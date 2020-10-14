OnePlus 8T has been launched as the latest flagship offering by the company. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and features a quad rear camera setup. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W Warp Charge fast charging support. Judging by the specifications, the OnePlus 8T is a wealthy upgrade to the OnePlus 8, but lacks in certain areas when it comes to the OnePlus 8 Pro. The company has not launched the OnePlus 8T Pro model this time around.

We pit the newly launched OnePlus 8T alongside the OnePlus 8 Pro and the OnePlus 8 to see the notable differences between the three phones.

OnePlus 8T vs OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 8 Pro: Price in India

The new OnePlus 8T is priced at Rs. 42,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage model. There is a 12GB + 256GB storage model as well, priced at Rs. 45,999. The 8GB model comes in Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver colour options whereas the 12GB RAM model comes in just the Aquamarine Green colour option. The phone will go on sale on Amazon.in and OnePlus.in on October 17, with an early access sale on October 16.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 8 pricing starts at Rs. 41,999 for the Amazon-exclusive 6GB + 128GB storage model. The phone's 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB storage variants cost Rs. 44,999 and Rs. 49,999, respectively. The smartphone is available to purchase via Amazon and OnePlus.in in Glacial Green, Onyx Black, and Ultramarine Blue colour options.

The premium OnePlus 8 Pro is priced at Rs. 54,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant, while the 12GB + 256GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs. 59,999. It is also available for purchase via Amazon and OnePlus.in in Glacial Green, Onyx Black, and Ultramarine Blue colour options.

OnePlus 8T vs OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 8 Pro: Specifications

OnePlus 8T runs on OxygenOS-based Android 11 out-of-the-box whereas the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro have started receiving the Android 11 update globally. OnePlus 8T features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, and 402ppi pixel density. The display comes with Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

OnePlus 8 has a similar 6.55-inch full-HD+ resolution (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED screen, with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and 402ppi pixel density. OnePlus 8 Pro, on the other hand, features a 6.78-inch QHD+ resolution (1,440x3,168 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.8:9 and 513ppi pixel density.

All three phones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM. Internal storage offered by the phones is up to 256GB.

OnePlus 8T has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary snapper, a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. OnePlus 8 Pro also features a quad rear camera setup, but it includes a 48-megapixel primary shooter, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 5-megapixel colour filter sensor. The OnePlus 8 has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter.

At the front, all the three phones sport a 16-megapixel selfie snapper. OnePlus 8T packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W Warp Charge fast charging. OnePlus 8 Pro comes with a slightly larger 4,510mAh battery with 30T Warp Charge fast charging and 30W Warp Charge wireless charging support. OnePlus 8 has a 4,300mAh battery with support for 30T Warp Charge fast charging. All the three phones support Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, and come with a USB Type-C port.

