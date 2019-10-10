OnePlus 7T Pro has been launched as the latest flagship model by the Chinese company. The new smartphone has some notable upgrades over the existing OnePlus 7 Pro. These majorly include the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC and upgraded Warp Charge 30T. Particularly, the presence of the premium Snapdragon chip on the new OnePlus phone is aimed to enhance its graphics and processing performance. The OnePlus 7T Pro also comes in single Haze Blue colour option and offers the latest Android experience with the newest OxygenOS on top out-of-the-box. There are also updates to the preloaded features such as the Reading Mode gets support for full-colour content and the all-new Macro Mode with the ability to capture objects from 2.5 centimetres away.

But how's the OnePlus 7T Pro different from the newly launched OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition and OnePlus 7T? We here compare their price in India and specifications to help you see the differences.

OnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition vs OnePlus 7T price in India

The OnePlus 7T Pro price in India is set at Rs. 53,999 for the single 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The phone will go on sale starting October 11 in a special early access sale, before being made available via open sales from October 12. Moreover, it comes in only Haze Blue colour option.

In contrast, the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition price in India is set at Rs. 58,999 for the lone 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. The smartphone will be available for purchase from November 5, with pre-bookings starting October 11. It is inspired by McLaren's design approach and sports a mix of papaya orange accents, an exclusive rear panel design, and a bundled case that is designed with composite fabric material Alcantara. It also comes with exclusive animations, themes, and wallpapers.

The OnePlus 7T, on the other hand, is already available in India with a price tag of Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, while its 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 39,999. The phone comes in Frosted Silver and Glacier Blue colour options with a new matte frosted glass back.

OnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition vs OnePlus 7T specifications, features

The OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition, and OnePlus 7T all three phones have dual-SIM (Nano) support and run Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0 on top. On the display front, the OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition have a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1440x3120 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus 7T, on the other side, offers a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T McLaren Edition, and OnePlus 7T all three phones have the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC. The OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7T have 8GB of RAM, whereas the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition houses 12GB of RAM.

The OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition, and OnePlus 7T come with a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor with an f/1.6 lens, optical image stabilisation (OIS), electronic image stabilisation (EIS), and Phase Detection Autofocus (PDAF) and a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens that offers a 117-degree field of view (FoV). However, the OnePlus 7T has an oddly-looking circular camera module that includes the sensors in a vertical position, while the OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition have the usual capsule-like camera setup with horizontally-placed sensors. The camera setup of the OnePlus 7T also has a 12-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens. This is unlike the OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition that both have an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/1.6 telephoto lens.

For selfies, all three OnePlus phones have a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor with an f/2.0 lens and EIS support.

In terms of storage, the OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition have 256GB of UFS 3.0 2-lane storage, while the OnePlus 7T has 128GB and 256GB storage options. All three models notably don't come with any storage expansion support.

Connectivity options on the OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition, and OnePlus 7T include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C (v3.1 Gen 1) port. Sensors on the phones include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, electronic compass, sensor core, and a proximity sensor. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

On the part of the battery, the OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition house a 4,085mAh battery, whereas the OnePlus 7T packs a 3,800mAh battery. All the three phones also come with the Warp Charge 30T fast charging technology.

The OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition have an identical measurement of 162.6x75.9x8.8 mm. However, the OnePlus 7T measures 160.94x74.4x8.13mm. The OnePlus 7T Pro models both weigh 206 grams, while the OnePlus 7T weighs 190 grams.