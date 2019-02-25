Technology News

Nokia 9 PureView vs Samsung Galaxy S10+ vs Mi 9 vs Sony Xperia 1: Price, Specifications Compared

, 25 February 2019
Nokia 9 PureView is targeted at photography enthusiasts

Highlights

  • Nokia 9 PureView, Galaxy S10+, Mi 9 go on sale in March
  • Sony Xperia 1 will be available this spring
  • All four phones run on Android 9 Pie

Nokia 9 PureView made its official debut in Barcelona on Sunday. This latest flagship smartphone is targeted at the consumers, who love photography and are looking to try new and interesting technologies in the space. The Nokia 9 PureView comes with as many as five rear cameras, all of which are triggered when a picture is taken. The phone then fuses the data from the five cameras to generate a single image, which the company claims is “the richest image capture possible.” Although there aren't any other smartphones in market with five rear cameras, the Nokia 9 will be taking on the likes of Samsung Galaxy S10+, Xiaomi Mi 9, and Sony Xperia 1, all of which come with three cameras on the back and claim to offer an amazing imaging experience.

In this article, we compare the Nokia 9 PureView, Samsung Galaxy S10+, Xiaomi Mi 9, and Sony Xperia 1 smartphones to take a look at how the four phones stack up to each other. All four phones are the flagship models of the respective smartphone makers and will go on sale in select markets around the world over the coming weeks.

Nokia 9 PureView With Penta-Lens Camera, Snapdragon 845 SoC Launched at MWC 2019

Nokia 9 PureView vs Samsung Galaxy S10+ vs Xiaomi Mi 9 vs Sony Xperia 1 price

According to HMD Global, the Nokia brand licensee, the Nokia 9 PureView will carry a price tag of $699 (roughly Rs. 50,000) for the sole 6GB + 128GB version. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S10+ will retail at $999 (roughly Rs. 71,300) for the 8GB + 128GB model, $1249.99 (roughly Rs. 89,200) for the 8GB + 512GB model, and $1599.99 (roughly Rs. 1,14,100) for the 12GB + 1TB model. The Xiaomi Mi 9 will be sold at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 31,800) for the 6GB + 128GB variant and CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 34,900) for 8GB + 128GB variant. Xiaomi is also selling a 6GB + 64GB model of the Mi 9 in Europe, which will be offered at EUR 449 (roughly Rs. 36,200). Sony is yet to reveal the pricing for the Xperia 1, however some reports indicate that the phone will retail starting GBP 799 (roughly Rs. 73,600).

Nokia 9 PureView vs Samsung Galaxy S10+ vs Xiaomi Mi 9 vs Sony Xperia 1 specifications

HMD Global has included a 5.99-inch Quad-HD+ (1440x2960 pixels) POLED screen with 18.5:9 aspect ratio on the Nokia 9 PureView, whereas the Galaxy S10+ packs a 6.4-inch Quad-HD+ (3040x1440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED screen with 19:9 aspect ratio. On the other hand, the Xiaomi Mi 9 has a 6.39-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and the Sony Xperia features a 6.50-inch 4K (1644x3840 pixels) HDR OLED screen with 21:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, the Nokia 9 PureView comes with older Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, whereas the Samsung Galaxy S10+, Xiaomi Mi 9, and Sony Xperia 1 are powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. It is important to note here that in some regions, Galaxy S10+ will come with Exynos 9820 SoC, instead of Snapdragon 855. Additionally, the Nokia phone includes 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage, same as the Xperia 1 and Mi 9 base model. However, the Galaxy S10+ has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage in its base variant, which goes up to 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The Xperia 1 and Galaxy S10+ also feature microSD card slot for further storage expansion, whereas the Mi 9 is missing the slot and the same is unconfirmed for the Nokia 9 PureView at this point.

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e Unveiled

Moving on to the camera capabilities, which are the USP of the Nokia 9 PureView, the Nokia phone packs five rear cameras with Zeiss certified f/1.82 lenses, which are joined by three 12-megapixel monochrome sensors and two 12-megapixel RGB sensors. In the front, there is a 20-megapixel selfie shooter. In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S10+ comes with a triple camera setup with a 12-megapixel sensor with a telephoto f/2.4 lens, a 12-megapixel sensor with wide-angle f/1.5 to f/2.4 lens, and a 16-megapixel sensor with ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 fixed-focus lens. There are two cameras on the front of the Galaxy S10+ with a 10-megapixel sensor with an f/1.9 lens and a 8-megapixel RGB depth sensor with an f/2.2 lens. The Xiaomi Mi 9 also has three cameras on the back, but with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, a 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide angle f2.2 lens, and a 12-megapixel sensor with telephoto f2.2 lens. For selfies, there is a single 20-megapixel sensor on the front with f2.0 lens. Lastly, the Sony Xperia 1 sports three cameras as well, but with a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.6 lens, a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with wide-angle f/2.4 lens, and a 12-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 lens. There is also an 8-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies with f/2.0 lens.

