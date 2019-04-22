OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro are expected to be launched next month. But for some time, the new OnePlus phones have been a part of the rumour mill. Recent rumours have suggested a OnePlus 6T-like design on the OnePlus 7. The OnePlus 7 Pro, on the other hand, has so far been leaked with a pop-up selfie camera and a curved-edge build that looks fresh and distinct in the OnePlus family. Unlike last year's OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T that both had a Snapdragon 845 SoC, the OnePlus 7 phones are expected to come with the Snapdragon 855 SoC. The handsets are also speculated to launch with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. OnePlus is additionally rumoured to have plans to launch the OnePlus 5 Pro 5G variant. This would be specific to the markets that have seen the launch of the 5G services.

As we await the official launch of the new OnePlus smartphones, here's everything we know so far about the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro.

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro price in India

OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro price details are yet to be revealed. However, the OnePlus 7 price could be a few bucks more than the OnePlus 6T. The OnePlus 7 Pro, in contrast, is likely to carry a price tag higher than the OnePlus 7.

To recall, the OnePlus 6T was launched in India with a starting price of Rs. 37,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration, going up to Rs. 45,999 for the top-of-the-line 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The smartphone, however, recently got a price cut to make way for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro and currently starts at Rs. 34,999.

So far, the launch date of the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro is a mystery. It is speculated to be set for May 14, though.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau late last week confirmed on Twitter that he would make the launch event announcement on Tuesday. Meanwhile, a recent teaser by Lau suggested that the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro would come with a "Fast and Smooth" performance.

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro specifications, key features

The OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro both are speculated to debut with Android Pie out-of-the-box. The OnePlus 7 is tipped to come with a 6.4-inch flat display with a waterdrop-style display notch, whereas the OnePlus 7 Pro will reportedly sport a 6.64-inch curved Quad HD+ Super AMOLED display with a pop-up front camera. The OnePlus 7 Pro is also rumoured to have a display refresh rate of 90Hz.

For images, the OnePlus 7 is likely to have a dual rear camera setup, with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The OnePlus 7 Pro is so far, however, claimed to come with a triple rear camera with telephoto and ultra-wide angle lenses.

OnePlus 7 Pro render shows its triple rear camera setup

Photo Credit: OnLeaks/ PriceBaba

Elaborating the camera setup of the OnePlus 7 Pro, a tipster on Twitter with username Max J claimed that the new premium phone would sport a 48-megapixel primary sensor as well as an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with an f/2.4 lens to enable 3x optical zoom and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide, f/2.2 lens.

Early case renders suggested the presence of a SIM tray at the bottom of the OnePlus 7. The OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro are also expected to come with a USB Type-C port. Further, the phones would have wireless charging support.

The OnePlus 7 Pro with model number GM1915 was spotted on the Bluetooth SIG certification site recently. The online listing highlighted the presence of Bluetooth v5.0 on the new model. Also, the OnePlus 7 Pro is rumoured to have a 4,000mAh battery supporting Warp Charge 30W fast charging tech.

A recent report showcasing the OnePlus 7 renders claimed that the phone will measure 157.7x74.8x8.1mm, though its camera bump will take it to 9.5mm of thickness. We are yet to know the dimensions of the OnePlus 7 Pro.

As we mentioned, OnePlus is also expected to launch the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G variant alongside the regular OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. The 5G variant would have Qualcomm's Snapdragon X50 modem. A poster revealing the new tagline 'Go Beyond Speed' surfaced on Weibo recently that could be used on the marketing materials for the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 Pro 5G variants.