OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Price in India, Specifications Compared

OnePlus 8 is offering a maximum of 12GB of RAM while the OnePlus 7T comes with up to 8GB of RAM.

By Prabhakar Thakur | Updated: 14 April 2020 21:44 IST
OnePlus 8 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, whereas OnePlus 7T uses Snapdragon 855+ SoC

Highlights
  • OnePlus 8 price in India starts at XXXX
  • OnePlus 7T price in India starts at Rs. 34,999
  • Both the OnePlus phones have got an in-display fingerprint sensor

OnePlus 8, which is a part of the new OnePlus 8 series, has been launched. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC, and features a triple rear camera setup having a 48-megapixel main sensor. It packs a large 4,300mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T fast charging. Other key specifications of the phone include an in-display fingerprint sensor, Android 10, and USB Type-C port. The OnePlus 8 will succeed the company's OnePlus 7T smartphone. In this article, we pit the OnePlus 8 against OnePlus 7T, to see exactly what has changed between the two OnePlus phones, at least on paper.

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T price

OnePlus 8 has been made available in two variants. The price of the new smartphone by OnePlus starts at $699 (roughly Rs. 53,200) for the base 8GB + 128GB variant. The 12GB + 256GB model will cost the buyers $799 (roughly Rs. 60,800). Colour options available for customers include Onyx Black, Glacial Green, and lnterstellar Glow.

OnePlus 7T price in India starts at Rs. 34,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant. It is priced at Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB + 256GB storage option. The colour options for the smartphone include Frosted Silver and Glacier Blue.

 

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T specifications

The OnePlus 8 is a dual-SIM phone that runs Android 10 with OxygenOS on top. It comes with a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400) Fluid AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 402 pixels per inches. The display is protected by 3D Corning Gorilla Glass. OnePlus 8 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC along with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

As for OnePlus 7T, it also runs OxygenOS, based on Android 10, and is a dual-SIM smartphone. Indian users of the phone received the OxygenOS 10.3.1 update in February. It was launched in India in September 2019. OnePlus 7T features a 6.55-inch (1,080x2,400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. The display also comes with 3D Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC.

In terms of cameras, OnePlus 8 comes equipped with 48-megapixel main shooter featuring optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS). The phone also has a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with 116-degree field-of-view. The camera module has also got a dual LED flash. Additionally, you will get a 16-megapixel front shooter that can record 1080p videos at 30fps.

OnePlus 7T also sports a triple rear camera setup. It has got a 48-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel telephoto shooter, and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter with 117-degree field-of-view. It also packs dual LED flash. The main camera support both OIS and EIS. There is a 16-megapixel front shooter onboard as well.

The OnePlus 8 packs a larger 4,300mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T fast charging support, while the OnePlus 7T also comes with Warp Charge 30T fast charging technology but a relatively smaller 3,800mAh battery. According to the company, Warp Charge 30T can fully charge a 3,800mAh battery to 70 percent in just 30 minutes.

At 180 grams, OnePlus 8 weighs less than the OnePlus 7T that tips the scales at 190 grams. The dimensions of the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 7T are 160.2x72.9x8.0mm and 160.94x74.4x8.13mm, respectively.

Connectivity options on the OnePlus 8 include 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C (v3.1 Gen 1) port. Sensors include an in-display fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, electronic compass, sensor core, and a proximity sensor.

OnePlus 7T has got 4G VoLTE connectivity, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C (v3.1 Gen 1) port. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, electronic compass, sensor core, and a proximity sensor.

  OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8
OnePlus 7T
OnePlus 7T
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
GENERAL
BrandOnePlusOnePlus
Model87T
Release date14th April 202026th September 2019
Launched in IndiaNoYes
Body typeGlassGlass
Dimensions (mm)160.20 x 72.90 x 8.00160.94 x 74.44 x 8.13
Weight (g)180.00190.00
Battery capacity (mAh)43003800
Removable batteryNoNo
Fast chargingProprietaryProprietary
ColoursGlacial Green, lnterstellar Glow, Onyx BlackFrosted Silver, Glacier Blue
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.556.55
Resolution1080x2400 pixels1080x2400 pixels
Protection typeGorilla GlassGorilla Glass
Aspect ratio20:9-
Pixels per inch (PPI)402402
HARDWARE
Processorocta-coreocta-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 865Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
RAM8GB8GB
Internal storage128GB128GB
Expandable storageNoNo
Dedicated microSD slot-No
CAMERA
Rear camera48-megapixel (f/1.75, 0.8-micron) + 16-megapixel (f/2.2) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4, 1.75-micron)48-megapixel (f/1.6, 0.8-micron) + 16-megapixel (f/2.2) + 12-megapixel (f/2.2)
Rear autofocusYesPhase detection autofocus
Rear flashDual LEDDual LED
Front camera16-megapixel (f/2.45, 1.0-micron)16-megapixel (f/2.0, 1.0-micron)
Front autofocusNoNo
Front flash-No
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 10Android 10
SkinOxygenOSOxygenOS 10
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/Yes802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
BluetoothYes, v 5.10Yes, v 5.00
NFCYesYes
USB Type-CYesYes
LightningNo-
Number of SIMs22
Active 4G on both SIM cards-Yes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYes
In-Display Fingerprint SensorYes-
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYes
AccelerometerYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYes
GyroscopeYesYes
Fingerprint sensor-Yes
OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent overall performance
  • All the features of OxygenOS 10 and security of Android 10
  • Good battery life with extremely quick charging
  • Premium looks and construction quality
  • Great display and good speakers
  • Bad
  • Some bugs and inconsistencies with the camera app
  • Low-light photos and videos could be better
  • No water or dust resistance
Read detailed OnePlus 7T review
Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 3800mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Further reading: OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 price in India, OnePlus 8 specifications, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T price in India, OnePlus 7T Specifications
Prabhakar Thakur A news junkie and politics buff, he now talks tech. He misses the days when he used to play NFS Most Wanted and Counter-Strike non-stop with his school friends. More
