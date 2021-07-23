Technology News
OnePlus Nord 2 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs OnePlus Nord: Price in India, Specifications Compared

OnePlus Nord 2 5G price in India starts at Rs. 27,999, while OnePlus Nord CE 5G begins at Rs. 22,999 and OnePlus Nord at Rs. 24,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 23 July 2021 11:55 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Nord 2 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 5G, and OnePlus Nord have Fluid AMOLED displays

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord 2 5G will go on sale starting July 26
  • OnePlus Nord CE 5G comes with a 64-megapixel primary camera
  • OnePlus Nord debuted with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G

OnePlus Nord 2 5G debuted on Thursday as the company's third Nord phone in India after the original OnePlus Nord and OnePlus Nord CE 5G. The new smartphone offers features including triple rear cameras with a 50-megapixel primary camera and Warp Charge 65 fast charging support. However, similar to OnePlus Nord and OnePlus Nord CE 5G, OnePlus Nord 2 5G comes with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It also carries a hole-punch display design and three distinct colour options to choose from.

In this article, we are comparing OnePlus Nord 2 5G price in India and specifications with those of OnePlus Nord CE 5G and OnePlus Nord to highlight the key differences among the three phones.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs OnePlus Nord: Price in India

OnePlus Nord 2 5G price in India starts at Rs. 27,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB storage variant. The OnePlus smartphone also comes in 8GB + 128GB storage configuration at Rs. 29,999 and the top-end 12GB + 256GB storage version is priced at Rs. 34,999. The 8GB and 12GB variants of OnePlus Nord 2 5G will go on sale in Blue Haze and Gray Sierra colour options starting July 26, while the 6GB model in a single Blue Haze colour is scheduled to come in August. A Green Wood colour option that will be limited to the 12GB model is also set to arrive next month.

In contrast, OnePlus Nord CE 5G comes with a starting price of Rs. 22,999 for the same 6GB + 128GB storage configuration. The phone also has an 8GB + 128GB storage model that is priced at Rs. 24,999 and the top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB storage version carries a price tag of Rs. 27,999. The phone is available in Blue Void (matte), Charcoal Ink (glossy), and Silver Ray colours.

OnePlus Nord, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 24,999 for the 6GB + 64GB storage variant, while its 8GB + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 27,999 and 12GB + 256GB storage model comes at Rs. 29,999. The 8GB and 12GB versions of OnePlus Nord have Blue Marble and Gray Onyx colours, while the base variant is limited to the Gray Onyx hue.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs OnePlus Nord: Specifications

All the three Nord phones — OnePlus Nord 2 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 5G, and OnePlus Nord —have dual-SIM (Nano) support. In terms of software, OnePlus Nord 2 5G runs on Android 11 with OxygenOS 11.3 on top, whereas OnePlus Nord CE 5G comes with Android 11 with OxygenOS 11 on top and OnePlus Nord debuted with Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.5, though it received Android 11 update with OxygenOS 11 earlier this year.

OnePlus has provided a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate on the Nord 2 5G and the Nord CE 5G. OnePlus Nord, on the other side, has a 6.44-inch Fluid AMOLED display with the same full-HD+ resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 90Hz refresh rate.

The new OnePlus Nord 2 5G is the company's first phone to come with a MediaTek chipset, and it has an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC. In contrast, OnePlus Nord CE 5G and OnePlus Nord have an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and Snapdragon 765G, respectively.

On the RAM and storage part, OnePlus Nord 2 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 5G, and OnePlus Nord have up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of storage. OnePlus Nord 2 5G, however, has UFS 3.1 storage, while OnePlus Nord CE 5G and OnePlus Nord have UFS 2.1.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with an f/1.88 lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS). The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.25 ultra-wide lens that has a field-of-view (FoV) of 119.7 degrees and is paired with electronic image stabilisation (EIS), and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. In contrast, OnePlus Nord CE 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens and electronic image stabilisation (EIS), an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.25 ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens. OnePlus Nord, on the other hand, offers a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor with an f/1.75 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.25 ultra-wide-angle lens that has a field-of-view (FoV) of 119 degrees, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

Connectivity options on OnePlus Nord 2 5G include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, NavIC, and a USB Type-C port. However, OnePlus Nord CE 5G and OnePlus Nord have 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

Sensors on all three OnePlus phones comprise accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. The phones also have an in-display fingerprint sensor.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G packs a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery that supports Warp Charge 65 fast charging. In contrast, OnePlus Nord CE 5G has a 4,500mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T Plus, while OnePlus Nord packs a 4,115mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T.

