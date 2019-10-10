OnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro: What's New and Different?

OnePlus 7T Pro on Thursday made its debut at the OnePlus 7T Series London event. It is the company's new flagship smartphone and will be succeeding the OnePlus 7 Pro. OnePlus 7T Pro bears a lot of similarities with its predecessor but there are some differences as well, including the presence of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC in newer model. In this article, we take a look at how OnePlus 7T Pro are similar and different in terms of the price and specifications.

OnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Price in India, colours

OnePlus 7T Pro price is set at Rs. 53,999 for the lone 8GB + 256GB model. It will be offered in just one colour - Haze Blue. The OnePlus 7 Pro, on the other hand, carries a price tag of Rs. 48,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB option, the 8GB + 256GB variant costs Rs. 52,999. and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model of the OnePlus 7 Pro is priced at Rs. 57,999. The OnePlus 7 Pro is offered in Mirror Grey, Nebula Blue, and Almond colours.

OnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Specifications

Both OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7 Pro feature dual-SIM connectivity and run on Android 10 with OxygenOS 10 as the latter recently received the update to the latest Android version. The two phones also have the same display - 6.67-inch Quad-HD+ (1440x3120 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 3D Corning Gorilla Glass. Other common specifications between the two phones include connectivity options like USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, 4G LTE support, in-display fingerprint sensor, dual stereo speakers, and Dolby Atmos support.

OnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Camera

Camera capabilities is another area where OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7 Pro have the same setup – 48-megapixel f/1.6 camera + 16-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle-camera + 8-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto shooter in the rear, and 16-megapixel f/2.0 pop-up selfie camera on the front.

OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7 Pro also measure the same - 162.6x75.9x8.8mm in dimensions and 206 grams in weight.

OnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Processor, battery

The two phones differ on the processor front as the OnePlus 7T Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. The OnePlus 7 Pro, on the other hand, uses Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with 6GB, 8GB, or 12GB of RAM. The OnePlus 7T Pro also comes with 4,085mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T support, whereas the OnePlus 7 Pro packs 4,000mAh battery with Warp Charge 30 support.

Additionally, the OnePlus 7T Pro comes with just one onboard storage option – 256GB, the OnePlus 7 Pro has two options – 128GB and 256GB. Neither of the phone support storage expansion.