OnePlus 6 and Honor 10, the latest flagship smartphones from both brands, were launched in India earlier this week at events held in Mumbai and London respectively. Key highlights of the OnePlus 6 include a flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, up to 8GB of RAM, a vertically stacked dual rear camera setup, and Dash Charge support. On the other hand, the Honor 10 comes with a unique Phantom Blue colour variant, an in-house HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC, extensive AI capabilities, and a cheaper price tag. We take a look at the price, specifications, features of the OnePlus 6 and Honor 10 to help you make the right buying decision.

OnePlus 6 vs Honor 10 price

OnePlus 6 price in India has been set at Rs. 34,999 for the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage model, and Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB RAM/ 128GB inbuilt storage variant. Colour variants of the phone include Midnight Black, Silk White, and Mirror Black. The OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition variant has also been launched with an 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage configuration and a price tag of Rs. 44,999.

Offline, the OnePlus 6 will be up for sale via various pop-up stores in 8 cities in India on May 21 and May 22. As for online availability, the smartphone can be bought on Amazon India in an Early Access Sale for Amazon Prime members on May 21, and in open sale on May 22. It will also be sold on OnePlus Store in India. Launch offers for the OnePlus 6 include instant discounts with SBI debit and credit cards, no cost EMI options, Idea cashback, and several bundled benefits from ClearTrip, Amazon Kindle, Amazon Prime Video, and Servify.

Honor 10 price in India has been set at Rs. 32,999 for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB onboard storage variant, which is the only one launching in India. The 6GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage model has not made its way to the country. It is available in Phantom Blue and Midnight Black colour options.

As for availability, the Honor 10 is up for sale exclusively on Flipkart in India. The flagship will also be sold through the company's Hi Honor online store in the country. Launch offers include a Rs. 500 discount coupon, MobiKwik cashback, no cost EMI plans, Jio cashback, and exchange discounts.

OnePlus 6 vs Honor 10 specifications

OnePlus 6 is a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone that runs OxygenOS 5.1 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo, and an Android P beta build is also available now. It sports a 6.28-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) Full Optic AMOLED display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 630 GPU and 6GB/ 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

In terms of optics, the OnePlus 6 bears a dual rear camera setup with a primary 16-megapixel Sony IMX519 sensor and a 20-megapixel Sony IMX376K secondary sensor. The setup comes with dual-LED flash, OIS, EIS, and f/1.7 aperture. The front camera gets a 16-megapixel Sony IMX371 sensor that features Slow Motion video recording, Face Unlock, and Portrait Mode. There are three storage variants - 64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB. A 3300mAh battery, with Dash Charge support, backs the internals from under the hood.

Connectivity options on the OnePlus 6 include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C. Sensors onboard the smartphone include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, compass, gyroscope, fingerprint sensor, and proximity sensor.

On the other hand, the dual-SIM Honor 10 runs EMUI 8.1 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. It sports a 5.84-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) FullView display with a similar 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM.

As for the camera department, the Honor 10 also gets a dual rear camera setup with a 24-megapixel and a 16-megapixel sensor, both coupled with PDAF, AI photography capabilities, 3D Portrait Lighting, HDR, and an f/1.8 aperture. On the front, the smartphone bears another 24-megapixel sensor with the same 3D Portrait Lighting mode. Additionally, the phone comes with 128GB of inbuilt storage and a 3400mAh battery.

In terms of connectivity, the Honor 10 gets 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and an Ultrasonic Under Glass fingerprint sensor.