Technology News

OnePlus 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S10+ vs Huawei P30 Pro: Price in India, Specifications Compared

OnePlus 7 Pro sports the largest display, is heaviest of the lot too.

By | Updated: 15 May 2019 17:58 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S10+ vs Huawei P30 Pro: Price in India, Specifications Compared

OnePlus 7 Pro (left) competes with Samsung Galaxy S10+ (centre) and Huawei P30 Pro (right)

Highlights
  • OnePlus 7 Pro sports a large 6.67-inch QHD+ display
  • All the three phones run on Android Pie, support Bluetooth v5
  • All phones support Face Unlock, dual-SIM slots, USB Type-C port

OnePlus 7 Pro is now official, and the phone has already suffered initial bend, scratch, and flame tests. It passed all three tests with ease, and even scored impressive numbers on Display Mate and DxOMark as well. The phone comes with top-of-the-line specifications including the latest Snapdragon 855 processor, up to 12GB RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. The phone sports a 90Hz HDR+ display and is the world's first to support UFS 3.0 storage. The phone will compete with high-priced flagships in the Indian market.

We pit the OnePlus 7 Pro against the Huawei P30 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S10+ to see how the new entrant fares against the two flagships on paper.

OnePlus 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S10+ vs Huawei P30 Pro price

The OnePlus 7 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 48,999 for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant (Mirror Grey only), going up to Rs. 52,999 for the 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage variant (all colour variants), and Rs. 57,999 for the top-end 12GB RAM/ 256GB variant (Nebula Blue only). The Mirror Grey variant will go on sale via pop-ups from today, and via Amazon India, OnePlus online store, and OnePlus offline and partner stores from May 17, while the Nebula Blue colour variant will go on sale from May 28.

OnePlus 7 Pro Review

It will be made available one day earlier for Amazon Prime customers in a Prime Early Access sale on May 16, as well as the OnePlus Early Bird Sale. Launch offers include benefits worth Rs. 9,300 from Reliance Jio, up to 70 percent Guaranteed Buyback from Servify, and Rs. 2,000 cashback on SBI. The Almond colour will go on sale for the first time in June.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review

In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy S10+ price in India starts at Rs. 73,900 for the 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage model, going up to Rs. 91,900 for the 8GB RAM/ 512GB storage variant and Rs. 1,17,900 for the 12GB RAM/ 1TB storage option. The 128GB Galaxy S10+ model is available in Prism Black, Prism Blue, and Prism White colour variants, while its 512GB and 1TB variants come in Ceramic Black and Ceramic White colour options. The phone is sold through Amazon.in, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, Samsung Online Shop, and Tata CliQ.

Huawei P30 Pro Review

The Huawei P30 Pro, on the other hand, is priced in India at Rs. 71,990 for its lone 8GB RAM/ 256GB inbuilt storage variant. It will be available in Aurora and Breathing Crystal colour variants. It is available via Amazon India and Croma stores.

OnePlus 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S10+ vs Huawei P30 Pro specifications

All the three phones run on Android Pie based on varied skins, and support dual-SIM slots. The OnePlus 7 Pro features the largest 6.67-inch Quad-HD+ resolution (1440x3120 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, and a pixel density of 516ppi. The display has a refresh rate of 90Hz, and comes with support for sRGB and DCI-P3 colour gamuts. It also supports HDR10+ and Netflix HDR streaming. A Night Mode 2.0 has been introduced, delivering a lowest brightness setting of 0.27 nits. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.


