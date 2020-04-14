Technology News
OnePlus 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20+ vs iPhone 11 Pro Max: Price, Specifications Compared

OnePlus 8 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S20+ run on Android 10, whereas iPhone 11 Pro Max runs Apple’s iOS 13

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 14 April 2020 21:38 IST
OnePlus 8 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S20+ sport hole-punch design, whereas iPhone 11 Pro Max includes a notch

Highlights
  • OnePlus 8 Pro has two 48-megapixel cameras at the back
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max has three 12-megapixel rear cameras
  • Samsung Galaxy S20+ offers 120Hz refresh rate, just like OnePlus

OnePlus 8 Pro on Tuesday made its debut through a global online event and the phone comes with 120Hz Fluid Display and a quad rear camera setup. The phone was launched alongside the OnePlus 8, and both these phones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The OnePlus 8 Pro comes with better specifications than the OnePlus 8, and it will be going against the Apple and Samsung flagships in the market.

This new OnePlus phone will compete with the Samsung Galaxy S20+ and iPhone 11 Pro Max in the smartphone market. We pit the three phones against each other to see how the OnePlus 8 Pro fares, at least on paper.

OnePlus 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20+ vs iPhone 11 Pro Max: Price in India

OnePlus 8 Pro is priced at $899 (roughly Rs. 68,400) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, and $999 (roughly Rs. 76,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. The phone comes in Onyx Black, Glacial Green, and Ultramarine Blue colour options. The Samsung Galaxy S20+ was launched with a price tag of Rs. 73,999 and comes in Cloud Blue, Cosmic Black, Cosmic Gray colour options. Interestingly, the phone is listed on the Croma site for Rs. 77,900, and this may be due to the recent GST hike from 12 percent to 18 percent.

Apple also recently revised the price of the iPhone 11 Pro Max and it now retails at Rs. 1,17,100 for the base 64GB variant. The 256GB model of the phone is priced at Rs. 1,31,900 and the 512GB option can be grabbed at Rs. 1,50,800. iPhone 11 Pro Max comes in Gold, Midnight Green, Silver, and Space Grey colour options.

OnePlus 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20+ vs iPhone 11 Pro Max: Specifications Compared

The OnePlus 8 Pro runs on Android 10-based OxygenOS software, whereas the Samsung Galaxy S20+ also runs on Android 10-based OneUI software. The iPhone 11 Pro Max, on the other hand, runs on iOS 13. The OnePlus 8 Pro features a 6.78-inch (1,440x3,168 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 513ppi pixel density, and 19.8:9 aspect ratio. The iPhone 11 Pro Max packs a larger 6.5‑inch (1,242x2,688 pixels) Super Retina XDR OLED HDR with 458ppi of pixel density, and 800 nits of peak brightness. The Samsung Galaxy S20+, on the other hand, features a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,200 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, with 525ppi pixel density, 120Hz refresh rate, and an Infinity-O hole-punch design. The Samsung Galaxy S20+ has a cutout for the selfie camera in the top centre of the phone, while the OnePlus 8 Pro places the cutout on the top left of the screen. The iPhone 11 Pro Max has a wide notch to house all the front sensors.

The OnePlus 8 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of storage option. The Samsung Galaxy S20+ also offers up to 12GB RAM, but the internal storage options go up to 512GB. The Samsung phone is powered by the Exynos 990 SoC in India, but in some regions, the phone ships with Snapdragon 865 SoC. Lastly, the iPhone 11 Pro Max is powered by the Apple's A13 Bionic chip with the third-gen Neural Engine. It comes in three storage variants – 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB. However, there is no word on the amount of RAM.

As for the cameras, the OnePlus 8 Pro has a quad camera setup with a 48-megapixel shooter (f/1.78 aperture), an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with f/2.4 aperture, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide angel camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel colour filter camera with f/2.4 aperture. Up front, the phone has a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.45 aperture and screen flash.

The Galaxy S20+ features four rear cameras as well – but it includes 12-megapixel wide-angle shooter with f/1.8 aperture, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 64-megapixel telephoto camera with f/2.0 aperture, and a fourth depth camera. The selfie camera includes a 10-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens.

Lastly, the iPhone 11 Pro Max has a triple camera setup on the back - it houses three 12-megapixel image sensors that are accompanied by f/1.8 wide-angle, f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle, and f/2.4 telephoto lenses. There is a 12-megapixel selfie shooter on the front as well.

