HMD Global launched the Nokia 3.1 Plus smartphone in India with dual rear cameras, 3,500mAh battery, and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. Priced under Rs. 12,000, the smartphone is positioned to compete with a slew of smartphones in the Indian market. The Nokia 3.1 Plus is all set to go on sale on October 19 and a couple of launch offers have been listed as well. The new Nokia device will compete with the Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro, and Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 in the Indian smartphone segment.

We pit the Nokia 3.1 Plus with the Redmi 6 Pro and Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 to see how it fares against the competition, at least on paper.

Nokia 3.1 Plus vs Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1: Price compared

The Nokia 3.1 Plus is priced in India at Rs. 11,499 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. There's also a 2GB RAM and 16GB storage variant, however pricing and availability details haven't been revealed. The 2GB RAM variant will go on sale from October 19 through all major offline stores and the online Nokia store in Blue, White, and Baltic colour options. Launch offers include 1TB bundle data from Bharti Airtel.

In comparison, the Redmi 6 Pro is priced in India for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variants have been set as Rs. 10,999 and Rs. 12,999. The two variants are available on Amazon India and Mi.com. Both the variants come with Rs. 2,200 cashback from Jio (44 vouchers of Rs. 50 each) and 4.5TB complimentary data on recharges of Rs. 198 and Rs. 299.

Lastly, the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 price in India starts at Rs. 10,999 for the variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB inbuilt storage, while the model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will cost Rs. 12,999. The 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant was launched in July, and is priced in India at Rs. 14,999. The phone comes in Midnight Black and Grey colour options, and is available exclusively on Flipkart.

Nokia 3.1 Plus vs Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1: Specifications compared

Coming to the specifications, the Redmi 6 Pro is the thickest at 8.75mm, but the Nokia 3.1 Plus and Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 are heavier at 180 grams. While the Nokia 3.1 Plus and Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 have almost the same display size at 6-inch and 5.99-inch respectively, the Redmi 6 Pro has a slightly small 5.84-inch display. The Redmi 6 Pro sports a display notch, while the Nokia 3.1 Plus and ZenFone Max Pro M1 sport traditional bezels on the top portion of the display. The Nokia 3.1 Plus sports 720p resolution, while the other two sport 1080p resolution displays.

Talking about processors, the Nokia 3.1 Plus is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, while both the Asus and Xiaomi phones are powered by Snapdragon 636 and Snapdragon 625 SoCs respectively. Nokia 3.1 Plus offers 2GB RAM + 16GB storage (not yet available) and 3GB RAM + 32GB storage options, the Redmi 6 Pro offers 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variants, and the ZenFone Max Pro M1 offers 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 64GB storage options. All the three phones offer expandable storage option via microSD card slot.

Coming to the camera, all three phones sport dual camera setup at the back stacked vertically. Nokia 3.1 Plus sports one 13-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/2.0, PDAF lens and 5-megapixel secondary monochrome sensor along with an f/2.4, fixed focus lens. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel camera at the front along with an f/2.2, fixed focus lens. On the other hand, the Redmi 6 Pro sports a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, paired with f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, 1.25-micron pixels, and LED flash. There is a 5-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies. Lastly, the 3GB RAM/ 4GB RAM variant of the ZenFone Max Pro M1 bears a primary 13-megapixel Omnivision sensor, with f/2.2 aperture, and a secondary 5-megapixel depth sensing sensor, both with LED flash. On the front, the 3GB RAM/ 4GB RAM variant comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera that offers a 5P lens, an 85.5-degree lens, and an aperture of f/2.0. The 6GB RAM variant however has a 16-megapixel (f2/.0) + 5-megapixel rear camera combination and a 16-megapixel selfie camera (f/2.0).

The Nokia 3.1 Plus and Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 run on pure Android 8.1 Oreo, while the Redmi 6 Pro runs MIUI 9.6 skin on top. All the three phones support dual-SIM slots, a 3.5mm audio jack, and Bluetooth v4.2. The Nokia 3.1 Plus packs a 3,500mAh battery, the Redmi 6 Pro packs a 4,000mAh battery, and the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 packs the largest 5,000mAh battery.