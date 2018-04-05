Nokia 6 (2018) was launched in India on Wednesday as HMD Global's new affordable smartphone. Unlike its predecessor, the Nokia 6 (2018) comes in an all-new series 6000 aluminium build and is based on Google's Android One programme that is designed specifically to deliver a pure Android experience and speedier updates than what you can get on any custom Android ROM. Nokia 6 (2018) also bears the Bothie feature that was previously a part of the Nokia 8 flagship, and comes with Zeiss optics. The new Nokia model was one of the anticipated options under Rs. 20,000 price segment. However, that segment already has the Redmi Note 5 Pro, Vivo V7, and Oppo F5.

So what's the difference that the new smartphone brings to the market? We're here taking a look at the Nokia 6 (2018) price, specifications, key features and comparing them with those of the Redmi Note 5 Pro, Vivo V7, and Oppo F5 to help you see the major distinctions.

Nokia 6 (2018) vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Vivo V7 vs Oppo F5 price in India

The Nokia 6 (2018) price in India has been set at Rs. 16,999 (best buy price) for the 3GB RAM, 32GB storage variant. It will be available for purchase via the Nokia Mobile Shop as well as select mobile outlets, including Sangeetha, Poorvika, Big C, Croma, and Reliance Digital among others. There are Black/ Cooper, White/ Iron, and Blue/ Gold colour options to choose from. However, the company hasn't revealed any details about the availability and price of the Nokia 6 (2018) 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant.

Launch offers for the Nokia 6 (2018) includes a Rs. 2,000 cashback from Airtel, extended free subscription to the Airtel TV app until December 31, 2018. Similarly, the handset comes with a 25 percent of instant discount on domestic hotel bookings via MakeMyTrip. HMD Global is also offering a complimentary 12-month Accidental Damage Insurance from Servify on opening a Kotak 811 savings account. Moreover, the handset is available at zero-cost EMI on credit cards and through Bajaj FinServ and Home Credit.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro price in India, on the other hand, starts at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant and goes up to Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM, 64G storage variant. Both come in Black, Gold, Lake Blue, and Rose Gold colour options and are available for purchase via a flash sale model on Flipkart and Mi.com.

Contrary to the Nokia 6 (2018) and Redmi Note 5 Pro, the Vivo V7 was launched in India in November at Rs. 18,990, though it is currently available at Rs. 16,990. The smartphone comes in Champagne Gold, Matte Black, Energetic Blue colour options and is available for purchase through various online stores, including Flipkart, Amazon, and Paytm Mall.

Though the official Oppo F5 price in India is Rs. 19,990 for the 4GB RAM and 32GB storage variant, it is available at roughly Rs. 18,000 in online stores.

Nokia 6 (2018) vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Vivo V7 vs Oppo F5 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 6 (2018) runs Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box and being a part of the Android One programme, it is expected to receive an update to Android P soon after its debut on Pixel handsets. The smartphone features a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS LCD panel with a 16:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC, coupled with 3GB of LPDDR4 RAM. The smartphone has a single 16-megapixel camera sensor on the back with ZEISS optics, f/2.0 aperture, and a dual-tone LED flash. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel fixed focus sensor with an f/2.0 aperture.

The Nokia 6 (2018) has 32GB of onboard storage that can be expandable via a microSD card (up to 128GB). In terms of connectivity, there is 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is Nokia's spatial audio technology that is powered by two built-in microphones. Besides, the handset packs a 3000mAh battery that is rated to deliver up to 16 hours of talk time on a single charge and measures 148.8x75.8x8.15mm.

Distinctly, the dual-SIM Redmi Note 5 Pro runs Android Nougat-based MIUI 9 and has a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass protection. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC, coupled with Adreno 509 GPU and either 4GB or 6GB of RAM. On the back, there is a dual camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor featuring an f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. There is an LED flash module to lighten up your dark shots. On the front, there is a 20-megapixel sensor, accompanied by an LED selfie-light module.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro has 64GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card in a hybrid dual-SIM configuration. There are 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack on the part of connectivity options. Furthermore, the handset has a 4000mAh battery and measures 158.50x75.45x8.05mm.

In contrast, the dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo V7 runs FunTouch OS 3.2 based on Android 7.1 Nougat and sports a 5.7-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) FullView IPS display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core Snapdragon 450 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. For capturing images, the Vivo smartphone has a 16-megapixel rear sensor with an an f/2.0 aperture and an LED flash, while a 24-megapixel front camera sensor included with a soft 'Moonlight Glow' selfie light and an f/2.0 aperture.

The Vivo V7 has 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 256GB). On the part of connectivity, there is 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port. The smartphone packs a 3000mAh battery and measures 149.3x72.8x7.9mm.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo F5, on the other hand, runs ColorOS 3.2 based on Android 7.1 Nougat and features a 6-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) LTPS 'Full Screen' display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The smartphone has an octa-core MediaTek MT6763T SoC, coupled with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM. There is a 20-megapixel camera sensor on the front with an f/2.0 aperture, while the back has a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and dual-LED flash.

The Oppo F5 has 32GB and 64GB onboard storage variants that both are expandable via a microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB with OTG support, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Lastly, the smartphone packs a 3200mAh battery and measures 156.5x76x7.5mm.