OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus 9R, part of the OnePlus 9 series, were launched by the Chinese company at a virtual event on Tuesday. All three phones carry similar aesthetics and have the company's proprietary OxygenOS on top of Android 11 for an identical interface. However, there are several differences in the hardware that the OnePlus 9, the OnePlus 9 Pro, and the OnePlus 9R offer. The OnePlus 9 Pro is the more advanced model in the series compared to the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9R. Nonetheless, you'll get features such as 5G support across all three models.

In this article, we are comparing the price and specifications of the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and the OnePlus 9R to detail the differences.

OnePlus 9 vs OnePlus 9 Pro vs OnePlus 9R: Price in India

The OnePlus 9 comes with a starting price of Rs. 49,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while its 12GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs. 54,999. In contrast, the OnePlus 9 Pro starts at Rs. 64,999 for the 8GB + 128GB configuration. The phone also has a 12GB + 256GB model that carries a price tag of Rs. 69,999. The OnePlus 9R, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option. There is also a top-end 12GB + 256GB version of the OnePlus 9R that comes with a price tag of Rs. 43,999.

In terms of colour options, the OnePlus 9 will be available in Arctic Sky, Astral Black, and Winter Mist colours, while the OnePlus 9 Pro will have Morning Mist, Pine Green, and Stellar Black shades. The OnePlus 9R will debut in Carbon Black and Lake Blue colour options.

OnePlus 9 vs OnePlus 9 Pro vs OnePlus 9R: Specifications

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and the OnePlus 9R have dual-SIM (Nano) support and run on OxygenOS based on Android 11. On the display front, the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9R have a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Fluid display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 402ppi pixel density. There is also a 120Hz refresh rate support. The OnePlus 9 has an AMOLED panel, while the OnePlus 9R has an LCD. The OnePlus 9 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) Fluid AMOLED low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) display that comes with curved edges, a 20.1:9 aspect ratio, and a 525ppi pixel density. The OnePlus 9 Pro has a Smart 120Hz feature that can drop the screen refresh rate to as low as 1Hz to reduce the battery consumption by up to 50 percent.

Both OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoCs, paired with 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The OnePlus 9R also has 8GB and 12GB RAM support, but it comes with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC.

For photos and videos, the OnePlus 9 has a triple rear camera setup that has a 48-megapixel Sony IMX689 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle freeform lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. The OnePlus 9 Pro, on the other hand, comes with a quad rear camera setup that has an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter in addition to the sensors that you'll get on the OnePlus 9. The OnePlus 9R also has quad rear cameras, but it has distinct sensors over what is provided on the OnePlus9 9 Pro. The camera setup on the OnePlus 9R includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor.

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus 9R have the same 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 camera sensor at the front.

In terms of storing content, the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus 9R offer 128GB and 256GB of UFS 3.1 2-lane storage. Connectivity options on the phones are also identical as all three phones have 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro, however, have Bluetooth v5.2, while the OnePlus 9R comes with Bluetooth v5.1.

Sensors on OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus 9R include accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. The phones also have an in-display fingerprint sensor. There are also dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus 9R pack a dual-cell 4,500mAh battery. The OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro also come with Warp Charge 65T fast charging, whereas the OnePlus 9R has Warp Charge 65. The OnePlus 9 Pro also comes with 50W wireless charging support.

Dimensions of the OnePlus 9 are 160x73.9x8.1mm, while the OnePlus 9 Pro and the OnePlus 9R measure 163.2x73.6x8.7mm and 161x74.1x8.4mm, respectively. The OnePlus 9 is the lightest in the series at 183 grams, the OnePlus 9 Pro is the heaviest at 197 grams, and the OnePlus 9R sits in the middle at 189 grams.