The Samsung Galaxy S10+ comes with a 6.4-inch QHD+ (1440x3040 pixels) Curved AMOLED display with 19:9 aspect ratio, and the Huawei P30 Pro sports a 6.47-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

The OnePlus 7 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 855 octa-core SoC, while the Samsung Galaxy S10+ is powered by an 8nm octa-core Exynos 9820 SoC in India, and the Huawei P30 Pro is powered by a 7nm octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core SoC. The OnePlus 7 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S10+ packs up to 12GB RAM, while the Huawei P30 Pro comes in 8GB RAM variant only. Samsung and Huawei both have microSD card slots for expansion, while OnePlus hasn't added the option to expand memory for its users


The OnePlus 7 Pro bears a triple rear camera setup, consisting of a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor as its primary camera, with an f/1.6 aperture, 1.6-micron pixels (4-in-1), OIS and EIS. The secondary camera features a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture and an ultra wide-angle lens with a 117-degree field of view. Finally, an 8-megapixel camera rounds off the triple rear camera setup, with a telephoto lens capable of 3x optical zoom, an f/2.4 aperture, 1-micron pixels, and OIS. The rear camera setup is accompanied by a dual-LED flash module. For the front camera, OnePlus is using a pop-up camera on the OnePlus 7 Pro. It features a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor with 1-micron pixels, an f/2.0 aperture, and EIS. The company is touting features like HDR, Screen Flash, Face Retouching, and Time-Lapse.

For photos and videos, the Samsung Galaxy S10+ has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel sensor with a telephoto f/2.4 auto-focus lens, a 12-megapixel sensor with wide-angle f/1.5/ f/2.4 auto-focus lens, and a 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 fixed-focus lens. The Galaxy S10+, however, sports a dual selfie camera setup that comprises an 8-megapixel RGB depth sensor with an f/2.2 fixed-focus lens and 10-megapixel sensor with an f/1.9 auto-focus lens.


In terms of the imaging capabilities, the Huawei P30 Pro comes with a quad-camera setup, which houses a 40-megapixel primary SuperSpectrum sensor with a wide-angle f/1.6 lens, a 20-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with a telephoto f/3.4 lens, and a Huawei time-of-flight (ToF) sensor. There is a 32-megapixel selfie camera as well onboard.

The Huawei P30 Pro has the largest battery at 4,200mAh, with the Samsung Galaxy S10+ packing a 4,100mAh battery, and the OnePlus 7 Pro packing a 4,000mAh battery. All the phones support fast charging. The OnePlus 7 Pro is the heaviest of the lot at 206 grams, and the Samsung Galaxy S10+ is the lightest of the lot at 175 grams. The OnePlus 7 Pro measures at 162.60x75.90x8.80mm, the Huawei P30 Pro measures at 158.00x73.40x8.4mm, and the Samsung Galaxy S10+ measures at 157.60x74.10x7.80mm. All the three phones sport an in-display fingerprint scanner, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth v5, NFC support, USB Type-C port, and face unlock support.

