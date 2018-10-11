NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nokia 3.1 Plus vs Redmi 6 Pro vs ZenFone Max Pro M1: Price, Specifications Compared

, 11 October 2018
Nokia 3.1 Plus will compete with Redmi 6 Pro and ZenFone Max Pro M1

Highlights

  • Nokia 3.1 Plus is priced starting at Rs. 11,499
  • It is powered by the MediaTek Helip P22 processor
  • The Nokia 3.1 Plus packs a 3,500mAh battery

HMD Global launched the Nokia 3.1 Plus smartphone in India with dual rear cameras, 3,500mAh battery, and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. Priced under Rs. 12,000, the smartphone is positioned to compete with a slew of smartphones in the Indian market. The Nokia 3.1 Plus is all set to go on sale on October 19 and a couple of launch offers have been listed as well. The new Nokia device will compete with the Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro, and Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 in the Indian smartphone segment.

We pit the Nokia 3.1 Plus with the Redmi 6 Pro and Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 to see how it fares against the competition, at least on paper.

Nokia 3.1 Plus vs Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1: Price compared

The Nokia 3.1 Plus is priced in India at Rs. 11,499 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. There's also a 2GB RAM and 16GB storage variant, however pricing and availability details haven't been revealed. The 2GB RAM variant will go on sale from October 19 through all major offline stores and the online Nokia store in Blue, White, and Baltic colour options. Launch offers include 1TB bundle data from Bharti Airtel.

In comparison, the Redmi 6 Pro is priced in India for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variants have been set as Rs. 10,999 and Rs. 12,999. The two variants are available on Amazon India and Mi.com. Both the variants come with Rs. 2,200 cashback from Jio (44 vouchers of Rs. 50 each) and 4.5TB complimentary data on recharges of Rs. 198 and Rs. 299.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Review

Lastly, the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 price in India starts at Rs. 10,999 for the variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB inbuilt storage, while the model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will cost Rs. 12,999. The 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant was launched in July, and is priced in India at Rs. 14,999. The phone comes in Midnight Black and Grey colour options, and is available exclusively on Flipkart.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Review

Nokia 3.1 Plus vs Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1: Specifications compared

Coming to the specifications, the Redmi 6 Pro is the thickest at 8.75mm, but the Nokia 3.1 Plus and Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 are heavier at 180 grams. While the Nokia 3.1 Plus and Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 have almost the same display size at 6-inch and 5.99-inch respectively, the Redmi 6 Pro has a slightly small 5.84-inch display. The Redmi 6 Pro sports a display notch, while the Nokia 3.1 Plus and ZenFone Max Pro M1 sport traditional bezels on the top portion of the display. The Nokia 3.1 Plus sports 720p resolution, while the other two sport 1080p resolution displays.

Nokia 3.1 Plus With 6-Inch 18:9 Display, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India

Talking about processors, the Nokia 3.1 Plus is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, while both the Asus and Xiaomi phones are powered by Snapdragon 636 and Snapdragon 625 SoCs respectively. Nokia 3.1 Plus offers 2GB RAM + 16GB storage (not yet available) and 3GB RAM + 32GB storage options, the Redmi 6 Pro offers 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variants, and the ZenFone Max Pro M1 offers 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 64GB storage options. All the three phones offer expandable storage option via microSD card slot.

Coming to the camera, all three phones sport dual camera setup at the back stacked vertically. Nokia 3.1 Plus sports one 13-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/2.0, PDAF lens and 5-megapixel secondary monochrome sensor along with an f/2.4, fixed focus lens. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel camera at the front along with an f/2.2, fixed focus lens. On the other hand, the Redmi 6 Pro sports a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, paired with f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, 1.25-micron pixels, and LED flash. There is a 5-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies. Lastly, the 3GB RAM/ 4GB RAM variant of the ZenFone Max Pro M1 bears a primary 13-megapixel Omnivision sensor, with f/2.2 aperture, and a secondary 5-megapixel depth sensing sensor, both with LED flash. On the front, the 3GB RAM/ 4GB RAM variant comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera that offers a 5P lens, an 85.5-degree lens, and an aperture of f/2.0. The 6GB RAM variant however has a 16-megapixel (f2/.0) + 5-megapixel rear camera combination and a 16-megapixel selfie camera (f/2.0).

