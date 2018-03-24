The OnePlus 6 launch event hasn't yet been officially scheduled yet, but the company's CEO Pete Lau had confirmed, earlier this year, that the OnePlus 2018 flagship would be announced in Q2. This sets the OnePlus 6 launch date no later than June 30, 2018. This coincides with other OnePlus flagship smartphones that have launched during the same timeline for the past few years. While the launch might be several weeks away, OnePlus 6 has been leaked numerous times, with the handset's specifications, design, and features having leaked more than once. With competition from premium flagships like the Galaxy S9 and iPhone X, and also from mid-range flagships like the Moto Z2 Force, Mi 6, and the upcoming Mi MIX 2, the smartphone will have a lot to stand up against.

We take a look at everything we currently know about the upcoming OnePlus 6, including the price, specifications, features, and more.

OnePlus 6 price

In a recent leak, the OnePlus 6 price for the top-end 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage variant is suggested to be CAD 749 (roughly Rs. 38,000). Converted to USD, this amounts to $575, which is slightly higher than the $559 (Rs. 37,999 in India) price tag for the 128GB/8GB variant of the OnePlus 5T. However, the prices of the other variants of the upcoming smartphone are not yet known. There is no word on the India price of the handset either.

OnePlus 6 design

Thanks to some screenshots leaked earlier this month, we have a fair idea of the OnePlus 6 design. The smartphone is said to sport a taller 19:9 display compared to the 18:9 fullscreen display last seen on the OnePlus 5T. Much like other Android OEM-branded smartphones these days, the upcoming OnePlus flagship is also expected to sport an iPhone X-like notch to house the front-facing camera and other sensors. Separately, images leaked on Chinese portal ITHome reveal what is seemingly a prototype of the upcoming OnePlus 6.

The images show the display cutout (notch), a glass design on the back, a vertical dual rear camera setup, and a large fingerprint sensor just below the rear camera. Lastly, going by the recently launched Oppo R15, we can expect the upcoming phone to sport a 6.28-inch display with an 1080x2280 resolution. The OnePlus 6 will likely be based on the Oppo R15, going by the design cues the two companies have followed in the past.

OnePlus 6 specifications

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus 6 will apparently be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, paired with 6GB/ 8GB RAM, and 64GB/ 256GB inbuilt storage. The phone is said to run the latest version of OxygenOS on top of Android 8.1 Oreo, although we can expect it to get an Android P upgrade later this year. Further, the handset might get a battery upgrade from the current 3300mAh capacity of the OnePlus 5T. Another report suggests it will support downlink speeds of up to 1.2Gbps and uplink speeds of up to 150Mbps, thus bringing Cat. 16 Gigabit LTE to users. The OnePlus 6 will arrive with Qualcomm's latest X20 LTE modem. A previous report had claimed the presence of an under display fingerprint sensor, but that seems highly unlikely now.

While there have been rumours around the presence of a dual rear camera module, no details or specifications around the image sensors have been leaked yet.

OnePlus 6 features

Not much is known about features on the OnePlus 6 although Face Unlock is definitely one we could see on the upcoming flagship, possibly with upgrades compared to its alternative seen on the OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 5. Dash Charge, one of OnePlus' USPs, will also be a part of the OnePlus 6; whether it will be upgraded or not is yet to be seen.