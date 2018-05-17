HMD Global's mid-range smartphone - Nokia X6 - was launched in China earlier this week. It is the first smartphone from the Nokia brand to come with an Apple iPhone X-like display notch. Also, the manufacturer has introduced a dual camera setup in the handset that comes with AI and HDR features. It is not clear whether the Nokia X6 will arrive in India, but the company is clearly aiming at the budget smartphone segment, which is dominated by Chinese rival Xiaomi and its latest handset, the Redmi Note 5 Pro.

The key highlights of the Nokia X6 include an 19:9 display, an octa-core Snapdragon 636 processor, up to 6GB of RAM, a 16-megapixel front camera, Quick Charge 3.0, Android 8.1 Oreo, and a Do Not Disturb mode for gaming. Notably, it has the same SoC as the Redmi Note 5 Pro and the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, two of the popular budget warriors in the Indian market. At this price range, the Nokia X6 will also compete with both Redmi Note 5 Pro and the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1. While the Redmi Note 5 Pro is arguably dominating the market with its compelling hardware and MIUI features, the new ZenFone Max Pro M1 had arrived with a list of attractive features to take on the competition, including a dual rear camera setup, thin bezel display, metal body, a large battery, and a stock Android experience.

Here, we take a look at the Nokia X6 price and specifications and compare them with those of the Redmi Note 5 Pro and Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1.

Nokia X6 vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 price

The Nokia X6 price starts at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 13,800) for the 4GB RAM, 32GB storage variant, going up to CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 16,000) for the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant, while the 6GB RAM, 64GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 18,100). The smartphone will be available on JD.com, Suning.com, and Tmall.com, with reservations opening from May 16, and the first sale on May 21.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro price in India, on the other hand, is set at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant, and Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM, 64GB storage variant. It comes in Black, Gold, Lake Blue, and Rose Gold colour options and is available via Flipkart and Mi.com through a flash sale model.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Review

Meanwhile, the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 price in India is Rs. 10,999 for 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage variant, whereas its 4GB RAM, 64GB storage model is available at Rs. 12,999. The handset comes in Midnight Black and Grey colour options. It is available for purchase exclusively through Flipkart. There will also be a 6GB RAM variant that will be launched later, priced at Rs. 14,999.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Review

Nokia X6 vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia X6 runs Android 8.1 Oreo and sports a 5.8-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3 for protection. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC, coupled with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM.

The Nokia X6 bears a dual rear camera setup with a primary 16-megapixel sensor and a secondary 5-megapixel monochrome sensor, sporting an f/2.0 aperture and 1-micron pixels. On the front, it offers a 16-megapixel camera with the same f/2.0 aperture and 1-micron pixel sensor. The company is touting the presence of Bothie, AI features as well as HDR support. It also supports Face Unlock. It features 32GB of 64GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

Connectivity options on the Nokia X6 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. It bears a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel. It is powered by a 3060mAh battery that when coupled with an 18W charger can deliver up to 50 percent of charge in 30 minutes, thanks to Quick Charge 3.0. It measures 147.2x70.98x7.99mm (excluding the lens), going up to 8.59mm with the lens, and weighs 151 grams.

Meanwhile, the dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 5 Pro runs Android Nougat-based MIUI 9 and has a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a 2.5D curved glass. There is an octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC, paired with Adreno 509 GPU and up to 6GB of RAM. The smartphone has a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor that has an f/2.0 aperture. On the front, the handset has a 20-megapixel camera sensor with a selfie LED flash.

On the storage front, the Redmi Note 5 Pro has 64GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable via microSD card in a hybrid dual-SIM format. The smartphone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Lastly, it packs a 4000mAh battery and measures 158.6x75.4x8.05mm.

In contrast, the dual-SIM (Nano) Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 runs pure Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box and is expected to receive Android P and Android Q upgrades. The handset features a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) IPS FullView display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It comes with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, paired with Adreno 509 GPU and either 3GB or 4GB RAM. The smartphone has a dual camera setup on the back that includes a 13-megapixel primary Omnivision sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensing sensor. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, 85.5-degree wide-angle lens. Both camera setups have an LED flash.

In terms of storage, the ZenFone Max Pro M1 has up to 64GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB). The smartphone has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and Micro-USB. Besides, it packs a 5000mAh battery and measures 159x76x8.46mm.