
  • Vivid 120Hz display
  • Speedy overall performance
  • Bad
  • Lacks IP rating, wireless charging
  • Average selfie camera
  • No OIS for main camera
  • Plastic frame instead of metal
Read detailed OnePlus 9 review
Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus Nord 2 Price in India, OnePlus Nord 2 Specifications, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 9R Price in India, OnePlus 9R Specifications, OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Price in India, OnePlus 9 Specifications, OnePlus
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Twitter India Looking for Grievance Officer Following WhatsApp, Facebook, After Hiring Second Interim Officer in July
Army of Thieves Trailer Teases Netflix’s Army of the Dead Prequel Movie

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord 2 vs OnePlus 9R vs OnePlus 9: Price in India, Specifications Compared
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. HP Victus 16 Gaming Laptops With RTX 30 Series GPUs Launched in India
  2. Oppo A93s 5G With 90Hz Refresh Rate, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  3. Amazon Prime Day 2021 Sale Begins: All the Best Deals and Offers
  4. Nokia 110 4G Feature Phone With HD Calling Launched in India
  5. Shein Products’ Sale on Amazon Should Be Banned, Delhi High Court Urges
  6. How to Watch the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Live Streaming and TV Channels
  7. Airtel to Give Rs. 49 Recharge for Free, Double Benefits With Rs. 79 Plan
  8. Amazon Prime Day 2021 Sale: How to Find the Best Deals
  9. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Goes Live: Best Offers Today
  10. Poco F3 GT Goes on Sale for First Time Today via Flipkart
#Latest Stories
  1. Lenovo Legion 5 Pro With AMD Ryzen 5000 Series CPU, Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU Launched in India
  2. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021: Great Discounts on Books About Science
  3. Army of Thieves Trailer Teases Netflix’s Army of the Dead Prequel Movie
  4. Twitter India Looking for Grievance Officer Following WhatsApp, Facebook, After Hiring Second Interim Officer in July
  5. Black Widow Box Office Crosses $300 Million, Fast & Furious 9 Moves Past $600 Million
  6. Motorola Edge 20 Renders Tip Flat Display Design, Key Specifications Leaked as Well
  7. Samsung Galaxy A80 Getting July 2021 Android Security Patch: Report
  8. This Snake-Like Robot, Inspired By Plants, Can Burrow Through Sand And Soil
  9. Amazon Is Looking for a Digital Currency Lead, But Bitcoin Payments for Orders Still a Distant Possibility
  10. Oppo A93s 5G With 90Hz Refresh Rate, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com