Coming to the onboard battery, the Nokia 9 PureView includes a 3,320mAh battery, whereas the Galaxy S10+ packs a 4,100mAh battery, Xiaomi Mi 9 comes with a 3,300mAh battery, and Sony Xperia 1 features a 3,300mAh battery. All phones except Sony Xperia 1 include fast charging as well as wireless charging support. Galaxy S10+ also includes reverse wireless charging.

Mi 9 With Triple Rear Cameras, 20W Fast Charging Support Launched

Among other features, all four phones include fingerprint sensor, Android 9.0, Wi-Fi 5 (S10+ has Wi-Fi 6), Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB Type-C, dual-SIM support, 4G LTE, and the usual set of sensors.

With Galaxy Fold, has Samsung kicked off a revolution in smartphone tech? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

  Nokia 9 PureView
Nokia 9 PureView
Samsung Galaxy S10+
Samsung Galaxy S10+
Xiaomi Mi 9
Xiaomi Mi 9
Sony Xperia 1
Sony Xperia 1
GENERAL
Release dateFebruary 2019February 2019February 2019February 2019
Body typeGlass---
Dimensions (mm)155.00 x 75.00 x 8.00157.60 x 74.10 x 7.80157.50 x 74.67 x 7.61167.00 x 72.00 x 8.20
Weight (g)172.00175.00173.00-
IP ratingIP67--IP68
Battery capacity (mAh)3320410033003300
Removable batteryNoNo--
Wireless chargingYesYesYesYes
ColoursMidnight BlueCeramic Black, Ceramic White, Prism Black, Prism Blue, Prism Green, Prism White,Deep Grey, Holographic Illusion Blue, Holographic IllusionBlack, Grey, Purple, White,
Fast charging-ProprietaryProprietaryProprietary
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)5.996.406.396.50
Protection typeGorilla Glass-Gorilla GlassGorilla Glass
Aspect ratio-19:919.5:921:9
Resolution--1080x2340 pixels1644x3840 pixels
HARDWARE
Processorocta-core1.9GHz octa-core2.84GHz octa-coreocta-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 845Samsung Exynos 9820Qualcomm Snapdragon 855Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
RAM6GB8GB6GB6GB
Internal storage128GB128GB128GB-
Expandable storageNoYes-Yes
Expandable storage type-microSD-microSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)-512-512
CAMERA
Rear camera12-megapixel + 12-megapixel (f/1.82) + 12-megapixel (f/1.82) + 12-megapixel (f/1.82)12-megapixel (f/1.5) + 12-megapixel (f/2.4) + 16-megapixel (f/2.2)48-megapixel (f/1.75, 0.8-micron) + 12-megapixel (f/2.2, 1.0-micron) + 16-megapixel (f/2.2, 1.0-micron)12-megapixel (f/1.6, 1.4-micron) + 12-megapixel (f/2.4, 1-micron) + 12-megapixel (f/2.4, 1-micron)
Rear autofocusYesPhase detection autofocusYesYes
Rear flashLED-YesDual LED
Front camera20-megapixel (f/1.82)10-megapixel (f/1.9) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2)20-megapixel (f/2.0, 0.9-micron)8-megapixel (f/2.0, 1.12-micron)
Front autofocus-Yes--
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 9.0 PieAndroid 9.0Android 9.0Android 9.0
Skin-One UIMIUI 10-
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00
NFCYesYesYesYes
USB OTGNo---
USB Type-CYesYesYesYes
Number of SIMs2222
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYesYes-Yes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYesYes-
Fingerprint sensorYesYesYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYesYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYesYes
GyroscopeYesYesYesYes
BarometerYesYes-Yes
Temperature sensorNo---
3D face recognition--Yes-
For details of the latest Nokia, Xiaomi, Sony, and other mobile launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2019 hub.

Further reading: Nokia 9 PureView, Samsung Galaxy S10, Xiaomi Mi 9, Sony Xperia 1
