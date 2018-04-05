Nokia 7 Plus, after its unveiling at MWC 2018, has finally been launched in India. It is an Android One-powered mid-range smartphone that HMD Global has launched in the country, alongside the Nokia 6 (2018) and Nokia 8 Sirocco. The key highlights of the Nokia 7 successor include Zeiss-branded dual rear camera setup with 2X optical zoom, 6-inch 18:9 display, face unlock, and some artificial intelligence features. At its price range, the Nokia 7 Plus will compete against Vivo V9, Oppo F7, and the Moto X4 (6GB variant).

Oppo F7 was launched last month in India as one of the most affordable smartphones with a notch, just days after the Vivo V9 was unveiled in the country featuring a similar design. Both Oppo F7 and Vivo V9 also have several other features in common, including a bezel-less design that strikingly resembles the iPhone X, the presence of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box (with their respective skin on top), and full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) resolution displays with 19:9 aspect ratio, among others. Meanwhile, the Moto X4 was launched in 2017, the company unveiled a 6GB RAM variant of the smartphone earlier this year and it packs similar features to the other smartphones in the list. We take a look at the key differences between the new Nokia 7 Plus, the Vivo V9, Oppo F7, and the Moto X4.

Nokia 7 Plus vs Vivo V9 vs Oppo F7 vs Moto X4 price compared

The Nokia 7 Plus has been priced at Rs. 25,999 (best buy price) in India. It will be available in Black/ Copper and White/ Copper colour variants and is set to go on sale in the country from April 30 onwards. Pre-bookings for the handset will start from April 20 and will be available via Amazon India, the Nokia Mobile Shop, and other offline outlets. There are several launch offers that will be available with the smartphone, such as Rs. 2,000 cashback for Airtel users, free subscription to Airtel TV app, discounts on domestic hotels via MakeMyTrip, and more. Also, buyers can avail no-cost EMI option on credit cards, Bajaj FinServ and Home Credit, and ICICI Bank cards will provide 5 percent cashback until May 31.

Nokia 7 Plus First Impressions

Meanwhile, Vivo V9 price in India is Rs. 22,990 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant, which is the only one launched in the country. Following pre-orders, which came with several offers, the smartphone has been available starting April 2 across offline partners. It went on sale via online partners like Amazon India, Flipkart, Paytm, and Vivo's own E-store from today.

Vivo V9 Review

Oppo F7, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 21,990 in India, for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant, and will be available starting April 9 in Diamond Black, Moonlight Silver, and Solar Red. A special edition variant of the phone with 6GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage was launched at a price of Rs. 26,990, and will be available in Diamond Black and Solar Red colour variants. The limited edition variants will be available only at select Oppo stores, but no exact availability has yet been detailed. Talking about launch offers, 10,000 units of the Oppo F7 will be up for grabs at 777 Oppo offline stores and Flipkart in a 24-hour flash sale wherein buyers will be entitled to 5 percent cashback on purchases through ICICI credit cards. Customers can also avail a one-time free screen replacement, 120GB data from Jio, and up to 1,200 cashback in 12 months.

Oppo F7 First Impressions

Coming to the Moto X4, the 6GB RAM variant was priced at Rs. 24,999, and it is available in Sterling Blue and Super Black colour variants. Comparatively, the Moto X4 3GB RAM, 32GB storage price in India is Rs. 20,999 while the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 22,999. The smartphone went on sale via Flipkart and Moto Hub stores on January 31.

Moto X4 (6GB) Review

Nokia 7 Plus vs Vivo V9 vs Oppo F7 vs Moto X4 specifications, features compared

The dual-SIM Nokia 7 Plus runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box and is an Android One smartphone. The handset sports a 6-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160) IPS LCD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio alongside Corning Gorilla Glass protection and a peak brightness rating of 500-nits. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM.

Coming to optics, there is a dual camera setup at the rear end capable of 2X optical zoom with a dual-tone LED flash and Zeiss optics. The primary 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor has an aperture of f/1.75 and a pixel size of 1.4 microns. The secondary 13-megapixel sensor has an aperture of f/1.75 and a pixel size of 1 microns. The phone comes with a 16-megapixel fixed focus camera with an f/2.0 aperture, 1-micron pixels and Zeiss optics on the front.

The Nokia 7 Plus has 64GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 256GB). In terms of connectivity, it supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C (2.0), and a 3.5mm audio jack. It also comes with sensors like an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. It is powered by a 3,800mAh battery with fast charging.

Meanwhile, the dual-SIM Vivo V9 runs FunTouch OS 4.0 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. It sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) IPS 'FullView Display 2.0' panel with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 SoC, paired with 4GB of DDR3 RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage. Storage is expandable via dedicated microSD card (up to 256GB).

In terms of camera optics, the Vivo V9 has a dual rear camera setup that gets a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, which have f/2.0 and f/2.4 aperture lenses respectively. On the front is a 24-megapixel selfie camera with features such as f/2.0 aperture, Face Beauty app, an Ultra-HDR mode, and Portrait Lighting capabilities.

Connectivity options on the Vivo V9 include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a Micro-USB port, and Bluetooth 4.2. Sensors onboard the phone include an ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and an accelerometer. There is a 3260mAh battery powering the internals from under the hood.

Further, the Oppo F7 is also a dual-SIM handset that runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box with ColorOS 5.0 on top. The phone features a 6.23-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) Full Screen 2.0 display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and 16 million colours. It runs on a by a 64-bit octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM (6GB RAM in special edition variants) and 64GB inbuilt storage expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

The Oppo F7 handset bears a 16-megapixel rear camera features including f/1.8 aperture and AI scene recognition. The selfie camera has a 25-megapixel CMOS sensor with f/2.0 aperture and real-time HDR capabilities. There is a 3400mAh battery under the hood.

In terms of connectivity, the Oppo F7 gets Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 4G VoLTE, USB OTG, and GPS/ A-GPS. Sensors include an ambient light sensor, accelerometer, fingerprint sensor, and proximity sensor.

Finally, the dual-SIM Moto X4 runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. It sports a 5.2-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) LTPS IPS display with a pixel density of 424ppi and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 630 SoC clocked at up to 2.2GHz, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM.

As for the dual rear camera setup on the Moto X4, there is a 12-megapixel primary camera with a Dual Autofocus Pixel sensor, an f/2.0 aperture, and 1.4-micron pixels. Also present, is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor with a 120-degree field of view, an f/2.2 aperture, and 1.12-micron pixels. The Moto X4's front camera features 16-megapixel sensor with 1-micron pixels and an f/2.0 aperture.

The Moto X4 is available in two inbuilt storage variants - 32GB or 64GB - both of which are expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v5.0, dual-band (2.4GHz and 5GHz) Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, NFC, FM radio, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. It is powered by a 3000mAh non-removable 'all-day' battery, which can be coupled with a 15W TurboPower charger that comes bundled in the box.