OnePlus 8 Pro on Tuesday made its debut through a global online event and the phone comes with 120Hz Fluid Display and a quad rear camera setup. The phone was launched alongside the OnePlus 8, and both these phones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The OnePlus 8 Pro comes with better specifications than the OnePlus 8, and it will be going against the Apple and Samsung flagships in the market.

This new OnePlus phone will compete with the Samsung Galaxy S20+ and iPhone 11 Pro Max in the smartphone market. We pit the three phones against each other to see how the OnePlus 8 Pro fares, at least on paper.

OnePlus 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20+ vs iPhone 11 Pro Max: Price in India

OnePlus 8 Pro is priced at $899 (roughly Rs. 68,400) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, and $999 (roughly Rs. 76,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. The phone comes in Onyx Black, Glacial Green, and Ultramarine Blue colour options. The Samsung Galaxy S20+ was launched with a price tag of Rs. 73,999 and comes in Cloud Blue, Cosmic Black, Cosmic Gray colour options. Interestingly, the phone is listed on the Croma site for Rs. 77,900, and this may be due to the recent GST hike from 12 percent to 18 percent.

Apple also recently revised the price of the iPhone 11 Pro Max and it now retails at Rs. 1,17,100 for the base 64GB variant. The 256GB model of the phone is priced at Rs. 1,31,900 and the 512GB option can be grabbed at Rs. 1,50,800. iPhone 11 Pro Max comes in Gold, Midnight Green, Silver, and Space Grey colour options.

OnePlus 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20+ vs iPhone 11 Pro Max: Specifications Compared

The OnePlus 8 Pro runs on Android 10-based OxygenOS software, whereas the Samsung Galaxy S20+ also runs on Android 10-based OneUI software. The iPhone 11 Pro Max, on the other hand, runs on iOS 13. The OnePlus 8 Pro features a 6.78-inch (1,440x3,168 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 513ppi pixel density, and 19.8:9 aspect ratio. The iPhone 11 Pro Max packs a larger 6.5‑inch (1,242x2,688 pixels) Super Retina XDR OLED HDR with 458ppi of pixel density, and 800 nits of peak brightness. The Samsung Galaxy S20+, on the other hand, features a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,200 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, with 525ppi pixel density, 120Hz refresh rate, and an Infinity-O hole-punch design. The Samsung Galaxy S20+ has a cutout for the selfie camera in the top centre of the phone, while the OnePlus 8 Pro places the cutout on the top left of the screen. The iPhone 11 Pro Max has a wide notch to house all the front sensors.

The OnePlus 8 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of storage option. The Samsung Galaxy S20+ also offers up to 12GB RAM, but the internal storage options go up to 512GB. The Samsung phone is powered by the Exynos 990 SoC in India, but in some regions, the phone ships with Snapdragon 865 SoC. Lastly, the iPhone 11 Pro Max is powered by the Apple's A13 Bionic chip with the third-gen Neural Engine. It comes in three storage variants – 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB. However, there is no word on the amount of RAM.

As for the cameras, the OnePlus 8 Pro has a quad camera setup with a 48-megapixel shooter (f/1.78 aperture), an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with f/2.4 aperture, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide angel camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel colour filter camera with f/2.4 aperture. Up front, the phone has a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.45 aperture and screen flash.

The Galaxy S20+ features four rear cameras as well – but it includes 12-megapixel wide-angle shooter with f/1.8 aperture, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 64-megapixel telephoto camera with f/2.0 aperture, and a fourth depth camera. The selfie camera includes a 10-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens.

Lastly, the iPhone 11 Pro Max has a triple camera setup on the back - it houses three 12-megapixel image sensors that are accompanied by f/1.8 wide-angle, f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle, and f/2.4 telephoto lenses. There is a 12-megapixel selfie shooter on the front as well.

OnePlus packs 4,510mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T fast charging and Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charging support. Samsung Galaxy S20+ houses an almost similar 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging, Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, and reverse wireless charging. Apple hasn't released the battery capacity on the iPhone 11 Pro Max, but it says that the phone provides the “longest battery life in an iPhone” with up to 5 hours more than the iPhone XS Max.

All three phones support dual-SIM connectivity. The OnePlus 8 Pro measures 165.3x74.35x8.5mm and weighs 199 grams. The iPhone 11 Pro Max measures 158x77.80x8.10mm and weighs 226 grams. In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S20+ is the thinnest and lightest measuring at 161.90x73.70x7.80mm and weighing at 186 grams. OnePlus and Samsung phones includes USB Type-C port, and Apple packs Lightning port. The OnePlus 8 Pro also features an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, just like the other two phones in this comparison.