OnePlus Nord 2 5G debuted on Thursday as the company's third Nord phone in India after the original OnePlus Nord and OnePlus Nord CE 5G. The new smartphone offers features including triple rear cameras with a 50-megapixel primary camera and Warp Charge 65 fast charging support. However, similar to OnePlus Nord and OnePlus Nord CE 5G, OnePlus Nord 2 5G comes with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It also carries a hole-punch display design and three distinct colour options to choose from.

In this article, we are comparing OnePlus Nord 2 5G price in India and specifications with those of OnePlus Nord CE 5G and OnePlus Nord to highlight the key differences among the three phones.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs OnePlus Nord: Price in India

OnePlus Nord 2 5G price in India starts at Rs. 27,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB storage variant. The OnePlus smartphone also comes in 8GB + 128GB storage configuration at Rs. 29,999 and the top-end 12GB + 256GB storage version is priced at Rs. 34,999. The 8GB and 12GB variants of OnePlus Nord 2 5G will go on sale in Blue Haze and Gray Sierra colour options starting July 26, while the 6GB model in a single Blue Haze colour is scheduled to come in August. A Green Wood colour option that will be limited to the 12GB model is also set to arrive next month.

In contrast, OnePlus Nord CE 5G comes with a starting price of Rs. 22,999 for the same 6GB + 128GB storage configuration. The phone also has an 8GB + 128GB storage model that is priced at Rs. 24,999 and the top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB storage version carries a price tag of Rs. 27,999. The phone is available in Blue Void (matte), Charcoal Ink (glossy), and Silver Ray colours.

OnePlus Nord, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 24,999 for the 6GB + 64GB storage variant, while its 8GB + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 27,999 and 12GB + 256GB storage model comes at Rs. 29,999. The 8GB and 12GB versions of OnePlus Nord have Blue Marble and Gray Onyx colours, while the base variant is limited to the Gray Onyx hue.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs OnePlus Nord: Specifications

All the three Nord phones — OnePlus Nord 2 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 5G, and OnePlus Nord —have dual-SIM (Nano) support. In terms of software, OnePlus Nord 2 5G runs on Android 11 with OxygenOS 11.3 on top, whereas OnePlus Nord CE 5G comes with Android 11 with OxygenOS 11 on top and OnePlus Nord debuted with Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.5, though it received Android 11 update with OxygenOS 11 earlier this year.

OnePlus has provided a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate on the Nord 2 5G and the Nord CE 5G. OnePlus Nord, on the other side, has a 6.44-inch Fluid AMOLED display with the same full-HD+ resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 90Hz refresh rate.

The new OnePlus Nord 2 5G is the company's first phone to come with a MediaTek chipset, and it has an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC. In contrast, OnePlus Nord CE 5G and OnePlus Nord have an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and Snapdragon 765G, respectively.

On the RAM and storage part, OnePlus Nord 2 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 5G, and OnePlus Nord have up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of storage. OnePlus Nord 2 5G, however, has UFS 3.1 storage, while OnePlus Nord CE 5G and OnePlus Nord have UFS 2.1.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with an f/1.88 lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS). The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.25 ultra-wide lens that has a field-of-view (FoV) of 119.7 degrees and is paired with electronic image stabilisation (EIS), and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. In contrast, OnePlus Nord CE 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens and electronic image stabilisation (EIS), an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.25 ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens. OnePlus Nord, on the other hand, offers a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor with an f/1.75 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.25 ultra-wide-angle lens that has a field-of-view (FoV) of 119 degrees, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

Connectivity options on OnePlus Nord 2 5G include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, NavIC, and a USB Type-C port. However, OnePlus Nord CE 5G and OnePlus Nord have 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

Sensors on all three OnePlus phones comprise accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. The phones also have an in-display fingerprint sensor.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G packs a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery that supports Warp Charge 65 fast charging. In contrast, OnePlus Nord CE 5G has a 4,500mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T Plus, while OnePlus Nord packs a 4,115mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T.

The new OnePlus Nord 2 5G measures 158.9x73.2x8.25mm, whereas OnePlus Nord CE 5G is 159.2x73.5x7.9mm and OnePlus Nord measures 158.3x73.3x8.2mm. OnePlus Nord 2 5G weighs 189 grams that is slightly heavier than OnePlus Nord CE 5G and OnePlus Nord as they weigh 170 grams and 184 grams, respectively.