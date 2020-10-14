Technology News
OnePlus 8T vs OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 8 Pro: Price in India, Specifications Compared

OnePlus 8T packs a 4,500mAh battery, whereas the OnePlus 8 Pro has a slightly larger 4,510mAh battery.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 14 October 2020 20:26 IST
OnePlus 8T vs OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 8 Pro: Price in India, Specifications Compared

OnePlus 8T (seen above), OnePlus 8, and OnePlus 8 Pro feature a 16-megapixel selfie camera

Highlights
  • OnePlus 8T comes with 65W fast charging support
  • All three phones have a USB Type-C port
  • OnePlus 8 Pro features a 6.78-inch display – the largest among three

OnePlus 8T has been launched as the latest flagship offering by the company. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and features a quad rear camera setup. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W Warp Charge fast charging support. Judging by the specifications, the OnePlus 8T is a wealthy upgrade to the OnePlus 8, but lacks in certain areas when it comes to the OnePlus 8 Pro. The company has not launched the OnePlus 8T Pro model this time around.

We pit the newly launched OnePlus 8T alongside the OnePlus 8 Pro and the OnePlus 8 to see the notable differences between the three phones.

OnePlus 8T vs OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 8 Pro: Price in India

The new OnePlus 8T is priced at Rs. 42,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage model. There is a 12GB + 256GB storage model as well, priced at Rs. 45,999. The 8GB model comes in Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver colour options whereas the 12GB RAM model comes in just the Aquamarine Green colour option. The phone will go on sale on Amazon.in and OnePlus.in on October 17, with an early access sale on October 16.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 8 pricing starts at Rs. 41,999 for the Amazon-exclusive 6GB + 128GB storage model. The phone's 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB storage variants cost Rs. 44,999 and Rs. 49,999, respectively. The smartphone is available to purchase via Amazon and OnePlus.in in Glacial Green, Onyx Black, and Ultramarine Blue colour options.

The premium OnePlus 8 Pro is priced at Rs. 54,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant, while the 12GB + 256GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs. 59,999. It is also available for purchase via Amazon and OnePlus.in in Glacial Green, Onyx Black, and Ultramarine Blue colour options.

 

OnePlus 8T vs OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 8 Pro: Specifications

OnePlus 8T runs on OxygenOS-based Android 11 out-of-the-box whereas the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro have started receiving the Android 11 update globally. OnePlus 8T features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, and 402ppi pixel density. The display comes with Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

OnePlus 8 has a similar 6.55-inch full-HD+ resolution (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED screen, with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and 402ppi pixel density. OnePlus 8 Pro, on the other hand, features a 6.78-inch QHD+ resolution (1,440x3,168 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.8:9 and 513ppi pixel density.

All three phones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM. Internal storage offered by the phones is up to 256GB.

OnePlus 8T has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary snapper, a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. OnePlus 8 Pro also features a quad rear camera setup, but it includes a 48-megapixel primary shooter, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 5-megapixel colour filter sensor. The OnePlus 8 has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter.

At the front, all the three phones sport a 16-megapixel selfie snapper. OnePlus 8T packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W Warp Charge fast charging. OnePlus 8 Pro comes with a slightly larger 4,510mAh battery with 30T Warp Charge fast charging and 30W Warp Charge wireless charging support. OnePlus 8 has a 4,300mAh battery with support for 30T Warp Charge fast charging. All the three phones support Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, and come with a USB Type-C port.

Is OnePlus 8 Pro the perfect premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

  OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
GENERAL
BrandOnePlusOnePlusOnePlus
Model8T88 Pro
Release date14th October 202014th April 202014th April 2020
Launched in IndiaYesYesNo
Dimensions (mm)160.70 x 74.10 x 8.40160.20 x 72.90 x 8.00165.30 x 74.35 x 8.50
Weight (g)188.00180.00199.00
Battery capacity (mAh)450043004510
Removable batteryNoNoNo
Fast chargingProprietaryProprietaryProprietary
ColoursAquamarine Green, Lunar SilverGlacial Green, lnterstellar Glow, Onyx BlackGlacial Green, Onyx Black, Ultramarine Blue
Body type-GlassGlass
Wireless charging-NoYes
IP rating--IP68
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.556.556.78
Resolution1080x2400 pixels1080x2400 pixels1440x3168 pixels
Aspect ratio20:920:919.8:9
Pixels per inch (PPI)402402513
Protection type-Gorilla GlassGorilla Glass
HARDWARE
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 865Qualcomm Snapdragon 865Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
RAM12GB12GB8GB
Internal storage256GB256GB128GB
Expandable storageNoNoNo
Processor-octa-coreocta-core
CAMERA
Rear camera48-megapixel (f/1.7) + 16-megapixel (f/2.2) + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel48-megapixel (f/1.75, 0.8-micron) + 16-megapixel (f/2.2) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4, 1.75-micron)48-megapixel (f/1.78, 1.12-micron) + 8-megapixel (f/2.44, 1.0-micron) + 48-megapixel (f/2.2) + 5-megapixel (f/2.4)
Rear autofocusYesYesYes
Rear flashYesDual LEDDual LED
Front camera16-megapixel (f/2.4)16-megapixel (f/2.45, 1.0-micron)16-megapixel (f/2.45, 1.0-micron)
Pop-Up CameraNo--
Front autofocus-NoNo
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 11Android 10Android 10
SkinOxygen OS 11OxygenOSOxygenOS
CONNECTIVITY
BluetoothYes, v 5.10Yes, v 5.10Yes, v 5.10
NFCYesYesYes
USB Type-CYesYesYes
Number of SIMs222
Wi-Fi standards supported-802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/Yes802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/Yes
Lightning-No-
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
5GYesYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
5G-YesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYesYes
In-Display Fingerprint SensorYesYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYes
GyroscopeYesYesYes
Fingerprint sensor--Yes
OnePlus 8T

OnePlus 8T

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality, design
  • 120Hz, AMOLED display
  • Very good overall performance
  • Very fast charging
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • Still no IP rating, wireless charging
  • Average low-light video performance
  • A bit chunky
Read detailed OnePlus 8T review
Display 6.55-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality
  • Vivid display
  • Excellent performance and software
  • Solid battery life
  • Decent camera performance
  • Bad
  • No IP rating or wireless charging
  • Low-light video could be better
  • 12GB variant isn’t great value
Read detailed OnePlus 8 review
Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality, IP68 rating
  • Bright, fluid display
  • Very good rear cameras
  • Solid overall performance
  • Great battery life
  • Fast wireless charging
  • Bad
  • Selfie camera could be better
  • Excessive rear camera bulge
Read detailed OnePlus 8 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4510mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
Comments

Further reading: OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8T Price in India, OnePlus 8T Specifications, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Pro Price in India, OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 price in India, OnePlus 8 Specifications, OnePlus, Amazon India
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
