Technology News
loading

OnePlus 7T Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10+: Price in India, Specifications Compared

OnePlus 7T Pro price in India is set at Rs. 53,999, while iPhone 11 Pro Max price starts at Rs. 1,09,900 and Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ begins at Rs. 79,999.

By | Updated: 12 October 2019 15:20 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 7T Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10+: Price in India, Specifications Compared

OnePlus 7T Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, and Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, all three carry a premium design

Highlights
  • OnePlus 7T Pro runs the latest Android version
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max features a Super Retina XDR OLED display
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ is the lightest option in the range

OnePlus 7T Pro was launched in India earlier this week as the latest flagship by the Chinese company. The new OnePlus phone carries the legacy of the OnePlus 7 Pro with a pop-up selfie camera and an edge-to-edge display. However, the OnePlus 7T Pro also includes various upgrades over its predecessor. The new smartphone runs Android 10 out-of-the-box and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC. There is also a triple rear camera setup -- sporting a 48-megapixel primary sensor. All this makes the OnePlus 7T Pro a strong contender against the flagship phones from other companies, including iPhone 11 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy Note 10+.

In this article, we compare the price and specifications of the OnePlus 7T Pro with those of the iPhone 11 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ to see how the new OnePlus phone stacks up against the Apple and Samsung flagships.

OnePlus 7T Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ price in India

The OnePlus 7T Pro price in India is set at Rs. 53,999 for the lone 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option. The phone comes in a single, Haze Blue colour option. In contrast, the iPhone 11 Pro Max price in India starts at Rs. 1,09,900 for the 64GB storage option. The new iPhone model also has the 256GB storage option at Rs. 1,23,900 and 512GB storage variant at Rs. 1,41,900. All three options come in Gold, Midnight Green, Silver, and Space Grey colour options.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ price in India, on the other hand, is set at Rs. 79,999 for the 256GB storage option, while its 512GB storage variant carries a price tag of Rs. 89,999. The phone comes in Aura Black, Aura Glow, and Aura White colours.

OnePlus 7T Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 7T Pro runs Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0 on top. This is unlike the dual-SIM iPhone 11 Pro Max that runs iOS 13 out-of-the-box, while the dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ runs Android 9 Pie with the latest One UI on top. On the display front, the OnePlus 7T Pro houses a 6.67-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The iPhone 11 Pro Max features a 6.5-inch (1241x2688 pixels) Super Retina XDR OLED display with 60Hz refresh rate and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The Galaxy Note 10+ has a 6.8-inch QHD+ (1440x3040 pixels) Infinity-O Display with a Dynamic AMOLED panel that has 60Hz refresh rate and 19:9 aspect ratio.

OnePlus 7T Pro Review

Under the hood, the OnePlus 7T Pro packs the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, paired with Adreno 640 GPU and 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The iPhone 11 Pro Max has Apple's A13 Bionic SoC with third-generation Neural Engine. Apple doesn't disclose the RAM details. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, on the other front, has the octa-core Exynos 9825 SoC, coupled with 12GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the OnePlus 7T Pro features the triple rear camera setup that consists of a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor with an f/1.6 lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS) as well as electronic image stabilisation (EIS) support. The camera setup also features an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 telephoto lens and OIS support and a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens that offers a field of view (FoV) of 117 degrees. However, the iPhone 11 Pro Max has three distinctly-placed 12-megapixel cameras sensors that are accompanied by f/1.8 wide-angle, f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle, and f/2.4 telephoto lenses. Unlike the OnePlus 7T Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, the Galaxy Note 10+ houses a quad rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor along with a wide-angle (77 degrees) lens that sports a variable aperture (f/1.5-f/2.4) and has optical image stabilisation (OIS). The setup also includes a 16-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle (123 degrees) lens that has an f/2.2 aperture, a 12-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.1 telephoto lens (45 degrees) and OIS support, and a fourth DepthVision camera that has VGA resolution.

iPhone 11 Pro Max Review

For selfies, the OnePlus 7T Pro has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 camera sensor in the pop-up module that includes an f/2.0 lens. The iPhone 11 Pro Max, on the other hand, comes with a 12-megapixel f/2.2 selfie shooter, whereas the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ has a 10-megapixel camera sensor at the front with an f/2.2 lens that has an 80-degree field of view.

