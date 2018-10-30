OnePlus 6T vs Pixel 3 vs iPhone XS vs Galaxy Note 9

OnePlus has announced the launch of OnePlus 6T, the company's latest smartphone, taking the covers off the mid-cycle refresh of its 2018 flagship at an event in New York on Monday. With premium specifications and design elements, the OnePlus 6T will look to take on flagship devices from competitors such as Apple, Google, Samsung among others. Apple's iPhone XS was launched in September. Pixel 3, launched last month as Google's latest offering in the top-end segment, is quite popular for its cameras. Meanwhile, Samsung's flagship phablet Galaxy Note 9 that was unveiled in August this year, provides a plethora of premium features. Here we take a look at how the price and specifications of the OnePlus 6T, iPhone XS, Pixel 3, and Samsung Galaxy Note 9 compare, to give you a better idea of how the new OnePlus handset stacks up against the giants.

OnePlus 6T vs Apple iPhone XS vs Google Pixel 3 vs Samsung Galaxy Note 9 price

During the OnePlus launch event in New York, the company announced that the price of OnePlus 6T starts from $549 (roughly Rs. 40,300) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Mirror Black variant, with the 8GB+128GB Mirror Black and Midnight Black variant priced at $579 (roughly Rs. 42,500), and the 8GB+256GB Midnight Black variant priced at $629 (roughly Rs. 46,200). The smartphone comes in Midnight Black and Mirror Black colour options.

Apple, on the other hand, had launched the iPhone XS in 64GB/ 256GB/ 512GB inbuilt storage variants and the US pricing of the iPhone XS was announced as $999 (roughly Rs. 73,300) for the 64GB variant, $1,249 (roughly Rs. 91,600) for the 256GB variant, and $1,449 (roughly Rs. 1,06,300) for the 512GB variant. The iPhone XS comes in Space Grey, Silver, Gold colour variants.

Meanwhile, the price of Google Pixel 3 starts at $799 (roughly Rs. 58,600) for the 64GB variant, going up to $899 (roughly Rs. 66,000) for the 128GB variant in the US. It comes with a Pixel Stand for wireless charging, and it is priced at $79 (roughly Rs. 5,800). Interested buyers can opt to buy the phone via Verizon, or purchase the unlocked variant by paying the full amount up front. The phone will be sold in Clearly White, Just Black, and Not Pink colour options.

In the US, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 price starts at $999 (roughly Rs. 73,300) for the variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage, while the model with 8GB RAM and 512GB of storage is priced at $1,250 (roughly Rs. 91,700). It is available in Midnight Black, Metallic Copper, Ocean Blue, and Lavender Purple colour options.

OnePlus 6T vs Apple iPhone XS vs Google Pixel 3 vs Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specifications

The OnePlus 6T is a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone that runs OxygenOS based on Android 9.0 Pie. Apple's iPhone XS is also a dual-SIM (via eSIM) smartphone, but it runs iOS 12. The Google Pixel 3, on the other hand, is a single-SIM (Nano) smartphone that runs a stock version of Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box, though some markets also get eSIM functionality. Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is a dual-SIM smartphone that runs Samsung Experience on top of Android 8.1 Oreo.

The OnePlus 6T sports a 6.41-inch (1080x2340 pixels) full-HD+ Optic AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and PPI of 402 pixels per inch. The iPhone XS gets a 5.8-inch (1125x2234 pixels) OLED Super Retina display. Google's Pixel 3 sports a 5.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) flexible OLED display panel with an 18:9 aspect ratio, 443 ppi pixel density, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. And, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 features a QHD+ (1440x2960 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity Display with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio and 516 ppi.

In terms of internals, three of the smartphones in this list - Google Pixel 3, OnePlus 6T, and Samsung Galaxy Note 9 - are powered by the same 64-bit octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. The Galaxy Note 9, however, gets the Exynos 9810 SoC in certain markets including India. The OnePlus 6T features either 6GB or 8GB of RAM, Pixel 3 comes with 4GB of RAM , and the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 also with options of 6GB or 8GB of RAM. However, the Apple iPhone XS is powered by the A12 Bionic 7nm SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM.

Inbuilt storage options on the OnePlus 6T are 128GB and 256GB; Pixel 3 are 64GB and 128GB; the iPhone XS is sold in 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage models, and the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is available in 64GB and 512GB storage options.

In the camera department, the OnePlus 6T has a dual rear camera setup with dual LED flash. It comes with a 16-megapixel Sony IMX 519 primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture, 1.2-micron pixel size, OIS, EIS; and a 20-megapixel Sony IMX 376K sensor with f/1.7 aperture and 1.0-micron pixel size. The iPhone XS also sports a dual rear camera setup with a primary 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor (f/1.8 aperture) and a secondary 12-megapixel telephoto sensor (f/2.4 aperture), both coupled with 2x optical zoom and a 6-element lens. The Google Pixel 3 sports a single 12.2-megapixel dual-pixel rear camera with 1.4-micron pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, and a 76-degree field-of-view. It also comes with features such as 4K videos at 30fps, dual pixel phase detection, optical and electronic image stabilisation, spectral and flicker sensor. The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 also has a dual rear camera module with a wide-angle super speed dual pixel 12-megapixel primary sensor (variable aperture between f/1.5-f/2.4) and another 12-megapixel secondary telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom, 10x digital zoom, and f/2.4 aperture.

The selfie camera setup on the OnePlus 6T contains a 16-megapixel Sony IMX 371 sensor with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0-micron pixel size, and EIS. Meanwhile, Google Pixel 3 contains two sensors; an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, fixed focus, and 97-degree field-of-view, and another 8-megapixel normal lens with f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, and a 75-degree field-of-view. The iPhone XS has a 7-megapixel RGB selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture. Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 gets an 8-megapixel selfie camera with autofocus and f/1.7 aperture.

The OnePlus 6T packs a 3,700mAh battery with support for up to 20W fast charging. OnePlus is promising a full day of battery power in 30 minutes of charge with the bundled charger. The iPhone XS has a 2,658mAh battery unit with support for fast charging. The Google Pixel 3 packs in a 2,915mAh battery with support for up to 18W fast charging and Qi wireless charging. The bundled charger claims to offer up to 7 hours of battery life within 15 minutes of charging. The Pixel Stand provides fast, wireless charging as well. And, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 features a 4,000mAh battery under the hood.

Connectivity options on the OnePlus 6T include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, aptX and aptX HD support, NFC support, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, and USB Type-C port. The iPhone X features 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a Lightning port. Google Pixel 3 includes 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac with 2x2 MIMO, Bluetooth v5.0 with LE, a USB Type-C (v3.1) port, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, NFC, and Google Cast. And, finally, Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 comes with 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Google Pixel 3 and Samsung Galaxy Note 9 sport rear-mounted fingerprint sensors.

Dimensions of the OnePlus 6T are 157.5x74.8x8.2mm and weighs in at 185 grams. The iPhone XS measures 143.6x70.9x7.7mm and weighs about 177 grams, while Google Pixel 3 measures 145.6x68.2x7.9mm and weight is 148 grams. And, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9's dimensions are 161.9x76.4x8.8mm and weight is 201 grams.