OnePlus packs 4,510mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T fast charging and Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charging support. Samsung Galaxy S20+ houses an almost similar 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging, Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, and reverse wireless charging. Apple hasn't released the battery capacity on the iPhone 11 Pro Max, but it says that the phone provides the “longest battery life in an iPhone” with up to 5 hours more than the iPhone XS Max.

All three phones support dual-SIM connectivity. The OnePlus 8 Pro measures 165.3x74.35x8.5mm and weighs 199 grams. The iPhone 11 Pro Max measures 158x77.80x8.10mm and weighs 226 grams. In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S20+ is the thinnest and lightest measuring at 161.90x73.70x7.80mm and weighing at 186 grams. OnePlus and Samsung phones includes USB Type-C port, and Apple packs Lightning port. The OnePlus 8 Pro also features an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, just like the other two phones in this comparison.

  Samsung Galaxy S20+
Samsung Galaxy S20+
OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro
iPhone 11 Pro Max
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
GENERAL
BrandSamsungOnePlusApple
ModelGalaxy S20+8 ProiPhone 11 Pro Max
Release date11th February 202014th April 202010th September 2019
Body typeGlassGlassGlass
Dimensions (mm)161.90 x 73.70 x 7.80165.30 x 74.35 x 8.50158.00 x 77.80 x 8.10
Weight (g)186.00199.00226.00
IP ratingIP68IP68IP68
Battery capacity (mAh)450045103969
Removable batteryNoNoNo
Fast chargingProprietaryProprietaryProprietary
Wireless chargingYesYesYes
ColoursCloud Blue, Cosmic Grey, Cosmic BlackGlacial Green, Onyx Black, Ultramarine BlueGold, Midnight Green, Silver, Space Gray
Launched in India-NoYes
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.706.786.50
Resolution1440x3200 pixels1440x3168 pixels1242x2688 pixels
Aspect ratio20:919.8:9-
Protection type-Gorilla Glass-
Pixels per inch (PPI)-513458
HARDWARE
Processor2GHz octa-core (2x2.73GHz + 2x2.5GHz + 4x2GHz)octa-corehexa-core
Processor makeSamsung Exynos 990Qualcomm Snapdragon 865Apple A13 Bionic
RAM8GB8GB4GB
Internal storage128GB128GB64GB
Expandable storageYesNoNo
Expandable storage typemicroSD--
Expandable storage up to (GB)1000--
Dedicated microSD slotNo--
CAMERA
Rear camera12-megapixel (f/1.8) + 64-megapixel (f/2.0) + 12-megapixel (f/2.2)48-megapixel (f/1.78, 1.12-micron) + 8-megapixel (f/2.44, 1.0-micron) + 48-megapixel (f/2.2) + 5-megapixel (f/2.4)12-megapixel (f/1.8) + 12-megapixel (f/2.4) + 12-megapixel (f/2.0)
Rear autofocusYesYesYes
Rear flashDual LEDDual LEDDual LED
Front camera10-megapixel (f/2.2)16-megapixel (f/2.45, 1.0-micron)12-megapixel (f/2.2)
Front autofocusYesNo-
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 10Android 10iOS 13
SkinOne UI 2.1OxygenOS-
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/Yes802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/Yes802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/Yes
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.10Yes, v 5.00
NFCYesYesYes
USB Type-CYesYes-
Number of SIMs222
Wi-Fi DirectYes--
Lightning--Yes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMeSIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYesYes
Fingerprint sensorYesYes-
In-Display Fingerprint SensorYesYes-
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYes
GyroscopeYesYesYes
BarometerYes-Yes
3D face recognition--Yes
Samsung Galaxy S20+

Samsung Galaxy S20+

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium construction quality
  • Excellent display
  • Lean, feature-rich UI
  • Very good rear cameras
  • Great app and gaming performance
  • Day-long battery life
  • Bad
  • Heats up under load
  • Bland design
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S20+ review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 990
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11 Pro Max

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Best-in-class performance
  • Insanely good battery life
  • Great cameras
  • Night Mode is a welcome addition
  • iOS offers regular, timely updates
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • 64GB isn’t enough storage for a Pro device
  • No PiP or other features that utilise the big screen
Read detailed Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Apple A13 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 3969mAh
OS iOS 13
Resolution 1242x2688 pixels
