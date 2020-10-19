Technology News
loading

OnePlus 8T Tips and Tricks: Best New Features in OxygenOS 11

Here’s how you can make the most of your new OnePlus 8T smartphone

By Roydon Cerejo | Updated: 19 October 2020 13:46 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 8T Tips and Tricks: Best New Features in OxygenOS 11

The OnePlus 8T ships with OxygenOS 11 out of the box

Highlights
  • The OnePlus 8T is a new, refreshed smartphone from OnePlus
  • It features a new design and 65W fast charging
  • It runs OxygenOS 11, which is based on Android 11

The OnePlus 8T just launched, and offers new features for its segment, such as 65W fast charging, a new design, and a 120Hz display. Apart from the hardware, it's also the first OnePlus smartphone to ship with the new OxygenOS 11, which is based on Android 11. OnePlus has tweaked the overall design and functionality of OxygenOS in order to make one-handed operation easier.

You'll notice that content in most apps is now moved lower down, making it easier to reach with your thumb, while the upper portion of the screen is sometimes empty with minimal information. It looks and feels similar to what Samsung has done with One UI, and that's not a bad thing. OxygenOS 11 also has some new features and shortcuts, which we'll be taking a closer look at on the OnePlus 8T.


These same features should also be available on the rest of the OnePlus 8 series, which includes the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, when they are updated to OxygenOS 11. The OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series are expected to receive the update in December, while the OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 and OnePlus Nord will also be getting it, although we don't have any release dates as of now.

1. Gaming tools

OnePlus' Game Space app gets a new icon in OxygenOS 11. Most of its functionality stays the same, except for one new addition. There's a new option in the Settings of Game Space called Gaming Tools. When enabled, you can bring up a menu overlay within any game by swiping down from the left or right corners of the screen. This menu lets you see the system temperature and battery level, and has shortcuts for WhatsApp, Instagram, and Fnatic Mode. You can also toggle how notifications are displayed when you're gaming, enable mis-touch prevention, and begin screen recording — all without having to leave the game.

oneplus 8t tips and tricks gaming tools ss

The gaming tool box can be accessed within any game on the OnePlus 8T

 

2. Always-on ambient display

OnePlus smartphones have long had an Ambient Display feature that let you glance at the time, notifications, etc, when you pick up the phone, but they have never had a full-fledged always-on feature. All that changes with OxygenOS 11, thanks to the new Always-on Ambient Display setting. On the OnePlus 8T, you can head to Settings > Display > Ambient Display, to find it. You can now set a schedule for how long you want the always-on display (AOD) to show, or simply have it stay on permanently. This is a lot more convenient, as you don't have to tap the screen or lift the phone if you need to quickly check the time or your unseen alerts.

OnePlus has added some new clock faces in the Customisation menu of the Settings app, and has said it will add even more in the coming months, including a Bitmoji AOD thanks to its partnership with Snapchat.

oneplus 8t review AOD ss

The OnePlus 8T features new clock faces for the always-on display

 

3. Dark mode

So far, OxygenOS has had a very clunky method of enabling dark mode. This involved changing the entire system theme, which would override any customisations you might have made to the icons or fonts. With OxygenOS 11 on the OnePlus 8T, we finally have an independent dark mode setting that is less disruptive. You can enable this at any time using a toggle button in the Quick Settings panel. Better still, you can schedule dark mode to automatically kick in from sunset to sunrise, or set a custom time range. We're glad OnePlus has finally added this feature in OxygenOS 11.

4. New Zen mode

Zen Mode offers a small dose of digital detox by allowing you to set a time during which all calls and notifications are blocked, forcing you to take a break from looking at the screen. OnePlus has now updated Zen Mode in OxygenOS 11 to include five soothing themes, more timing options starting with 1 minute, and a new Group feature that lets you use Zen mode together with other OnePlus users. This new version already seems to be available on the OnePlus 8, even without the OxygenOS 11 update.

oneplus 8t tips and tricks zen mode s

The new Zen mode app has themes and collaboration feature

 

5. Focus tracking in Camera app

The OnePlus 8T has a good set of cameras, and even though they might not be all that different from those of the OnePlus 8, there is one particularly useful new feature that you should take advantage of. There's a new ‘Focus tracking' toggle in the settings of the camera app, which as the name suggests, allows the camera to keep the focus locked on a moving subject. It's a very useful feature and we've seen it before on many Samsung and Google smartphones, so we're glad OnePlus has included it too. In case you're wondering, this worked pretty well on the OnePlus 8T in our experience, and we hope this feature comes to other OnePlus smartphones in the future.