The new OnePlus Nord 2 5G measures 158.9x73.2x8.25mm, whereas OnePlus Nord CE 5G is 159.2x73.5x7.9mm and OnePlus Nord measures 158.3x73.3x8.2mm. OnePlus Nord 2 5G weighs 189 grams that is slightly heavier than OnePlus Nord CE 5G and OnePlus Nord as they weigh 170 grams and 184 grams, respectively.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
  OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
GENERAL
BrandOnePlusOnePlusOnePlus
ModelNord 2Nord CE 5GNord
Release dateJuly 22, 2021June 10, 2021July 21, 2020
Launched in IndiaYesYesYes
Dimensions (mm)158.90 x 73.20 x 8.25159.20 x 73.50 x 7.90158.30 x 73.30 x 8.20
Weight (g)189.00170.00184.00
Battery capacity (mAh)450045004115
Fast chargingProprietaryProprietaryProprietary
ColoursBlue Haze, Gray Seirra, Green WoodBlue Void, Charcoal Ink, Silver RayBlue Marble, Gray Onyx
Alternate names--वनप्लस नॉर्ड
Removable battery--No
Wireless charging--No
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.436.436.44
Resolution1080x2400 pixels1080x2400 pixels1080x2400 pixels
Aspect ratio20:920:920:9
Pixels per inch (PPI)410410-
Protection type--Gorilla Glass
HARDWARE
Processorocta-coreocta-core2.4GHz octa-core
Processor makeMediaTek Dimensity 1200Qualcomm Snapdragon 750GQualcomm Snapdragon 765G
RAM6GB6GB12GB
Internal storage128GB128GB256GB
Expandable storage--No
CAMERA
Rear camera50-megapixel (f/1.88, 1.0-micron) + 8-megapixel (f/2.25) + 2-megapixel (f/2.5)64-megapixel (f/1.79, 0.7-micron) + 8-megapixel (f/2.25) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)48-megapixel (f/1.75, 0.8-micron) + 8-megapixel (f/2.25) + 5-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)
No. of Rear Cameras33-
Rear autofocusYesYesYes
Rear flashYesYesDual LED
Front camera32-megapixel (f/2.45, 0.8-micron)16-megapixel (f/2.45, 1.0-micron)32-megapixel (f/2.45, 0.8-micron) + 8-megapixel (f/2.45)
No. of Front Cameras11-
Pop-Up Camera--No
Front autofocus--No
Front flash--No
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 11Android 11Android 10
SkinOxygenOS 11.3OxygenOS 11OxygenOS 10.5
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/Yes802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
BluetoothYes, v 5.20Yes, v 5.10Yes, v 5.10
NFCYesYesYes
USB Type-CYesYesYes
Number of SIMs222
Active 4G on both SIM cards--Yes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
5GYesYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
5GYes-Yes
SENSORS
Face unlockYes-Yes
In-Display Fingerprint SensorYesYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYes
GyroscopeYesYesYes
Fingerprint sensor--Yes
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 5G

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build quality
  • Good battery life, fast charging
  • 5G-ready, powerful SoC
  • Good daylight photo quality
  • 90Hz AMOLED display
  • Promised software updates
  • Bad
  • Low-light camera performance needs improvement
  • No alert slider
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 5G review
Display 6.43-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Built well, comfortable design
  • 90Hz AMOLED display
  • 5G-ready processor
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Average low-light image quality
Read detailed OnePlus Nord review
Display 6.44-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Front Camera 32-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4115mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
OnePlus Nord 2 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs OnePlus Nord: Price in India, Specifications Compared
