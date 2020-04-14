OnePlus 8, which is a part of the new OnePlus 8 series, has been launched. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC, and features a triple rear camera setup having a 48-megapixel main sensor. It packs a large 4,300mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T fast charging. Other key specifications of the phone include an in-display fingerprint sensor, Android 10, and USB Type-C port. The OnePlus 8 will succeed the company's OnePlus 7T smartphone. In this article, we pit the OnePlus 8 against OnePlus 7T, to see exactly what has changed between the two OnePlus phones, at least on paper.
OnePlus 8 has been made available in two variants. The price of the new smartphone by OnePlus starts at $699 (roughly Rs. 53,200) for the base 8GB + 128GB variant. The 12GB + 256GB model will cost the buyers $799 (roughly Rs. 60,800). Colour options available for customers include Onyx Black, Glacial Green, and lnterstellar Glow.
OnePlus 7T price in India starts at Rs. 34,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant. It is priced at Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB + 256GB storage option. The colour options for the smartphone include Frosted Silver and Glacier Blue.
The OnePlus 8 is a dual-SIM phone that runs Android 10 with OxygenOS on top. It comes with a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400) Fluid AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 402 pixels per inches. The display is protected by 3D Corning Gorilla Glass. OnePlus 8 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC along with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM.
As for OnePlus 7T, it also runs OxygenOS, based on Android 10, and is a dual-SIM smartphone. Indian users of the phone received the OxygenOS 10.3.1 update in February. It was launched in India in September 2019. OnePlus 7T features a 6.55-inch (1,080x2,400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. The display also comes with 3D Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC.
In terms of cameras, OnePlus 8 comes equipped with 48-megapixel main shooter featuring optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS). The phone also has a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with 116-degree field-of-view. The camera module has also got a dual LED flash. Additionally, you will get a 16-megapixel front shooter that can record 1080p videos at 30fps.
OnePlus 7T also sports a triple rear camera setup. It has got a 48-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel telephoto shooter, and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter with 117-degree field-of-view. It also packs dual LED flash. The main camera support both OIS and EIS. There is a 16-megapixel front shooter onboard as well.
The OnePlus 8 packs a larger 4,300mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T fast charging support, while the OnePlus 7T also comes with Warp Charge 30T fast charging technology but a relatively smaller 3,800mAh battery. According to the company, Warp Charge 30T can fully charge a 3,800mAh battery to 70 percent in just 30 minutes.
At 180 grams, OnePlus 8 weighs less than the OnePlus 7T that tips the scales at 190 grams. The dimensions of the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 7T are 160.2x72.9x8.0mm and 160.94x74.4x8.13mm, respectively.
Connectivity options on the OnePlus 8 include 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C (v3.1 Gen 1) port. Sensors include an in-display fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, electronic compass, sensor core, and a proximity sensor.
OnePlus 7T has got 4G VoLTE connectivity, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C (v3.1 Gen 1) port. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, electronic compass, sensor core, and a proximity sensor.
|Ratings
|Overall NDTV Rating
|-
|Design Rating
|-
|Display Rating
|-
|Software Rating
|-
|Performance Rating
|-
|Battery Life Rating
|-
|Camera Rating
|-
|Value for Money Rating
|-
|GENERAL
|Brand
|OnePlus
|OnePlus
|Model
|8
|7T
|Release date
|14th April 2020
|26th September 2019
|Launched in India
|No
|Yes
|Body type
|Glass
|Glass
|Dimensions (mm)
|160.20 x 72.90 x 8.00
|160.94 x 74.44 x 8.13
|Weight (g)
|180.00
|190.00
|Battery capacity (mAh)
|4300
|3800
|Removable battery
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Proprietary
|Proprietary
|Colours
|Glacial Green, lnterstellar Glow, Onyx Black
|Frosted Silver, Glacier Blue
|DISPLAY
|Screen size (inches)
|6.55
|6.55
|Resolution
|1080x2400 pixels
|1080x2400 pixels
|Protection type
|Gorilla Glass
|Gorilla Glass
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|-
|Pixels per inch (PPI)
|402
|402
|HARDWARE
|Processor
|octa-core
|octa-core
|Processor make
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
|RAM
|8GB
|8GB
|Internal storage
|128GB
|128GB
|Expandable storage
|No
|No
|Dedicated microSD slot
|-
|No
|CAMERA
|Rear camera
|48-megapixel (f/1.75, 0.8-micron) + 16-megapixel (f/2.2) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4, 1.75-micron)
|48-megapixel (f/1.6, 0.8-micron) + 16-megapixel (f/2.2) + 12-megapixel (f/2.2)
|Rear autofocus
|Yes
|Phase detection autofocus
|Rear flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Front camera
|16-megapixel (f/2.45, 1.0-micron)
|16-megapixel (f/2.0, 1.0-micron)
|Front autofocus
|No
|No
|Front flash
|-
|No
|SOFTWARE
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 10
|Skin
|OxygenOS
|OxygenOS 10
|CONNECTIVITY
|Wi-Fi standards supported
|802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/Yes
|802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
|Bluetooth
|Yes, v 5.10
|Yes, v 5.00
|NFC
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Type-C
|Yes
|Yes
|Lightning
|No
|-
|Number of SIMs
|2
|2
|Active 4G on both SIM cards
|-
|Yes
|SIM 1
|SIM Type
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|4G/ LTE
|Yes
|Yes
|SIM 2
|SIM Type
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|4G/ LTE
|Yes
|Yes
|SENSORS
|Face unlock
|Yes
|Yes
|In-Display Fingerprint Sensor
|Yes
|-
|Compass/ Magnetometer
|Yes
|Yes
|Proximity sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|Accelerometer
|Yes
|Yes
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|Gyroscope
|Yes
|Yes
|Fingerprint sensor
|-
|Yes
