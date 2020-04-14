OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 7T Pro: What's the Difference?

OnePlus on Tuesday unveiled the OnePlus 8 series that includes the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones. The Pro-variant is top-end phone that boasts of impressive specifications like 120Hz display and HDR Boost technology. It is also the successor to last year's top-end variant, the OnePlus 7T Pro, which at the time, gathered a lot of attention for its flagship specifications, including 90Hz display and pop-up camera design. Now, let's put the new OnePlus 8 Pro against the older OnePlus 7T Pro and see what all the company has changed in the new model.

OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Price

The OnePlus 8 Pro comes in two RAM and storage configurations namely, 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB. The 8GB + 128GB model is priced at $899 (roughly Rs. 68,400), while the top-end variant 12GB + 256GB model will retail at $999 (roughly Rs. 76,000).

Moreover, the OnePlus 8 Pro comes in Glacial Green, Onyx Black, and Ultramarine Blue colour options.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 7T Pro sells at Rs. 53,999 for single 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and has just one - Haze Blue – colour option.

OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Specifications

Both the OnePlus 8 Pro and the OnePlus 7T Pro are dual-SIM (Nano) compatible and run on Android 10 with OxygenOS on top. The recently launched OnePlus 8 Pro 6.78-inch (1,440x3,168 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The display is protected by 3D Corning Gorilla Glass. The aspect ratio is 19.8:9 and the pixel density is 513ppi. In contrast, the OnePlus 7T Pro has a 6.67-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,120 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. It has 19.5:9 aspect ratio and is also protected by 3D Corning Gorilla Glass.

Under the hood, the OnePlus 8 Pro has the octa-core Snapdragon 865 SoC with the Adreno 650 GPU and up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The OnePlus 7T Pro, on the other hand, is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 855+ SoC, Adreno 640 GPU, and 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. However, there is also a McLaren Edition of the OnePlus 7T Pro that has 12GB of RAM.

For optics, the OnePlus 8 Pro comes with a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel sensor with f/1.78 lens, another 48-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with a telephoto f/2.44 lens, and a 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 lens. On the front, you get a single 16-megapixel sensor with f/2.45 lens that is housed in a hole-punch present on the top left corner of the screen. In contrast, the OnePlus 7T Pro has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.6 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 telephoto lens, and a 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens. On the front, it has a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens, housed in a pop-up design.

Coming to storage, both the OnePlus 8 Pro and the OnePlus 7T Pro have 128GB and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. And, in typical OnePlus fashion, neither of the two phones has expandable storage. Connectivity options on the OnePlus 8 Pro include 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, GPS/A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The OnePlus 7T Pro comes with 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Both phones have in-display fingerprint scanners.

The battery on the OnePlus 8 Pro is 4,510mAh with support for Warp Charge 30T as well as Warp Charge 30 Wireless charging. The OnePlus 7T pro has a 4,085mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T fast charging technology, but not wireless charging. In terms of dimensions, the newer phone comes in at 165.3x74.35x8.5mm in size and weighs 199 grams. In comparison, the OnePlus 7T Pro comes in at 162.6x75.9x8.8mm and weighs 206 grams. The OnePlus 8 Pro also features an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.