OnePlus 6T vs OnePlus 6: What's New and Different

OnePlus 6T is the Chinese phone maker's latest smartphone to hit global markets, and was unveiled today at an event in New York. The handset will be launched in the Indian market tomorrow, on October 30. The OnePlus 6T is a handset in the company's “T” series of smartphones, which is a mid-year upgrade to the original flagship. It comes with upgrades such as an in-display fingerprint sensor, a waterdrop-style notch, a larger 3,700mAh battery and improved photography. The OnePlus 6 was launched in May this year and shares internals with the OnePlus 6T including processor, RAM, camera specifications, and connectivity. Let's find out the difference in OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T price and specifications.

OnePlus 6T vs OnePlus 6 price, availability

The OnePlus 6T price starts at $549 (roughly Rs. 40,300) in the US for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Mirror Black variant, with the 8GB+128GB Mirror Black and Midnight Black variant priced at $579 (roughly Rs. 42,500), and the 8GB+256GB Midnight Black variant priced at $629 (roughly Rs. 46,200). This is slightly more expensive than the base variant of the OnePlus 6 which was priced at $529 (around Rs. 38,800) in the US. However, the OnePlus 6T's base variant offers 128GB compared to 64GB on the OnePlus 6. The OnePlus 6T has been launched in Midnight Black and Mirror Black colour options. The OnePlus 6 comes in Midnight Black, Mirror Black, and Silk White Limited Edition variants. The OnePlus 6T India price has yet to be revealed, however, we do know it will go on sale via Amazon India from November 1.

OnePlus 6T vs OnePlus 6 specifications

The OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6 have more similarities, in terms of specifications, than differences. Both phones come with support for two Nano-SIM cards. The OnePlus 6T runs OxygenOS based on top of Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box, while the OnePlus 6 was updated to the latest Android operating system last month. The OnePlus 6T sports a 6.41-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Optic AMOLED panel with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection, while the OnePlus 6 has a 6.28-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) Optic AMOLED display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

In terms of internals, both the OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6 are powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 630 GPU, 6GB/ 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and 128GB/ 256GB UFS 2.1 inbuilt storage. The OnePlus 6 has an additional base variant with 64GB of storage.

In the camera department, the OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6 sport the exact same dual rear camera setup. Both have a primary 16-megapixel Sony IMX519 sensor with f/1.7 aperture, 1.22-micron pixel size, OIS, and EIS; and a secondary 20-megapixel Sony IMX376K sensor with f/1.7 aperture and 1.0-micron pixel size. On the front, too, both sport the same 16-megapixel Sony IMX371 sensor with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0-micron pixel size, and EIS. The company however is touting Nightscape tech on the OnePlus 6T, for improved low-light photography. It uses a new HDR algorithm and multi-frame shots to deliver a brighter image with reduced noise. This tech will make its way to the OnePlus 6 however, later this week.

As for battery specifications, the OnePlus 6T has a bigger, non-removable 3,700mAh battery with support for 5V/ 4A fast charge technology, said to provide a full-day's charge in 30 minutes. The bigger battery is said to provide 23 percent more battery life than the OnePlus 6. The OnePlus 6 is backed by a 3,300mAh unit with Dash Charge technology having the same claim of a day's worth of power in 30 minutes.

Connectivity options on both smartphones include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0 with aptX and aptX HD support, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The OnePlus 6, however, has an additional 3.5mm headphone jack missing on the OnePlus 6T.

Sensors onboard both the OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6 include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, electronic compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. The OnePlus 6T supports an in-display fingerprint sensor, while the OnePlus 6 has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Both phones come with software-based face unlock sensors. Dimensions of the OnePlus 6T are 157.5x74.8x8.2mm and weight is 185 grams. Dimensions of the OnePlus 6 are 155.7x75.4x7.75mm and weight is 177 grams. Another difference is the presence of Smart Boost feature, to improve app cold-start times.