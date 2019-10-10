Technology News
loading

OnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition vs OnePlus 7T: Price in India, Specifications Compared

OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition, and OnePlus 7T all come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC.

By | Updated: 10 October 2019 22:03 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition vs OnePlus 7T: Price in India, Specifications Compared

OnePlus 7T Pro (left), OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition (middle), OnePlus 7T (right)

Highlights
  • OnePlus 7T Pro price in India is set at Rs. 53,999
  • OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition has 12GB of RAM
  • OnePlus 7T sports a circular camera module

OnePlus 7T Pro has been launched as the latest flagship model by the Chinese company. The new smartphone has some notable upgrades over the existing OnePlus 7 Pro. These majorly include the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC and upgraded Warp Charge 30T. Particularly, the presence of the premium Snapdragon chip on the new OnePlus phone is aimed to enhance its graphics and processing performance. The OnePlus 7T Pro also comes in single Haze Blue colour option and offers the latest Android experience with the newest OxygenOS on top out-of-the-box. There are also updates to the preloaded features such as the Reading Mode gets support for full-colour content and the all-new Macro Mode with the ability to capture objects from 2.5 centimetres away.

But how's the OnePlus 7T Pro different from the newly launched OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition and OnePlus 7T? We here compare their price in India and specifications to help you see the differences.

OnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition vs OnePlus 7T price in India

The OnePlus 7T Pro price in India is set at Rs. 53,999 for the single 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The phone will go on sale starting October 11 in a special early access sale, before being made available via open sales from October 12. Moreover, it comes in only Haze Blue colour option.

In contrast, the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition price in India is set at Rs. 58,999 for the lone 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. The smartphone will be available for purchase from November 5, with pre-bookings starting October 11. It is inspired by McLaren's design approach and sports a mix of papaya orange accents, an exclusive rear panel design, and a bundled case that is designed with composite fabric material Alcantara. It also comes with exclusive animations, themes, and wallpapers.

 

The OnePlus 7T, on the other hand, is already available in India with a price tag of Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, while its 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 39,999. The phone comes in Frosted Silver and Glacier Blue colour options with a new matte frosted glass back.

OnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition vs OnePlus 7T specifications, features

The OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition, and OnePlus 7T all three phones have dual-SIM (Nano) support and run Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0 on top. On the display front, the OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition have a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1440x3120 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus 7T, on the other side, offers a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T McLaren Edition, and OnePlus 7T all three phones have the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC. The OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7T have 8GB of RAM, whereas the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition houses 12GB of RAM.

The OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition, and OnePlus 7T come with a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor with an f/1.6 lens, optical image stabilisation (OIS), electronic image stabilisation (EIS), and Phase Detection Autofocus (PDAF) and a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens that offers a 117-degree field of view (FoV). However, the OnePlus 7T has an oddly-looking circular camera module that includes the sensors in a vertical position, while the OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition have the usual capsule-like camera setup with horizontally-placed sensors. The camera setup of the OnePlus 7T also has a 12-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens. This is unlike the OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition that both have an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/1.6 telephoto lens.

For selfies, all three OnePlus phones have a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor with an f/2.0 lens and EIS support.

In terms of storage, the OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition have 256GB of UFS 3.0 2-lane storage, while the OnePlus 7T has 128GB and 256GB storage options. All three models notably don't come with any storage expansion support.

Connectivity options on the OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition, and OnePlus 7T include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C (v3.1 Gen 1) port. Sensors on the phones include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, electronic compass, sensor core, and a proximity sensor. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

On the part of the battery, the OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition house a 4,085mAh battery, whereas the OnePlus 7T packs a 3,800mAh battery. All the three phones also come with the Warp Charge 30T fast charging technology.

The OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition have an identical measurement of 162.6x75.9x8.8 mm. However, the OnePlus 7T measures 160.94x74.4x8.13mm. The OnePlus 7T Pro models both weigh 206 grams, while the OnePlus 7T weighs 190 grams.