The OnePlus 7T Pro comes with 256GB of onboard storage that isn't expandable via microSD card. The iPhone 11 Pro Max has 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options, whereas the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ is offered in 256GB and 512GB storage options and both are expandable via a microSD card slot (up to 1TB).

Connectivity options on the OnePlus 7T Pro include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C. The iPhone 11 Pro Max also has 4G VoLTE as well as Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a Lightning port. These are similar to the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ that has 4G (LTE Cat. 20), Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, MST, and GPS/ A-GPS, but except a USB Type-C port in place of Apple's proprietary Lightning port.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review

The OnePlus 7T Pro packs a 4,085mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T technology. While Apple hasn't confirmed the battery capacity of the iPhone 11 Pro Max, it is reported to be 3,969mAh. There is also 18W fast charging support. The Galaxy Note 10+, on the other hand, houses a 4,300mAh battery that supports up to 45W fast charging.

Dimensions of the OnePlus 7T Pro are 162.6x75.9x8.8mm while the iPhone 11 Pro Max measures 158x77.80x8.10mm and the Galaxy Note 10+ comes at 162.3x77.2x7.9mm. The OnePlus phone weighs 206 grams that is lighter than the 226-gram iPhone 11 Pro Max but slightly heavier than the 196 grams weight of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+.

iPhone 11 Pro Max vs OnePlus 7T Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ comparison
  iPhone 11 Pro Max
iPhone 11 Pro Max
OnePlus 7T Pro
OnePlus 7T Pro
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating
Design Rating
Display Rating
Software Rating
Performance Rating
Battery Life Rating
Camera Rating
Value for Money Rating
GENERAL
BrandAppleOnePlusSamsung
ModeliPhone 11 Pro Max7T ProGalaxy Note 10+
Release date10th September 201910th October 20197th August 2019
Launched in IndiaYesYesYes
Body typeGlassGlassGlass
Dimensions (mm)158.00 x 77.80 x 8.10162.60 x 75.90 x 8.80162.30 x 77.20 x 7.90
Weight (g)226.00206.00196.00
IP ratingIP68-IP68
Battery capacity (mAh)396940854300
Removable batteryNoNoNo
Fast chargingProprietaryProprietaryProprietary
Wireless chargingYes-Yes
ColoursGold, Midnight Green, Silver, Space GrayHaze BlueAura Black, Auro Glow, Aura White
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.506.676.80
Resolution1242x2688 pixels1440x3120 pixels1440x3040 pixels
Pixels per inch (PPI)458516498
Protection type-Gorilla Glass-
Aspect ratio-19.5:9-
HARDWARE
Processorhexa-coreocta-core1.9GHz octa-core (4x1.9GHz + 2x2.4GHz + 2x2.7GHz)
Processor makeApple A13 BionicQualcomm Snapdragon 855 PlusSamsung Exynos 9825
RAM4GB8GB12GB
Internal storage64GB256GB256GB
Expandable storageNoNoYes
Expandable storage type--microSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)--1000
CAMERA
Rear camera12-megapixel (f/1.8) + 12-megapixel (f/2.4) + 12-megapixel (f/2.0)48-megapixel (f/1.6, 0.8-micron) + 16-megapixel (f/2.2) + 8-megapixel (f/2.4, 1.0-micron)12-megapixel (f/1.5-2.4) + 16-megapixel (f/2.2) + 12-megapixel (f/2.1) + 0.3-megapixel
Rear autofocusYesYesPhase detection autofocus
Rear flashDual LEDYesYes
Front camera12-megapixel (f/2.2)16-megapixel (f/2.0, 1.0-micron)10-megapixel (f/2.2)
Front autofocus--Yes
SOFTWARE
Operating systemiOS 13Android 10Android 9 Pie
Skin-OxygenOS 10.0One UI
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/Yes802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/Yes
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00
NFCYesYesYes
LightningYes--
Number of SIMs222
USB OTG-Yes-
USB Type-C-YesYes
Active 4G on both SIM cards-YesYes
Wi-Fi Direct--Yes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeeSIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYesYes
3D face recognitionYes--
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYes
GyroscopeYesYesYes
BarometerYes-Yes
Fingerprint sensor-YesYes
OnePlus 7T Pro

