NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nokia 8.1 vs Nokia 7 Plus: What’s New and Different in the Nokia 8.1?

, 06 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Nokia 8.1 vs Nokia 7 Plus: What’s New and Different in the Nokia 8.1?

Nokia 8.1 price in India will likely be announced at HMD's December 10 launch event

Highlights

  • Nokia 8.1 price has been set at EUR 399
  • Nokia 7 Plus was launched in India at a price of Rs. 25,999
  • Both phones are part of Google’s Android One programme

Nokia 8.1 is HMD Global's latest smartphone, which was launched at the company's event in Dubai on Wednesday. Placed in the premium mid-range segment, the Nokia 8.1 comes with features such as a 6.18-inch display panel with HDR10 support, a dual rear camera setup with Zeiss optics, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, Android 9.0 Pie, and 18W fast charging support. This phone is the success to HMD's Nokia 7 Plus, which launched back in February at MWC 2018. Both phones are part of Google's Android One programme and will get regular Android updates for the near future. Let's check out what the similarities and differences are between the Nokia 8.1 and Nokia 7 Plus.

Nokia 8.1 vs Nokia 7 Plus price

Nokia 8.1 price has been set at EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 32,200) in European and Middle Eastern markets. The phone will go on sale in the mentioned markets from “mid-December”. Additionally, HMD has confirmed a launch event in India on December 10 where the Nokia 8.1 is expected to see an unveiling. At the event, Nokia 8.1 price in India will likely be announced. The phone is available in Blue/ Silver, Iron/ Steel, and Steel/ Copper dual-tone colour options.

Nokia 7 Plus, on the other hand, was launched in India at a price of Rs. 25,999 back in April this year. At launch, the phone was made available across online platforms like Amazon.in and Nokia Mobile Shop, and offline outlets including Croma, Sangeetha, Reliance Digital, and more. Colour options include Black/ Copper and White/ Copper dual-tone variants. Notably, the Nokia 7 Plus is currently out of stock in India and is not expected to be made available anytime soon.

Nokia 8.1 vs Nokia 7 Plus specifications

Both the Nokia 8.1 and Nokia 7 Plus support two Nano SIM cards and run a stock version of the latest Android 9.0 Pie. The Nokia 7 Plus sports a 6-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) IPS LCD panel with an 18:9 aspect ratio, and the Nokia 8.1 has a larger 6.18-inch full-HD+ (1080x2244 pixels) panel with a taller 18.7:9 aspect ratio and HDR10 support.

At its core, the Nokia 8.1 is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. Storage on the handset is expandable via microSD card (up to 400GB). On the other hand, the Nokia 7 Plus is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, paired with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. Storage on the Nokia 7 Plus is also expandable via microSD card but only up to another 256GB.

In the camera department, both the Nokia 8.1 and Nokia 7 Plus sport dual rear camera setups with Zeiss optics. The rear camera setup on the Nokia 8.1 consists of a 12-megapixel primary sensor, with a 1/2.55-inch sensor, 1.4-micron pixels, EIS, OIS, 2PD tech, and dual-LED flash; and a 13-megapixel secondary sensor for depth sensing. The Nokia 7 Plus' rear camera module gets a 12-megapixel primary wide-angle sensor, with f/1.75 aperture and 1.4-micron pixels; and a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.6 aperture and 1-micron pixel.

On the front, the Nokia 8.1 sports a 20-megapixel fixed focus selfie camera with 0.9 micron pixels and 4-in-1 pixel tech for improved low light photography. The Nokia 7 Plus has a 16-megapixel fixed focus selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture, 1-micron pixels, and Zeiss optics.

Connectivity options on the Nokia 8.1 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac with VoWiFi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Nokia 7 Plus has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, a USB Type-C (2.0) port, and a 3.5mm audio jack as connectivity options. The Nokia 8.1 has a 3,500mAh battery under the hood with support for 18W fast charging. The Nokia 7 Plus gets a 3,800mAh battery under the hood with support for fast charging.

Sensors onboard the Nokia 8.1 include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. The Nokia 7 Plus gets an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. Both phones sport rear-facing fingerprint sensors and software-based face unlock sensors.

Dimensions of the Nokia 8.1 are 154.8x75.76x7.97mm, and weighs in at 178 grams. The Nokia 7 Plus measures 158.38x75.64x7.99mm.

Nokia 8.1 vs Nokia 7 Plus comparison

  Nokia 8.1
Nokia 8.1
Nokia 7 Plus
Nokia 7 Plus
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
GENERAL
Release dateDecember 2018February 2018
Dimensions (mm)154.80 x 75.76 x 7.97158.38 x 75.64 x 7.99
Weight (g)178.00-
Battery capacity (mAh)35003800
Removable batteryNoNo
ColoursBlue/ Silver, Steel/ Copper, Iron/ SteelBlack/Copper, White/Copper
Launched in India-Yes
SAR value-0.74
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.186.00
Resolution1080x2244 pixels1080x2160 pixels
Aspect ratio18.7:918:9
Protection type-Gorilla Glass
Pixels per inch (PPI)-403
HARDWARE
Processor2.2GHz octa-coreocta-core (4x2.2GHz + 4x1.8GHz)
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 710Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
RAM4GB4GB
Internal storage64GB64GB
Expandable storageYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)400256
CAMERA
Rear camera12-megapixel (f/1.8, 1.4-micron) + 13-megapixel12-megapixel (f/1.8, 1.4-micron) + 13-megapixel (f/2.6, 1.0-micron)
Rear autofocusYesPhase detection autofocus
Rear flashDual LEDYes
Front camera20-megapixel (0.9-micron)16-megapixel (f/2.0, 1.0-micron)
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 9.0 PieAndroid 8.0
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00
USB Type-CYesYes
Number of SIMs22
NFC-Yes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYes
Fingerprint sensorYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYes
AccelerometerYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYes
GyroscopeYesYes
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia 8.1, Nokia 8.1 Price, Nokia 8.1 Specifications, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 7 Plus Price in India, Nokia 7 Plus Specifications, Nokia, HMD Global
Xiaomi Poco F1, Redmi 6A, Mi A2, Redmi Note 5 Pro, and Other Phones Discounted During Xiaomi Sale on Flipkart, Amazon, and Mi.com
Department of Telecom Awaits Law Ministry Nod for In-Flight Connectivity Norms
Nokia 8.1 vs Nokia 7 Plus: What’s New and Different in the Nokia 8.1?
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Asus Vivobook
TRENDING
  1. Flipkart's Sale Kicks Off Tonight With Offers on These Mobiles and More
  2. Nokia 8.1 With 6.18" HDR Display, Android 9 Pie, Snapdragon 710 Launched
  3. Scientists Detect Biggest Collision of Black Holes Ever Observed
  4. Xiaomi Sale Goes Live With Deals on Flipkart, Amazon, and Mi.Com
  5. Vivo Nex 2 Shown Off in Teasers, Appears in Leaked Hands-On Images
  6. Poco F1 to Get Up to Rs. 5,000 Discount Between December 6 and 8
  7. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, ZenFone Max M2 Specifications, Price Leaked
  8. Jio Offers Some Users 2GB Extra Data Daily: Check If You're One of Them
  9. PUBG PS4 Gets Vikendi Snow Map, PS4 Pro Graphics Options in PTS
  10. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.