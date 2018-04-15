OnePlus 6 launch seems to be only a few weeks away as the company has been keeping the hype train going with teasers and an official tie-in with Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War. Of course, leaks and rumours are doing their bit to give away as many details of the upcoming OnePlus 6 as possible before the launch event. A competitor to the likes of Samsung Galaxy S9, iPhone X, and upcoming Xiaomi Mi 7, the OnePlus 6 has been confirmed to feature a notch in front and Snapdragon 845 processor, meaning it will closely follow the new design language adopted by a number of Android phones recently but with a much more powerful piece of silicon inside. If you are keen to know more about OnePlus 6, including price, specifications and features, read on:

OnePlus 6 price

A leak from China says the OnePlus 6 price will be CNY 3,299 (approximately Rs. 34,200) for the base 64GB variant. On the other hand, the 128GB and 256GB variant of the smartphone will cost buyers CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 39,300) and CNY 4,399 (about Rs. 45,600), respectively. A previous leak had pegged the price of the 256GB variant at CAD 749, which amounts to around Rs. 38,000. Nonetheless, it will make the OnePlus 6 the most expensive smartphone the Chinese brand has made so far.

OnePlus 6 design

Thanks to some screenshots leaked earlier this month, we have a fair idea of the OnePlus 6 design. The smartphone is said to sport a taller 19:9 display compared to the 18:9 fullscreen display last seen on the OnePlus 5T. Much like other Android OEM-branded smartphones these days, the upcoming OnePlus flagship will sport an iPhone X-like notch to house the front-facing camera and other sensors the company has confirmed to much outrage from fans. A recent teaser posted by the company shows the handset atop the OnePlus 5T - this image shows the Alert Slider is being moved from the left edge to the right. The Alert Slider will also gain a new feature with OnePlus 6 to make focussing easier.

Leaked images and official teasers show a glass design on the back, a vertical dual rear camera setup, and a large fingerprint sensor just below the rear camera. Lastly, going by the recently launched Oppo R15, we can expect the upcoming phone to sport a 6.28-inch display with an 1080x2280 resolution. The OnePlus 6 will likely be based on the Oppo R15, going by the design cues the two companies have followed in the past.

OnePlus 6 specifications

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus 6 will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, paired with 6GB/ 8GB RAM, and 64GB/ 256GB inbuilt storage. The phone is said to run the latest version of OxygenOS on top of Android 8.1 Oreo, although we can expect it to get an Android P upgrade later this year. Further, the handset might get a battery upgrade from the current 3300mAh capacity of the OnePlus 5T. Another report suggests it will support downlink speeds of up to 1.2Gbps and uplink speeds of up to 150Mbps, thus bringing Cat. 16 Gigabit LTE to users. The OnePlus 6 will arrive with Qualcomm's latest X20 LTE modem. A previous report had claimed the presence of an under display fingerprint sensor, but that seems highly unlikely now.

While there have been rumours around the presence of a dual rear camera module, no details or specifications around the image sensors have been leaked yet.

OnePlus 6 features

Not much is known about features on the OnePlus 6 although Face Unlock is definitely one we could see on the upcoming flagship, possibly with upgrades compared to its alternative seen on the OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 5. Dash Charge, one of OnePlus' USPs, will also be a part of the OnePlus 6; whether it will be upgraded or not is yet to be seen.

Do Oppo F7 and Vivo V9 show what to expect from OnePlus 6? We discussed that on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.