OnePlus 7T Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build quality
  • Vivid and immersive display
  • Good battery life, very fast charging
  • Up-to-date software
  • Useful secondary cameras
  • Bad
  • Unrealistic colours in 4K video
  • Low-light video and photos could be better
  • No IP rating or wireless charging
  • A little heavy
Read detailed OnePlus 7T Pro review
Display6.67-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage256GB
Battery Capacity4085mAh
OSAndroid 10
Resolution1440x3120 pixels
iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11 Pro Max

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Best-in-class performance
  • Insanely good battery life
  • Great cameras
  • Night Mode is a welcome addition
  • iOS offers regular, timely updates
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • 64GB isn’t enough storage for a Pro device
  • No PiP or other features that utilise the big screen
Read detailed Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max review
Display6.50-inch
ProcessorApple A13 Bionic
Front Camera12-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity3969mAh
OSiOS 13
Resolution1242x2688 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stunning display
  • Excellent cameras
  • Very good battery life
  • Bundled charger is really fast
  • Bad
  • Camera Scene Optimiser needs tweaks
  • Size and weight could be issues for some users
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ review
Display6.80-inch
ProcessorSamsung Exynos 9825
Front Camera10-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 0.3-megapixel
RAM12GB
Storage256GB
Battery Capacity4300mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1440x3040 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 7T Pro price in India, OnePlus 7T Pro specifications, OnePlus 7T Pro, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus price in India, iPhone 11 Pro Max price in India, iPhone 11 Pro Max specifications, iPhone 11 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, Apple, OnePlus, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Tencent Gets 'Wake-Up Call' From China's Assertions of Patriotism
OnePlus 7T Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10+: Price in India, Specifications Compared
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Kicks Off: Here Are All the Best Offers
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Begins: Here Are the Best Offers Today
  3. Jio Reveals Certain Subscribers Can Still Make Free Voice Calls: Here's How
  4. Redmi Note 8 Pro Availability Teased on Amazon India Ahead of Launch
  5. Nokia 7.2 Review
  6. iPhone 11 Pro Max Surpasses Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ in Battery Test
  7. Jio Phone to Get Special Price of Rs. 699 for the Festive Season
  8. Dish SMRT Hub Set-Top Box, SMRT Kit With Alexa Dongle Launched in India
  9. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 to Receive Android 10 Update This Month
  10. Realme X2 Pro Revealed to Offer 50W Super VOOC Fast Charging Support
#Latest Stories
  1. Tencent Gets 'Wake-Up Call' From China's Assertions of Patriotism
  2. Samsung Galaxy A91 Specifications Tipped to Include Snapdragon 855 SoC, 45W Fast Charging Tech
  3. WhatsApp Back on Google Play Store After a Brief Disappearance
  4. Diwali With Mi Sale: Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Mi TV 4A Pro 43-Inch, More Get Discounts, Offers
  5. Blizzard Restores Hong Kong Hearthstone Player’s Winnings, Says China Not a Factor in Ban
  6. Alexei Leonov, the First Human to Walk in Space, Dies at 85
  7. US SEC Halts Telegram's $1.7 Billion Digital Token Offering
  8. Facebook’s Libra Currency Abandoned by eBay, Mastercard, Visa, Stripe
  9. Redmi 8 to Go on Sale in India Again Today via Flipkart, Mi.com: Price, Offers, Specifications
  10. OnePlus 7T Pro to Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon, OnePlus.in: Price, Specifications, Offers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.