OnePlus 7 was launched in India on Tuesday as the newest flagship by the Chinese company. The new OnePlus phone comes with many eye-catching specifications, including Snapdragon 855 SoC, UFS 3.0 two-lane storage, and up to 8GB of RAM. OnePlus has also provided the latest OxygenOS version backed with Android Pie. There are also features such as native Screen Recording and Zen Mode to take on the competition. But what makes the OnePlus 7 a strong successor to last year's OnePlus 6T?

Here, we compare the price and specifications of the OnePlus 7 with that of the OnePlus 6T help you find the key differences.

OnePlus 7 vs OnePlus 6T price in India

The OnePlus 7 price in India starts at Rs. 32,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while its 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option is priced at Rs. 37,999. The 6GB RAM variant will debut only in the Mirror Grey colour option. However, the 8GB RAM model will be available in both Mirror Grey and Red colour options.

In India, the OnePlus 7 will go on sale sometime in June. OnePlus hasn't revealed an exact release date, though. On the part of launch offers, there will be benefits worth Rs. 9,300 specifically for Reliance Jio subscribers.

In contrast, the OnePlus 6T is currently selling at Rs. 32,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while its 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is available at Rs. 36,999. The smartphone comes in Mirror Black and Midnight Black colour options.

The OnePlus 6T was notably launched in India back in October last year at Rs. 37,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration, whereas its 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model debuted at Rs. 41,999 and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option at Rs. 45,999. The phone received a price cut recently that brought its prices down by Rs. 3,000.

Importantly, the OnePlus 6T is 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configurations are available for purchase through Amazon.in, though its 6GB RAM model is currently unavailable on the online marketplace. The official OnePlus site does list all the OnePlus 6T variants but with their original prices.

OnePlus 7 vs OnePlus 6T specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 6T both run Android 9 Pie with OxygenOS on top. However, there are features such as the native Screen Recording and Zen Mode that are initially exclusive to the OnePlus 7.

OnePlus has provided a 6.41-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Optic AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a pixel density of 402ppi on the OnePlus 7 -- along with support for sRGB and DCI-P3 colour gamuts. The OnePlus 6T also has the identical display panel along with a maximum brightness of 600 nits.

Under the hood, the OnePlus 7 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, coupled with Adreno 640 GPU and up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM. The OnePlus 6T, on the other hand, comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, paired with 6GB and 8GB LPDDR4X RAM options.

The OnePlus 7 has 128GB and 256GB of UFS 3.0 two-lane storage options that both aren't expandable via microSD card. This is similar to the OnePlus 6T that also has 128GB and 256GB of internal storage options that both are powered by UFS 2.1 two-lane technology.

In terms of optics, the OnePlus 7 has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens and 1.6-micron pixel size, optical image stabilisation (OIS), electronic image stabilisation (EIS), and phase detection autofocus (PDAF). The camera setup also has a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens and 1.12-micron pixel size. Further, it is accompanied by a dual-LED flash module. The OnePlus 6T also has a dual rear camera setup that comprises a primary 16-megapixel Sony IMX519 sensor with an f/1.7 lens and 1.22-micron pixels, paired with a secondary 20-megapixel Sony IMX376K sensor with an f/1.7 lens and 1-micron pixels.

For selfies, the OnePlus 7 has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor along with an f/2.0 lens and EIS support. The OnePlus 6T has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX371 sensor with the same f/2.0 lens and EIS support.

Connectivity options on the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 6T are similar as both phones have 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Nevertheless, the OnePlus 7 has a USB Type-C version 3.1 Gen 1 port, whereas the OnePlus 6T has a USB Type-C version 2.0.

Battery capacity on the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 6T is also identical -- 3,700mAh. There is also 20W (5V/ 4A) fast charging support on both OnePlus handsets.

On the dimensions part, the OnePlus 7 measures 157.7x74.8x8.2mm, whereas the OnePlus 6T measures 157.5x74.8x8.2mm. This shows a minimal, 0.2mm of increase in the height of the OnePlus 7 over its predecessor. Besides, the OnePlus 7 weighs 182 grams, while the OnePlus 6T weighs 185 grams.

