OnePlus 7 Pro vs OnePlus 6T: Price in India, Specifications Compared

OnePlus 7 Pro is official and the new flagship OnePlus smartphone sports a pop-up selfie camera, triple rear camera setup, a large battery, and top-of-the-line specifications. The triple rear camera setup at the back has a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, and the QHD+ display has a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone comes with UFS 3.0 storage for faster read/ write sequential speeds, boosting the overall performance of the phone, and integrates an in-display fingerprint scanner. The OnePlus 7 Pro is quite a significant upgrade over its predecessor OnePlus 6T, with improved cameras, better performance, and more. While the OnePlus 7 Pro can not be called the direct successor to OnePlus 6T, the smartphone does take the OnePlus flagship smartphone spot that was reserved for the latter until now.

We pit the OnePlus 7 Pro against the OnePlus 6T to see all the departments in which the former has got an upgrade, and whether it's worth the asking price.

OnePlus 7 Pro vs OnePlus 6T price

The OnePlus 7 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 48,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration, while its 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 52,999. The top-of-the-line OnePlus 7 Pro model with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced in the country at Rs. 57,999. The phone will be available in three colour options – Nebula Blue, Mirror Grey, and Almond. It will be available to buy on Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, and OnePlus offline stores.

On Amazon.in, the OnePlus 6T is currently selling at Rs. 32,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, and at Rs. 36,999 for 8GB + 256GB model. The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition with 10GB RAM + 256GB storage is available to buy at Rs. 46,999. The 6GB RAM + 128GB version is not listed on Amazon at the time of writing. The 8GB + 128GB variant is available in Mirror Black and Midnight Black colour options, the 8GB RAM + 256GB variant is available in Midnight Black colour option only, and the McLaren Edition is available in Speed Orange colour option.

OnePlus 7 Pro vs OnePlus 6T specifications

Both the phones run OxygenOS-based on Android Pie, and support dual-SIM (Nano) slots. The OnePlus 7 Pro features a 6.67-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with 516ppi pixel density, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and 90HZ refresh rate. The OnePlus 6T, on the other hand, features a smaller 6.41-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

The OnePlus 7 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with Qualcomm AI Engine and Adreno 640 GPU. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC powering the OnePlus 6T, coupled with Adreno 630 GPU. There's up to 12GB of RAM on the OnePlus 7 Pro, while the OnePlus 6T maxes out at 10GB RAM.

OnePlus 7 Pro vs OnePlus 6T camera

Coming to the camera, the OnePlus 7 Pro features a triple rear sensor setup - comprising a primary 48-megapixel camera with an f/1.7 aperture, 1.6-micron pixels, 7P lens, OIS and EIS support. There's a secondary 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.4 aperture , 1.0-micron pixels, and OIS support. The last 16-megapixel camera has an f/2.2 aperture, and 117-degree field of view. The three sensors are accompanied by dual-LED flash, and the phone supports 3x optical zoom, PDAF, LAF, CAF, 4K video at 30/60 fps, 1080p video at 30/60 fps, super slow motion at 1080p at 240fps and 720p at 480fps. Other features include Time Lapse, Portrait, UltraShot, Night Mode, Pro Mode, AI Scene Detection, Panorama, HDR, Studio Lighting, and RAW Image.

Up front, there's a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, 1.0-microns pixel, EIS support, screen flash, autofocus, 1080p video at 30fps. Features include Time-Lapse HDR, and Face Retouching.

The OnePlus 6T has a dual rear camera setup comprising a primary 16-megapixel Sony IMX519 sensor with an f/1.7 aperture and 1.22-micron pixels, paired with a secondary 20-megapixel Sony IMX376K sensor with an f/1.7 aperture and 1-micron pixels. It can shoot 4K video at 60fps, Super Slow Motion Video (1080p at 240fps and 720p at 480fps). A dual-LED flash accompanies the rear setup, while there is also OIS and EIS available.

The front camera on the OnePlus 6T features a 16-megapixel Sony IMX371 sensor with an f/2.0 aperture and 1-micron pixels. The front camera also supports EIS, and can recording 1080p video at 30fps and 720p video at 30fps.

OnePlus 7 Pro vs OnePlus 6T battery and fast charging support

The OnePlus 7 Pro packs a 4,000mAh battery with Warp Charge 30 support. There is a slightly smaller 3,700mAh battery on board the OnePlus 6T with fast charge support (5V, 4A) that's said to deliver a full day of power in 30 minutes of charge. The Warp Charge 30 technology is said to have cranked up the charging speed by 38 percent to make your daily charges even faster.

The OnePlus 7 Pro measures at 162.6x75.9 x8.8 mm and weighs 206 grams. The OnePlus 6T is thinner and lighter, and measures 157.5x74.8x8.2mm, while it weighs 185 grams. Both the phones support NFC, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The OnePlus 7 Pro packs dual stereo speakers.

