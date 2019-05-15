OnePlus 7 Pro is now official, and the phone has already suffered initial bend, scratch, and flame tests. It passed all three tests with ease, and even scored impressive numbers on Display Mate and DxOMark as well. The phone comes with top-of-the-line specifications including the latest Snapdragon 855 processor, up to 12GB RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. The phone sports a 90Hz HDR+ display and is the world's first to support UFS 3.0 storage. The phone will compete with high-priced flagships in the Indian market.

We pit the OnePlus 7 Pro against the Huawei P30 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S10+ to see how the new entrant fares against the two flagships on paper.

OnePlus 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S10+ vs Huawei P30 Pro price

The OnePlus 7 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 48,999 for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant (Mirror Grey only), going up to Rs. 52,999 for the 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage variant (all colour variants), and Rs. 57,999 for the top-end 12GB RAM/ 256GB variant (Nebula Blue only). The Mirror Grey variant will go on sale via pop-ups from today, and via Amazon India, OnePlus online store, and OnePlus offline and partner stores from May 17, while the Nebula Blue colour variant will go on sale from May 28.

It will be made available one day earlier for Amazon Prime customers in a Prime Early Access sale on May 16, as well as the OnePlus Early Bird Sale. Launch offers include benefits worth Rs. 9,300 from Reliance Jio, up to 70 percent Guaranteed Buyback from Servify, and Rs. 2,000 cashback on SBI. The Almond colour will go on sale for the first time in June.

In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy S10+ price in India starts at Rs. 73,900 for the 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage model, going up to Rs. 91,900 for the 8GB RAM/ 512GB storage variant and Rs. 1,17,900 for the 12GB RAM/ 1TB storage option. The 128GB Galaxy S10+ model is available in Prism Black, Prism Blue, and Prism White colour variants, while its 512GB and 1TB variants come in Ceramic Black and Ceramic White colour options. The phone is sold through Amazon.in, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, Samsung Online Shop, and Tata CliQ.

The Huawei P30 Pro, on the other hand, is priced in India at Rs. 71,990 for its lone 8GB RAM/ 256GB inbuilt storage variant. It will be available in Aurora and Breathing Crystal colour variants. It is available via Amazon India and Croma stores.

OnePlus 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S10+ vs Huawei P30 Pro specifications

All the three phones run on Android Pie based on varied skins, and support dual-SIM slots. The OnePlus 7 Pro features the largest 6.67-inch Quad-HD+ resolution (1440x3120 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, and a pixel density of 516ppi. The display has a refresh rate of 90Hz, and comes with support for sRGB and DCI-P3 colour gamuts. It also supports HDR10+ and Netflix HDR streaming. A Night Mode 2.0 has been introduced, delivering a lowest brightness setting of 0.27 nits. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.



The Samsung Galaxy S10+ comes with a 6.4-inch QHD+ (1440x3040 pixels) Curved AMOLED display with 19:9 aspect ratio, and the Huawei P30 Pro sports a 6.47-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

The OnePlus 7 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 855 octa-core SoC, while the Samsung Galaxy S10+ is powered by an 8nm octa-core Exynos 9820 SoC in India, and the Huawei P30 Pro is powered by a 7nm octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core SoC. The OnePlus 7 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S10+ packs up to 12GB RAM, while the Huawei P30 Pro comes in 8GB RAM variant only. Samsung and Huawei both have microSD card slots for expansion, while OnePlus hasn't added the option to expand memory for its users



The OnePlus 7 Pro bears a triple rear camera setup, consisting of a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor as its primary camera, with an f/1.6 aperture, 1.6-micron pixels (4-in-1), OIS and EIS. The secondary camera features a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture and an ultra wide-angle lens with a 117-degree field of view. Finally, an 8-megapixel camera rounds off the triple rear camera setup, with a telephoto lens capable of 3x optical zoom, an f/2.4 aperture, 1-micron pixels, and OIS. The rear camera setup is accompanied by a dual-LED flash module. For the front camera, OnePlus is using a pop-up camera on the OnePlus 7 Pro. It features a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor with 1-micron pixels, an f/2.0 aperture, and EIS. The company is touting features like HDR, Screen Flash, Face Retouching, and Time-Lapse.

For photos and videos, the Samsung Galaxy S10+ has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel sensor with a telephoto f/2.4 auto-focus lens, a 12-megapixel sensor with wide-angle f/1.5/ f/2.4 auto-focus lens, and a 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 fixed-focus lens. The Galaxy S10+, however, sports a dual selfie camera setup that comprises an 8-megapixel RGB depth sensor with an f/2.2 fixed-focus lens and 10-megapixel sensor with an f/1.9 auto-focus lens.



In terms of the imaging capabilities, the Huawei P30 Pro comes with a quad-camera setup, which houses a 40-megapixel primary SuperSpectrum sensor with a wide-angle f/1.6 lens, a 20-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with a telephoto f/3.4 lens, and a Huawei time-of-flight (ToF) sensor. There is a 32-megapixel selfie camera as well onboard.

The Huawei P30 Pro has the largest battery at 4,200mAh, with the Samsung Galaxy S10+ packing a 4,100mAh battery, and the OnePlus 7 Pro packing a 4,000mAh battery. All the phones support fast charging. The OnePlus 7 Pro is the heaviest of the lot at 206 grams, and the Samsung Galaxy S10+ is the lightest of the lot at 175 grams. The OnePlus 7 Pro measures at 162.60x75.90x8.80mm, the Huawei P30 Pro measures at 158.00x73.40x8.4mm, and the Samsung Galaxy S10+ measures at 157.60x74.10x7.80mm. All the three phones sport an in-display fingerprint scanner, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth v5, NFC support, USB Type-C port, and face unlock support.