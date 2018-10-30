NDTV Gadgets360.com

OnePlus 6T vs OnePlus 6: Here's Everything That's New and Different

, 30 October 2018
OnePlus 6T vs OnePlus 6: Here's Everything That's New and Different

OnePlus 6T price starts at $549 in the US

Highlights

  • OnePlus 6T has been launched in the US
  • It has a bigger battery
  • The phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor

OnePlus 6T, the mid-cycle refresh to the OnePlus 6, was finally unveiled in New York on Monday, with its price in India set to be officially revealed tonight. The OnePlus 6T comes with upgrades such as an in-display fingerprint sensor, a waterdrop-style notch, a larger 3,700mAh battery, and improved photography as compared to its predecessor. The OnePlus 6 was launched in May this year and shares internals with the OnePlus 6T including processor, RAM, camera specifications, and connectivity. Let's find out the difference in OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T specifications.

OnePlus 6T vs OnePlus 6 specifications

The OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6 have more similarities, in terms of specifications, than differences. Both phones come with support for two Nano-SIM cards. The OnePlus 6T runs OxygenOS based on top of Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box, while the OnePlus 6 was updated to the latest Android operating system last month. The OnePlus 6T sports a 6.41-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Optic AMOLED panel with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection, while the OnePlus 6 has a 6.28-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) Optic AMOLED display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

In terms of internals, both the OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6 are powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 630 GPU, 6GB/ 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and 128GB/ 256GB UFS 2.1 inbuilt storage. The OnePlus 6 has an additional base variant with 64GB of storage.

In the camera department, the OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6 sport the exact same dual rear camera setup. Both have a primary 16-megapixel Sony IMX519 sensor with f/1.7 aperture, 1.22-micron pixel size, OIS, and EIS; and a secondary 20-megapixel Sony IMX376K sensor with f/1.7 aperture and 1.0-micron pixel size. On the front, too, both sport the same 16-megapixel Sony IMX371 sensor with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0-micron pixel size, and EIS. The company however is touting Nightscape tech on the OnePlus 6T, for improved low-light photography. It uses a new HDR algorithm and multi-frame shots to deliver a brighter image with reduced noise. This tech will make its way to the OnePlus 6 however, later this week.

As for battery specifications, the OnePlus 6T has a bigger, non-removable 3,700mAh battery with support for 5V/ 4A fast charge technology, said to provide a full-day's charge in 30 minutes. The bigger battery is said to provide 23 percent more battery life than the OnePlus 6. The OnePlus 6 is backed by a 3,300mAh unit with Dash Charge technology having the same claim of a day's worth of power in 30 minutes.

Connectivity options on both smartphones include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0 with aptX and aptX HD support, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The OnePlus 6, however, has an additional 3.5mm headphone jack missing on the OnePlus 6T.

Sensors onboard both the OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6 include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, electronic compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. The OnePlus 6T supports an in-display fingerprint sensor, while the OnePlus 6 has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Both phones come with software-based face unlock sensors. Dimensions of the OnePlus 6T are 157.5x74.8x8.2mm and weight is 185 grams. Dimensions of the OnePlus 6 are 155.7x75.4x7.75mm and weight is 177 grams. Another difference is the presence of Smart Boost feature, to improve app cold-start times.

OnePlus 6T vs OnePlus 6 price

The OnePlus 6T price starts at $549 (roughly Rs. 40,300) in the US for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Mirror Black variant, with the 8GB+128GB Mirror Black and Midnight Black variant priced at $579 (roughly Rs. 42,500), and the 8GB+256GB Midnight Black variant priced at $629 (roughly Rs. 46,200). This is slightly more expensive than the base variant of the OnePlus 6 which was priced at $529 (around Rs. 38,800) in the US. However, the OnePlus 6T's base variant offers 128GB compared to 64GB on the OnePlus 6. The OnePlus 6T has been launched in Midnight Black and Mirror Black colour options. The OnePlus 6 comes in Midnight Black, Mirror Black, and Silk White Limited Edition variants. The OnePlus 6T India price has yet to be revealed, however, we do know it will go on sale via Amazon India from November 1.

OnePlus 6T vs OnePlus 6 comparison

OnePlus 6
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
GENERAL
Release dateOctober 2018May 2018
Body typeGlass-
Dimensions (mm)157.50 x 74.80 x 8.20155.70 x 75.40 x 7.75
Weight (g)185.00177.00
Battery capacity (mAh)37003300
Removable batteryNoNo
Fast chargingProprietary-
ColoursMidnight Black, Mirror BlackMirror Black, Midnight Black, Silk White
Launched in India-Yes
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.416.28
Resolution1080x2340 pixels1080x2280 pixels
Protection typeGorilla GlassGorilla Glass
Aspect ratio19.5:919:9
Pixels per inch (PPI)-402
HARDWARE
Processorocta-core (4x2.8GHz)2.8GHz octa-core (4x2.8GHz + 4x1.7GHz)
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 845Snapdragon 845
RAM6GB8GB
Internal storage128GB128GB
Expandable storageNoNo
CAMERA
Rear camera16-megapixel (f/1.7, 1.22-micron) + 20-megapixel (f/1.7, 1-micron)16-megapixel (f/1.7, 1.22-micron) + 20-megapixel (f/1.7, 1.0-micron)
Rear flashDual LEDDual LED
Front camera16-megapixel (f/2.0, 1-micron)16-megapixel (f/2.0, 1.0-micron)
Rear autofocus-Phase detection autofocus
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 9.0Android 8.1 Oreo
SkinOxygenOSOxygenOS 5.1
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00
NFCYesYes
USB OTGYesYes
USB Type-CYesYes
Number of SIMs22
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYes-
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYes
Fingerprint sensorYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYes
AccelerometerYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYes
GyroscopeYesYes
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

OnePlus 6

OnePlus 6

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks great
  • Excellent performance
  • Useful software customisations
  • Bad
  • Average camera quality
  • No wireless charging or weatherproofing
Read detailed OnePlus 6 review
Display6.28-inch
Processor2.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2280 pixels
RAM8GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage128GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 20-megapixel
Battery Capacity3300mAh
Further reading: OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6T Price, OnePlus 6T Specifications, OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6 Price, OnePlus 6 Specifications, OnePlus