6. Accessing notifications with a swipe

If you're an existing OnePlus user, you're probably used to accessing the notification shade by simply swiping down anywhere on the homescreen. On the OnePlus 8T, this same gesture brings up Shelf, which is OnePlus' card-style column for accessing widgets, the step counter, recently opened apps, etc. If you don't have much use for this, fret not, the gesture can easily be changed back to opening the notification shade instead.

Long-press any blank area on the homescreen and select Home Settings. Here, tap the second option that says ‘Swipe down to access' and change it from Shelf to Notifications & Quick Settings. Save this selection and you should be good to go.

7. Quick access to Google Home devices

OxygenOS 11 has a redesigned power menu. Instead of giving you a small pop-up with buttons for Power, Reset, and Screenshot, you get a full-screen menu with oversized buttons across the top. If you have Google Home installed for any smart devices in your house, you'll be able to add shortcuts for those devices to this power menu. This is super convenient as you don't have to open the Google Home app just to dim a light or turn it off, for example.

oneplus 8t tips and tricks home shortcuts ds

The OnePlus 8T supports Android 11's shortcuts for Google Home devices

 

These are just some of the cool new things you can do on the new OnePlus 8T with OxygenOS 11. If you come across any more, feel free to share them in the comments below.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

OnePlus 8T

OnePlus 8T

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality, design
  • 120Hz, AMOLED display
  • Very good overall performance
  • Very fast charging
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • Still no IP rating, wireless charging
  • Average low-light video performance
  • A bit chunky
Read detailed OnePlus 8T review
Display 6.55-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 8T, OnePlus, OnePlus 8T price, OnePlus 8T price in India, Oxygen OS, OxygenOS 11, Android 11
Roydon Cerejo Roydon Cerejo writes about smartphones and laptops for Gadgets 360, out of Mumbai. He is the Deputy Editor (Reviews) at Gadgets 360. He has frequently written about the smartphone and PC industry and also has an interest in photography. With over a decade of experience covering the consumer technology space, he is also an avid sci-fi movie and TV show geek and is always up for good horror flick. Roydon is available at roydon@gadgets360.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Xiaomi Announces 80W Fast Wireless Charging That Can Completely Charge a 4,000mAh Battery in Just 19 Minutes
Microsoft is Installing Office Web Apps on Windows 10 Devices Without Permission: Reports

Related Stories

OnePlus 8T Tips and Tricks: Best New Features in OxygenOS 11
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon, Flipkart Festive Sales Are Live: Top Offers on Electronics
  2. Apple Reveals iPhone 12, 12 Pro Screen Repair Cost
  3. OnePlus 8T Tips and Tricks: Best New Features in OxygenOS 11
  4. LG G8X ThinQ Saw Staggering Sales in First 12 Hours of Flipkart Sale, Company Says
  5. iPhone 12 Series Pre-Order Details in India Revealed
  6. Vivo V20 First Impressions
  7. Redmi Considering ‘Mini’ Smartphone Launch, Like iPhone 12 Mini
  8. Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition Launched in India, Pre-Orders Begin
  9. Nokia Selected by NASA to Build a Mobile Network on the Moon
  10. Vivo V20 Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival: More iPhones Sold in One Day Than Entire Last Year’s Sale
  2. Micromax Plans a Comeback in India With 'In' Phones, Before Diwali
  3. Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 With 32 Variants Launched Starting at $25
  4. Redmi Considering to Launch Small Screen Smartphone Like iPhone 12 Mini; General Manager Lu Weibing Warns of Battery Compromise
  5. iPhone 12, 12 Pro Pre-Orders Close to Entire iPhone 11 Lineup Performance: Report
  6. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy A51 Start Receiving One UI 2.5 Update: Reports
  7. Nokia Selected by NASA to Build 4G LTE Mobile Network on the Moon
  8. HTC Desire 20+ With Snapdragon 720G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Apple Offering Free Virtual Workshops in India on Photography, Art, Music, and More
  10. TikTok Pakistan Ban Lifted After Company Vows to Moderate Content
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com