OnePlus 7 Pro vs Huawei P30 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S10+ comparison
  OnePlus 7 Pro
OnePlus 7 Pro
Huawei P30 Pro
Huawei P30 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S10+
Samsung Galaxy S10+
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating
Design Rating
Display Rating
Software Rating
Performance Rating
Battery Life Rating
Camera Rating
Value for Money Rating
GENERAL
Release dateMay 2019March 2019February 2019
Launched in IndiaYesYes-
Body typeGlassGlass-
Dimensions (mm)162.60 x 75.90 x 8.80158.00 x 73.40 x 8.41157.60 x 74.10 x 7.80
Weight (g)206.00192.00175.00
Battery capacity (mAh)400042004100
Removable batteryNoNoNo
Fast chargingProprietaryProprietaryProprietary
Wireless chargingNoYesYes
ColoursAlmond, Mirror Grey, Nebula BlueAurora, Breathing CrystalCeramic Black, Ceramic White, Prism Black, Prism Blue, Prism Green, Prism White,
IP rating-IP68-
SAR value--0.35
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.676.476.40
Resolution1440x3120 pixels1080x2340 pixels-
Protection typeGorilla Glass--
Aspect ratio19.5:919.5:919:9
Pixels per inch (PPI)516--
HARDWARE
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 855HiSilicon Kirin 980Samsung Exynos 9820
RAM12GB8GB8GB
Internal storage256GB256GB128GB
Expandable storageNoYesYes
Processor-2.6GHz octa-core (2x2.6GHz + 2x1.92GHz + 4x1.8GHz)1.9GHz octa-core
Expandable storage type-Nano Memory CardmicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)-256512
Dedicated microSD slot-No-
CAMERA
Rear camera48-megapixel (f/1.6, 1.6-micron) + 8-megapixel (f/2.4, 1-micron) + 16-megapixel (f/2.2)40-megapixel (f/1.6) + 20-megapixel (f/2.2) + 8-megapixel (f/3.4)12-megapixel (f/1.5) + 12-megapixel (f/2.4) + 16-megapixel (f/2.2)
Rear autofocusPDAF and laser autofocusYesPhase detection autofocus
Rear flashDual LEDDual LED-
Front camera16-megapixel (f/2.0, 1.0-micron)32-megapixel (f/2.0)10-megapixel (f/1.9) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2)
Front autofocusNo-Yes
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 9.0 PieAndroid 9Android 9.0
SkinOxygenOS 9.5EMUI 9.1One UI
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00
NFCYesYesYes
USB OTGYes--
USB Type-CYesYesYes
Number of SIMs222
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYesYesYes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYesYes
Fingerprint sensorYesYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYes-Yes
Proximity sensorYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYes
GyroscopeYesYesYes
Barometer--Yes
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build
  • Vivid and immersive display
  • Powerful stereo speakers
  • Snappy UI and app performance
  • Useful secondary cameras
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Heavy
  • Inconsistent AF in macros
  • 4K videos have oversaturated colours
  • Mediocre low-light video performance
  • No wireless charging
Read detailed OnePlus 7 Pro review
Display6.67-inch
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1440x3120 pixels
RAM12GB
OSAndroid 9.0 Pie
Storage256GB
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 16-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Huawei P30 Pro

Huawei P30 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Useful 5X optical and 10X hybrid zoom
  • Superb low-light photo quality
  • Lots of storage and RAM
  • Great overall performance
  • Very good battery life
  • Bad
  • Slightly underwhelming display
  • Limited flexibility with EMUI 9.1
  • Optical zoom doesn’t work in low light
Read detailed Huawei P30 Pro review
Display6.47-inch
ProcessorHiSilicon Kirin 980
Front Camera32-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM8GB
OSAndroid 9
Storage256GB
Rear Camera40-megapixel + 20-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity4200mAh
Samsung Galaxy S10+

Samsung Galaxy S10+

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stunning display
  • Excellent design
  • Versatile cameras
  • Powerful CPU
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Hole-punch design might not appeal to everyone
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S10+ review
Display6.40-inch
ProcessorSamsung Exynos 9820
Front Camera10-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM8GB
OSAndroid 9.0
Storage128GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 16-megapixel
Battery Capacity4100mAh
Further reading: OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 Pro Price in India, OnePlus 7 Pro Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Price in India, Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Specifications, Huawei P30 Pro, Huawei P30 Pro Price in India, Huawei P30 Pro Specifications, Huawei, Samsung, OnePlus
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Honor 20 Series India Launch Set for June 11
Samsung Galaxy A-Series Sold 5 Million Units in India in 70 Days
OnePlus 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S10+ vs Huawei P30 Pro: Price in India, Specifications Compared
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

4GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. Asus ZenFone 6 Debuts With a Rotating Camera, Snapdragon 855 SoC
  2. Redmi Note 7S Is Xiaomi's Upcoming 48-Megapixel Camera Phone for India
  3. WhatsApp Unveils 155 Redesigned Emojis for Android, Night Mode Spotted
  4. Blaupunkt BTW-01 Review: Truly Wireless Earphones Under Rs. 6,000
  5. WhatsApp Beta Not Letting Users Save Profile Pictures
  6. Tata Sky Brings Digital Content Service Bundled With Amazon Fire TV Stick
  7. Ola Partners SBI to Launch Credit Card With Up to 20 Percent Cashback
  8. PUBG Mobile Season 7 Leak Tips More Royale Pass Details
  9. Selena Gomez Calls Social Media 'Dangerous', 'Terrible' for Youth
  10. OnePlus 7 Pro's Zen Mode Is Coming to OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T: Report
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.