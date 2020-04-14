OnePlus launched its OnePlus 8 series of smartphones on Tuesday, consisting of the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro. While the OnePlus 8 Pro comes as the flagship offering from OnePlus, the OnePlus 8 also offers similar capabilities apart from a fourth rear camera, 120Hz display, and wireless charging. Sitting right below the premium flagship offering, the OnePlus 8 competes with the likes of Samsung Galaxy S20, and the Apple iPhone 11. Let us take a look at how the three high-end smartphones stack up against each other.

OnePlus 8 vs Samsung Galaxy S20 vs iPhone 11: Price

The OnePlus 8, has been launched at a price of $699 (roughly Rs. 53,200) for the 8GB + 128GB variant and $799 (roughly Rs. 60,800) for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The Samsung Galaxy S20, was launched in February at a price of Rs. 66,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the Apple iPhone 11 was launched in September 2019 at a starting price of Rs. 64,900 for the 64GB variant. The 128GB and 256GB storage options for the iPhone 11 are priced at Rs. 69,900 and Rs. 79,900, respectively.

OnePlus 8 vs Samsung Galaxy S20 vs iPhone 11: Specifications

The OnePlus 8 and Samsung Galaxy S20 run on Android 10 with manufacturer skin on top - OxygenOS for OnePlus 8 and OneUI 2.0 for the Galaxy S20. iPhone 11 runs iOS 13. All the three phones come with flagship specifications. The OnePlus 8 comes with a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and 402ppi pixel density. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S20 has a 6.20-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,200 pixels) AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 563ppi pixel density. The iPhone 11, in comparison, features a 6.1-inch (828x1,792 pixels) Liquid Retina HD display with 326ppi pixel density.

Under the hood, the OnePlus 8 houses Qualcomm's 5G-enabled Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM options. The Galaxy S20 sports Samsung's flagship Exynos 990 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. The iPhone 11 is powered by Apple's A13 Bionic chip.

Coming to storage, OnePlus is offering two storage options for the OnePlus 8 - 128GB and 256GB – both of which cannot be expanded. The onboard 128GB storage on the Galaxy S20 is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB). The iPhone 11 comes with up to 256GB of internal storage that is also not expandable.

OnePlus 8 vs Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Apple iPhone 11: Cameras

Coming to cameras, the OnePlus 8 and the Samsung Galaxy S20 house a triple camera setup on the back, while the iPhone 11 comes with a dual camera setup. The OnePlus 8 has a 48-megapixel main shooter with f/1.75 aperture, a 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide angle f/2.2 lens and 116-degrees field of view, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 lens. The front camera on the OnePlus 8 is a 16-megapixel shooter.

The triple camera setup on the Samsung Galaxy S20 consists of a 12-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS). There is a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens that has 120-degree field of view and a 64-megapixel sensor with a telephoto f/2.0 lens. Further, there is a 10-megapixel front camera for selfies.

On the iPhone 11, you will get a 12-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle f/1.8 lens and OIS support. It is accompanied by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter with 120-degree field of view. On the front, there is a 12-megapixel camera.

OnePlus 8 vs Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Apple iPhone 11: Battery and Connectivity

The OnePlus 8 comes with 4,300mAh battery, whereas Samsung Galaxy S20 packs 4,000mAh battery. Apple doesn't officially reveal battery capacities of its iPhone models.

In terms of connectivity, both OnePlus 8 and Samsung Galaxy S20 come with 5G support. The OnePlus 8 also includes Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C connectivity. On the Galaxy S20, the connectivity is handled by 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C, in addition to 5G. The iPhone 11's connectivity is handled by 4G LTE, 802.11ax, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, and Lightning port.