The Nokia 3.1 Plus and Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 run on pure Android 8.1 Oreo, while the Redmi 6 Pro runs MIUI 9.6 skin on top. All the three phones support dual-SIM slots, a 3.5mm audio jack, and Bluetooth v4.2. The Nokia 3.1 Plus packs a 3,500mAh battery, the Redmi 6 Pro packs a 4,000mAh battery, and the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 packs the largest 5,000mAh battery.

  Nokia 3.1 Plus
Nokia 3.1 Plus
Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro
Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1
Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
GENERAL
Release dateOctober 2018September 2018April 2018
Launched in IndiaYesYesYes
Dimensions (mm)156.68 x 76.44 x 8.19149.33 x 71.68 x 8.75159.00 x 76.00 x 8.64
Weight (g)180.00178.00180.00
Battery capacity (mAh)350040005000
ColoursBlue, White, BalticGold, Blue, Black, RedMidnight Black, Grey
Body type-Plastic-
Removable battery-No-
Wireless charging-No-
SAR value-0.96-
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.005.845.99
Resolution720x1440 pixels1080x2280 pixels1080x2160 pixels
Aspect ratio18:919:918:9
Pixels per inch (PPI)-432404
HARDWARE
Processor1.5GHz octa-core (4x2GHz + 4x1.5GHz)2GHz octa-core (8x2GHz)1.8GHz octa-core
Processor makeMediaTek Helio P22Qualcomm Snapdragon 625Snapdragon 636
RAM-4GB3GB
Internal storage-64GB32GB
Expandable storage-YesYes
Expandable storage type-microSDmicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)-2562000
Dedicated microSD slot-Yes-
CAMERA
Rear camera13-megapixel (f/2.0, 1.12-micron) + 5-megapixel (f/2.4, 1.12-micron)12-megapixel (f/2.2, 1.25-micron) + 5-megapixel13-megapixel (f/2.2, 1.12-micron) + 5-megapixel (f/2.4, 1.12-micron)
Rear autofocusPhase detection autofocusPhase detection autofocus-
Rear flashLEDLEDLED
Front camera8-megapixel (f/2.2, 1.12-micron)5-megapixel8-megapixel
Front flash-NoLED
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid OreoAndroid 8.1 OreoAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Skin-MIUI 9.6-
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 b/g/n802.11 a/b/g/n802.11 a/b/g/n
BluetoothYes, v 4.20Yes, v 4.20Yes, v 4.20
USB OTGYesYes-
Micro-USBYesYes-
Number of SIMs222
NFC-No-
USB Type-C-No-
Active 4G on both SIM cards-No-
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
SENSORS
Fingerprint sensorYesYes-
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYes
GyroscopeYesYesYes
Face unlock-YesYes
3D face recognition-No-
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Nokia 3.1 Plus

Nokia 3.1 Plus

Display6.00-inch
Processor1.5GHz octa-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution720x1440 pixels
OSAndroid Oreo
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity3500mAh
Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality
  • Dedicated microSD card slot
  • Vivid display
  • Very good battery life
  • Bad
  • No dual 4G VoLTE
  • Unattractive notch design
  • Weak low-light camera performance
  • App scaling is affected by the notch
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro review
Display5.84-inch
Processor2GHz octa-core
Front Camera5-megapixel
Resolution1080x2280 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good looks and construction quality
  • Vibrant screen
  • Great performance
  • Decent cameras
  • Excellent value for money
  • Bad
  • Relatively disappointing battery life
  • Awkward camera app interface
Read detailed Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 review
Display5.99-inch
Processor1.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage32GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity5000mAh
