OnePlus 6 launch is officially scheduled for May 16 in London and May 17 in India and China, making it the earliest OnePlus flagship launch in recent years. While we still have a few days to go before the unveiling, almost everything around the upcoming OnePlus 6 has been outed courtesy of rumours, leaks, renders, and company confirmations. With the OnePlus 6 price in India expected around the Rs. 40,000 price mark, the handset will compete with premium flagships such as the Samsung Galaxy S9 and iPhone X, as well as lower-priced flagship phones like the Mi MIX 2S and the Moto Z2 Force, giving it a lot of major handsets to stand up against. Let's take a look at the price, design, specifications, features, and everything else we know about the upcoming OnePlus flagship.

OnePlus 6 price

As has been the case with most subsequent flagship generation since the OnePlus One, the price of the OnePlus 6 is expected to be slightly higher than that of the OnePlus 5T. As per a report, the 64GB variant of the smartphone could be priced at CNY 3,299 (roughly 34,700), the 128GB model at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 40,000), and the high-end 256GB variant at CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs. 46,300). These prices will be valid for China; Indian pricing hasn't been leaked yet.

OnePlus 6 design

In terms of design, there's quite a lot of information in the public domain. Firstly, OnePlus has itself confirmed that the smartphone will sport a 19:9 display with a notch on top. This notch has been implemented to accommodate the front camera, face unlock sensor, and other such stuff. Similarly, there will also be a chin on the bottom of the display. On the back of OnePlus 6, there will be a glass panel. Additionally, the OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition variant will sport a textured back based on the Avengers: Infinity War's theme. Lastly, the OnePlus is rumoured to sport a 6.28-inch full-HD+ display, much like the one on the Oppo R15. A 3.5mm headphone jack has also been confirmed.

OnePlus 6 specifications

Let's start off with specifications that have been confirmed by OnePlus. The OnePlus 6 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. As for rumours, the handset will come with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a vertical dual rear camera setup, and the latest version of Oxygen OS on top of Android 8.1 Oreo, with an Android P update expected in the future.

The smartphone is rumoured to get wireless charging support considering the presence of a glass back panel has been confirmed by the company. Face Unlock could be yet another feature we expect on the OnePlus 6, as most modern Android flagships sport the same. And, lastly, OnePlus' popular Dash Charging will definitely be a part of the package; with improved capabilities or not, is currently uncertain. Some camera improvements can be expected as well.