Nokia 4.2 was launched on Sunday as the new budget model by HMD Global. The latest Nokia phone runs Android Pie out-of-the-box and is a part of Google's Android One programme that is majorly designed to offer speedy software updates. The Nokia 4.2 also comes preloaded with artificial intelligence (AI) powered camera capabilities and has a Face Unlock feature. HMD Global has also provided a waterdrop-style notch and a dedicated button for accessing Google Assistant. All this makes the Nokia 4.2 a distinguished competitor in the budget smartphone segment.

We compare the Nokia 4.2 with the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 and Redmi Note 6 Pro to see how the new phone at least on paper takes on the two strong budget phone contenders.

Nokia 4.2 vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 vs Redmi Note 6 Pro price

The Nokia 4.2 price is set at $169 (roughly Rs. 12,000) for the 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage variant, while its 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage model is priced at $199 (roughly Rs. 14,200). The phone will go on sale in the global markets starting early May this year.

The India pricing and availability of the Nokia 4.2 are yet to be revealed. Moreover, the new Nokia phone will come in Pink Sand and Black colour options.

In contrast, the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 price in India starts at Rs. 12,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage model, going up to Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant and Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage option. The handset comes in Blue and Titanium colour options.

The Redmi Note 6 Pro price in India, on the other front, is set at Rs. 13,999 for the base 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage option and Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The phone comes in Black, Blue, Red, and Rose Gold colour options.

Nokia 4.2 vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 vs Redmi Note 6 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 4.2 runs Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box along with pure Android experience. However, the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 debuted with Android 8.1 Oreo, though it recently received an Android Pie beta update. The Redmi Note 6 Pro, on the other hand, runs Android 8.1 Oreo with MIUI 10 on top. Xiaomi is also testing an MIUI 10 Global Beta update based on Android Pie. There isn't any concrete schedule around the stable update, though.

The Nokia 4.2 features a 5.71-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) a-Si TFT LCD panel with a 19:9 aspect ratio and a 2.5D curved glass protection on top. In contrast, the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 sports a 6.26-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) TFT display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 6 protection. The Redmi Note 6 Pro also has a 6.26-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) IPS LCD panel along with a 19:9 aspect ratio and a 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass protection.

Under the hood, the Nokia 4.2 has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, coupled with 2GB and 3GB RAM options. The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, on the other hand, has an octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC, paired with 3GB, 4GB, and 6GB RAM options. However, the Redmi Note 6 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 636 SoC along with 4GB and 6GB RAM options.

For photos and videos, the Nokia 4.2 has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/2.2 autofocus lens and 1.12-micron pixel size as well as a secondary 2-megapixel sensor along with a fixed focus, f/2.2 lens and 1.75-micron pixel sensor. The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 also has a dual rear camera setup, but this comes with a 13-megapixel primary Sony IMX486 sensor that has an f/1.8 lens and 1.25-micron pixel size -- along with a 5-megapixel dedicated depth sensor. Distinctly, the Redmi Note 6 Pro has a dual rear camera setup along with a 12-megapixel primary sensor that has an f/1.9 lens and 1.4-micron pixel size. The Xiaomi phone also has a 5-megapixel depth sensing secondary sensor at the back.

To enable selfies and video chat, the Nokia 4.2 sports an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front along with an f/2.0 lens. The sensor has a 1.12-micron pixel size. The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, in contrast, carries a 13-megapixel camera sensor at the front along with an f/2.0 lens and 1.12-micron pixel size. There is also an LED flash to enhance self-portraits and video conference in low light environments. Furthermore, the Redmi Note 6 Pro has a dual selfie camera setup along with a 20-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor.

The Nokia 4.2 has 16GB and 32GB of onboard storage options that both are upgradable via microSD card (up to 400GB). Unlike the Nokia phone, the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 that has 32GB and 64GB of internal storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB) with a dedicated slot. The Redmi Note 6 Pro has lone 64GB storage variant, but the built-in storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

Connectivity options on the Nokia 4.2 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, FM radio, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 and Redmi Note 6 Pro also have similar connectivity options.

Sensors on the Nokia 4.2 include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, biometric facial recognition, fingerprint sensor, and a proximity sensor. The ZenFone Max Pro M2 has an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor, alongside a fingerprint sensor at the back. Lastly, sensors on the Redmi Note 6 Pro include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, electronic compass, gyroscope, IR blaster, proximity sensor, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Nokia 4.2 packs a 3,000mAh battery that doesn't support any dedicated fast-charging technology. However, the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 comes with a 4,000mAh battery. The Redmi Note 6 Pro also has a 4,000mAh battery that supports Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3.0.

Dimensions of the Nokia 4.2 are 148.95x71.30x8.39mm, and it weighs 161 grams. The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 measures 158.41x76.28x7.7mm and weighs 160 grams. The Redmi Note 6 Pro, on the other front, measures 157.91x76.38x8.26mm and its weight is 182 grams.