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition vs OnePlus 7T vs OnePlus 7T Pro comparison
  OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition
OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition
OnePlus 7T
OnePlus 7T
OnePlus 7T Pro
OnePlus 7T Pro
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating--
Design Rating--
Display Rating--
Software Rating--
Performance Rating--
Battery Life Rating--
Camera Rating--
Value for Money Rating--
GENERAL
BrandOnePlusOnePlusOnePlus
Model7T Pro McLaren Edition7T7T Pro
Release date10th October 201926th September 201910th October 2019
Launched in IndiaYesYes-
Body typeGlassGlassGlass
Dimensions (mm)162.60 x 75.90 x 8.80160.94 x 74.44 x 8.13162.60 x 75.90 x 8.80
Weight (g)206.00190.00206.00
Battery capacity (mAh)408538004085
Fast chargingProprietaryProprietaryProprietary
Removable battery-No-
Colours-Frosted Silver, Glacier BlueHaze Blue
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.676.556.67
Resolution1440x3120 pixels1080x2400 pixels1440x3120 pixels
Protection typeGorilla GlassGorilla GlassGorilla Glass
Aspect ratio19.5:9-19.5:9
Pixels per inch (PPI)516402516
HARDWARE
Processorocta-coreocta-coreocta-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 855 PlusQualcomm Snapdragon 855+Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
RAM12GB8GB8GB
Internal storage256GB128GB256GB
Expandable storageNoNoNo
Dedicated microSD slot-No-
CAMERA
Rear camera48-megapixel (f/1.6, 0.8-micron) + 16-megapixel (f/2.2) + 8-megapixel (f/2.4, 1.0-micron)48-megapixel (f/1.6, 0.8-micron) + 16-megapixel (f/2.2) + 12-megapixel (f/2.2)48-megapixel (f/1.6, 0.8-micron) + 16-megapixel (f/2.2) + 8-megapixel (f/2.4, 1.0-micron)
Rear autofocusYesPhase detection autofocusYes
Rear flashYesDual LEDYes
Front camera16-megapixel (f/2.0, 1.0-micron)16-megapixel (f/2.0, 1.0-micron)16-megapixel (f/2.0, 1.0-micron)
Front autofocus-No-
Front flash-No-
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 10Android 10Android 10
SkinOxygenOS 10.0OxygenOS 10OxygenOS 10.0
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00
NFCYesYesYes
USB Type-CYesYesYes
Number of SIMs222
Active 4G on both SIM cards-Yes-
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYesYes
Fingerprint sensorYesYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYes
GyroscopeYesYesYes
OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition

Display6.67-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM12GB
Storage256GB
Battery Capacity4085mAh
OSAndroid 10
Resolution1440x3120 pixels
OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent overall performance
  • All the features of OxygenOS 10 and security of Android 10
  • Good battery life with extremely quick charging
  • Premium looks and construction quality
  • Great display and good speakers
  • Bad
  • Some bugs and inconsistencies with the camera app
  • Low-light photos and videos could be better
  • No water or dust resistance
Read detailed OnePlus 7T review
Display6.55-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855+
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3800mAh
OSAndroid 10
Resolution1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 7T Pro price in India, OnePlus 7T Pro specifications, OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition price in India, OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition specifications, OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition, OnePlus 7T price in India, OnePlus 7T specifications, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
OnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro: What's New and Different?
Google Pixel 4 Colour Variants Leaked Ahead of Launch
OnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition vs OnePlus 7T: Price in India, Specifications Compared
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Starts Saturday: Top Mobile Deals Previewed
  2. Redmi Note 8 Pro Availability Teased on Amazon India Ahead of Launch
  3. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Watch 4G, Watch Active 2 Launched in India
  4. OnePlus 7T Pro With Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 4,085mAh Battery Launched
  5. Redmi Note 8 Pro to Launch in India on October 16, Xiaomi Teases
  6. Honor Vision, Honor Vision Pro Smart TVs Launching in India on October 14
  7. Dark Matter and Exoplanet Discoveries Win Nobel Physics Prize
  8. OnePlus 7T Pro Launch Expected Today: How to Watch London Event Live Stream
  9. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Offers on Mobiles, Electronics Revealed
  10. MIUI 11 Rollout Begins, Global ROM Launch Teased for October 16
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 7T Pro With Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 4,085mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. OnePlus 7T Pro Price in India Set at Rs. 53,999, McLaren Edition to Retail at Rs. 58,999: Event Highlights
  3. OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition With Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 12GB RAM Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Honor Vision, Honor Vision Pro Smart TVs Launching in India on October 14
  5. Apple Starts Selling Microsoft's Xbox Wireless Controller on Its Store, No Sign of PlayStation DualShock 4 Yet
  6. Google Pixel 4 Colour Variants Leaked Ahead of Launch
  7. Vivo Grand Diwali Fest Sale: Vivo Z1 Pro, Vivo U10, and Vivo Z1x to Receive Discounts Starting Tomorrow
  8. Nikon Z50 Launched as the Company’s First APS-C Mirrorless Camera, Features a 20.9-Megapixel Sensor, 4K Video Recording
  9. 'One Small Nibble for Man': 3D Printer Makes Meat in Space
  10. 15 Adware Apps Found on Google Play, Security Research Firm Sophos Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.